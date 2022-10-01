ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla, OR

nbcrightnow.com

Senior expo coming to Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The 2022 Senior Times Expo will be held at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex on October, 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is the first in-person Senior Times Expo since COVID. The expo is free and will offer products, services, and ideas for healthy, active senior living.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local students explore construction career day at fairgrounds

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Students from Tri-Tech Skills Center got a close-up look at careers in construction and construction-related industries during the annual Tri-City Construction Career Day at the fairgrounds. About 500 students from Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, Kiona-Benton, Columbia, and the North Franklin school district, participated in the event. The career day...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Forest Service already hiring for next years summer jobs

UMATILLA, Ore. - What's the best time to start looking for a summer job? Being a part of the US Forest Service for the summer takes more forethought than applying the season before. This year the applications opened on the 29th of September and close October 6th for next summer.
UMATILLA, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Washington driver cited for crash

PENDLETON – Traffic was at a standstill for more than an hour when a car crashed into a log truck at the Y intersection of Southwest Court, Southwest Dorion, and Westgate Monday afternoon. Police Chief Chuck Byram said the driver was from Washington state. “He was on Court trying...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

RiverFest 2022 to teach about and celebrate hydro system benefits

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — RiverFest 2022 is a festival meant to showcase the benefits of the rivers and hydro system, according to the press release from the Pasco Chamber of Commerce. It will feature more than 90 exhibitors and vendors, including businesses, fish and wildlife organizations, ports and utilities and more. The festival will be Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lampson Pits at the Columbia Park in Kennewick.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton Franklin Fair Provides Meals to Community

Kennewick, Wash. - In honor of National Hunger Action month last month, the Benton Franklin fair donated $2,132 to Second Harvest Tri-Cities. This will provide 9,530 meals to those in need around the community. In the last 14 years the Fair has donated an equivalent of 130,000 pounds of food...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Women of WSU-TC get wellness lounge

RICHLAND, Wash.- Thanks to a generous donation from the Soroptimist International of Three Rivers, the women of Washington State University Tri-Cities (WSU-TC) now have an on-campus wellness lounge. The lounge, which promotes self-care for students, faculty and staff was formally dedicated on September, 27. "Four our club, this is a...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Grab a cup of coffee with the KPD

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department invites the community to grab their morning cup of coffee with a cop at Rockabilly Roasting Company on Wednesday, October, 5, from 9-11 a.m. The event is a chance to meet police officers, voice any concerns, and have conversations and get to know the...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco man arrested for drugs in North Idaho

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Just after 9pm last night, dispatch received a call reporting a traffic complaint on a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on I90. The caller reported the vehicle was failing to maintain lane and speeds. One of our North Idaho DUI Task Force K-9 Units was working...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man charged with pointing laser at air ambulance

WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man has been formally charged for pointing a green laser at a Life Flight Network helicopter as it was approaching Providence St. Mary Medical Center in April. Mariel Angelo Crews, 37, is charged with second-degree unlawful discharge of a laser. Walla Walla City Attorney Tim Donaldson said the charge is a gross misdemeanor which means that is has a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First-ever West Richland Police Chief for a Day featured at press conference

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Local cancer patient Lana McDowell spent one day as Police Chief for the West Richland Police Department on October 3 as part of the Police Chief for a Day program, spotlighting children in the community that showcase certain characteristics. WRPD chose McDowell based on her WRPD characteristics: honor, commitment, integrity and teamwork.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

CBC gets $3 million Hispanic serving institution grant

PASCO, Wash.- Columbia Basin College (CBC), has been awarded a $3 million Title V Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) Grant. According to a CBC press release, the Department of Education funded grant of $3 million over five years will focus on increasing diverse students' retention and improving academic, social, and emotional success, from enrollment through graduation.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Chiawana and Pasco take 4th and 5th at Cavalcade of bands

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The 40th annual Cavalcade of Bands was this weekend. Over twenty schools from around eastern Washington competed and the two high schools in Pasco finished in the top five. "It's exhilarating to know that you're out there making great memories with great people and making a great show...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco School District earns 15th National award for School, Family, and Community Partnerships

Pasco, Wash. - The Pasco School District has earned a 2022 Partnership District Award from the National Network of Partnership Schools (NNPS) at Johns Hopkins for the fifteenth year. NNPS requires evidence of key program components including teamwork, clear goals, well-designed and well-implemented plans, direct facilitation of school-based Action Teams...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspicious fire burns two commercial structures, vehicles in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA – Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 1109 North 12th Avenue at 4 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, two large commercial structures as well as multiple vehicles outside of the property were fully involved. Firefighters had the fire under control at...
WALLA WALLA, WA

