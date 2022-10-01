Dillon Gabriel ruled out for rest of Oklahoma vs TCU

Photo by Emil Lippe/Getty Images

Dillon Gabriel leaving with an injury was more bad news for Oklahoma, which was already down big against TCU on Saturday. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Gabriel left the game with 9:39 to play in the second quarter after a massive hit by Jamoi Hodge, who was ejected for targeting as a result. That meant the Sooners had to turn to Davis Beville at quarterback in the high-scoring Big 12 matchup.

But after halftime, ESPN sideline reporter Quint Kessenich confirmed Gabriel will be out for the second half. That means it’s Beville’s show going forward.

At the time of his injury, Gabriel had completed 7 of 16 passes for 126 yards. However, it was all TCU in the first two quarters as the Horned Frogs took a 41-17 lead into halftime.

Dillon Gabriel knocked out of Oklahoma at TCU following controversial targeting call

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left the game against TCU after suffering a vile looking hit while attempting to slide after a run.

After the play, Horned Frogs defender Jamoi Hodge was ejected for his contact with the Oklahoma quarterback’s helmet. Check out the play for yourself below, and be the judge on whether the hit was dirty or not.

Afterward, Hodge was distraught on the sidelines, almost brought to tears with a towel draped covering his head. He immediately regretted the hit, wishing to take it all back in a moment’s notice. Gabriel was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Gabriel was replaced with backup quarterback Davis Beville entered the game. Relying on the Sooners’ ground game, Oklahoma scored on the same drive, via Jovantae Barnes taking a 20-yard rush to the house.

Oklahoma trailed 34-17 at the time of the injury and looked to make an improbable comeback against TCU.