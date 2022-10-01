Read full article on original website
Richland native uses hometown values in role as a U.S. Navy innovator
RICHLAND, Wash. — The lessons you learn growing up in the Tri-Cities can apply to roles around the world. While we already know of the vast engineering success stories out of this community, one Richland native is applying the values he learned in his hometown to a crucial role in the U.S. Navy.
Senior expo coming to Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The 2022 Senior Times Expo will be held at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex on October, 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is the first in-person Senior Times Expo since COVID. The expo is free and will offer products, services, and ideas for healthy, active senior living.
Local students explore construction career day at fairgrounds
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Students from Tri-Tech Skills Center got a close-up look at careers in construction and construction-related industries during the annual Tri-City Construction Career Day at the fairgrounds. About 500 students from Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, Kiona-Benton, Columbia, and the North Franklin school district, participated in the event. The career day...
Forest Service already hiring for next years summer jobs
UMATILLA, Ore. - What's the best time to start looking for a summer job? Being a part of the US Forest Service for the summer takes more forethought than applying the season before. This year the applications opened on the 29th of September and close October 6th for next summer.
Washington driver cited for crash
PENDLETON – Traffic was at a standstill for more than an hour when a car crashed into a log truck at the Y intersection of Southwest Court, Southwest Dorion, and Westgate Monday afternoon. Police Chief Chuck Byram said the driver was from Washington state. “He was on Court trying...
RiverFest 2022 to teach about and celebrate hydro system benefits
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — RiverFest 2022 is a festival meant to showcase the benefits of the rivers and hydro system, according to the press release from the Pasco Chamber of Commerce. It will feature more than 90 exhibitors and vendors, including businesses, fish and wildlife organizations, ports and utilities and more. The festival will be Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lampson Pits at the Columbia Park in Kennewick.
WSP Trooper Atkinson returns to a hero’s welcome by motorcade across Washington
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — To raucous applause from community members and law enforcement alike. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson returned home from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in a prestigious motorcade on Sunday, Oct. 3. 10 days after being ambushed and shot in Walla Walla, Trooper Atkinson has been deemed...
Fire prevention month is a good reminder to have an evacuation plan in your home
PASCO, Wash. - October is National Fire Prevention Month and the Pasco Fire Department wants to remind people the importance of cleaning your heaters before the winter months and knowing what to do if a fire starts in your home. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department says, "Fire is...
Benton Franklin Fair Provides Meals to Community
Kennewick, Wash. - In honor of National Hunger Action month last month, the Benton Franklin fair donated $2,132 to Second Harvest Tri-Cities. This will provide 9,530 meals to those in need around the community. In the last 14 years the Fair has donated an equivalent of 130,000 pounds of food...
Ex jail guard going to prison for smuggling drugs, phones to Tri-Cities inmates
“Law enforcement will not tolerate the very few who dishonor their badge ....,” said U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer.
Women of WSU-TC get wellness lounge
RICHLAND, Wash.- Thanks to a generous donation from the Soroptimist International of Three Rivers, the women of Washington State University Tri-Cities (WSU-TC) now have an on-campus wellness lounge. The lounge, which promotes self-care for students, faculty and staff was formally dedicated on September, 27. "Four our club, this is a...
Commercial building and vehicle fires in Walla Walla deemed suspicious
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters and medics from across the region converged at a commercial building near the intersection of N 12th Ave & W Rees Ave where a suspicious fire consumed the structure and surrounding cars. According to the Walla Walla Fire Department, the initial reports of a...
Grab a cup of coffee with the KPD
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department invites the community to grab their morning cup of coffee with a cop at Rockabilly Roasting Company on Wednesday, October, 5, from 9-11 a.m. The event is a chance to meet police officers, voice any concerns, and have conversations and get to know the...
Pasco man arrested for drugs in North Idaho
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Just after 9pm last night, dispatch received a call reporting a traffic complaint on a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on I90. The caller reported the vehicle was failing to maintain lane and speeds. One of our North Idaho DUI Task Force K-9 Units was working...
Man charged with pointing laser at air ambulance
WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man has been formally charged for pointing a green laser at a Life Flight Network helicopter as it was approaching Providence St. Mary Medical Center in April. Mariel Angelo Crews, 37, is charged with second-degree unlawful discharge of a laser. Walla Walla City Attorney Tim Donaldson said the charge is a gross misdemeanor which means that is has a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
First-ever West Richland Police Chief for a Day featured at press conference
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Local cancer patient Lana McDowell spent one day as Police Chief for the West Richland Police Department on October 3 as part of the Police Chief for a Day program, spotlighting children in the community that showcase certain characteristics. WRPD chose McDowell based on her WRPD characteristics: honor, commitment, integrity and teamwork.
CBC gets $3 million Hispanic serving institution grant
PASCO, Wash.- Columbia Basin College (CBC), has been awarded a $3 million Title V Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) Grant. According to a CBC press release, the Department of Education funded grant of $3 million over five years will focus on increasing diverse students' retention and improving academic, social, and emotional success, from enrollment through graduation.
Chiawana and Pasco take 4th and 5th at Cavalcade of bands
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The 40th annual Cavalcade of Bands was this weekend. Over twenty schools from around eastern Washington competed and the two high schools in Pasco finished in the top five. "It's exhilarating to know that you're out there making great memories with great people and making a great show...
Pasco School District earns 15th National award for School, Family, and Community Partnerships
Pasco, Wash. - The Pasco School District has earned a 2022 Partnership District Award from the National Network of Partnership Schools (NNPS) at Johns Hopkins for the fifteenth year. NNPS requires evidence of key program components including teamwork, clear goals, well-designed and well-implemented plans, direct facilitation of school-based Action Teams...
Suspicious fire burns two commercial structures, vehicles in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 1109 North 12th Avenue at 4 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, two large commercial structures as well as multiple vehicles outside of the property were fully involved. Firefighters had the fire under control at...
