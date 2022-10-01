WATCH: Dillon Gabriel knocked out of Oklahoma at TCU following controversial targeting call

Emil Lippe/Getty Images

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is out of the game at the moment against TCU after suffering a vile looking hit while attempting to slide after a run.

After the play, Horned Frogs defender Jamoi Hodge was ejected for his contact with the Oklahoma quarterback’s helmet. Check out the play for yourself below, and be the judge on whether the hit was dirty or not.

Afterwards, Hodge was distraught on the sidelines, almost brought to tears with a towel draped covering his head. Indisputably, he immediately regretted the hit, wishing to take it all back in a moment’s notice. Thankfully, Gabriel was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Moreover, Oklahoma’s Gabriel was replaced with backup quarterback Davis Beville entered the game. Relying on the Sooners’ ground game, Oklahoma scored on the same drive, via Jovantae Barnes taking a 20-yard rush to the house.

At the moment, Oklahoma is trailing 34-17 and looking to make an improbable comeback against TCU, but the college football world is hoping to hear some good news on Dillon Gabriel in the meantime.

More on Oklahoma at TCU

Moreover, the TCU offense jumped all over Oklahoma in the first quarter, surging out to a 20-3 lead over the Sooners less than ten minutes in.

First, Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan started the game with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Savion Williams. Then, after Oklahoma answered with a 43-yard field goal, Duggan found a wide open Taye Barber for a 73-yard touchdown. After the Sooners turned it over on downs, all it took was one run by Duggan to give TCU a 20-3 lead, an electrifying one at that.

Luckily, the Oklahoma offense showed up before the end of the first quarter, as a 78-yard reception by Brayden Willis led to a 1-yard Eric Gray touchdown run for the Sooners. Now, the lead has been but from 20-10, and things look a little less insurmountable for Oklahoma.

Still, Brent Venables and company need a victory in today’s game after a loss to Kansas State last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU survived an onslaught from SMU last weekend, and it looks like they’re playing better become of it.

Nevertheless, if the Sooners can’t get the job done, the color purple may never want to be seen again by Oklahoma faithful.