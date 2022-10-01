It is not often we use the word “bromance” in a headline, but with a bit of prodding, Shelly Anderson went there. Jeff Carter and Kasperi Kapanen are a misadventure away from a buddy cop movie. I imagine Jeff Carter saying, “I’m too old for this,” over and over. The Nashville Predators released a video of the type of meetings with players that you never see but happen with every team and usually with an unhappy ending. The investigation into potential sexual assaults by Hockey Canada players is closer to the end. The NHL trade rumors are warming around Jakob Chychrun to the Ottawa Senators, and the New York Islanders paid Mathew Barzal.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO