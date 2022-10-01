TRI-CITIES, Wash. — RiverFest 2022 is a festival meant to showcase the benefits of the rivers and hydro system, according to the press release from the Pasco Chamber of Commerce. It will feature more than 90 exhibitors and vendors, including businesses, fish and wildlife organizations, ports and utilities and more. The festival will be Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lampson Pits at the Columbia Park in Kennewick.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO