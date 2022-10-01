Read full article on original website
Louisiana Tech alum Terry Bradshaw announces during NFL on FOX pregame show he is cancer free
During Sunday’s NFL on Fox pregame show, Terry Bradshaw caught many of us off-guard. The Louisiana Tech alum announced a private battle he faced twice within the last year: cancer. The former Bulldog quarterback revealed as of Sunday, he is cancer-free, and detailed his fight against the disease. Bradshaw says he sought treatment for bladder […]
NOLA.com
Saints shake up practice squad with 5 transactions, sign former All-Pro Chris Harris
The New Orleans Saints announced a flurry of practice squad transactions Tuesday, including the addition of veteran defensive back Chris Harris. In addition to bringing Harris on board, the Saints also signed fullback Adam Prentice and defensive back Jordan Brown to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released defensive back Tre Swilling from the practice squad and waived defensive back DaMarcus Fields from the active roster.
NOLA.com
Silver lining in Saints loss to Vikings? Allen, Dalton, Mathieu reactions on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 98
All we asked last week on Dattitude was for the New Orleans Saints to show up in London. And although it took a little while, they did that, but it was a little too late in a 28-25, gut-wrenching, double-doink loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, at 1-3, this team...
Best Bar to Watch Football in Every State
It’s the early days of football season, and in all 32 pro football cities, as well as almost every college town in America, fans are filling stadiums or – in far greater numbers – sports bars and similar establishments. (These are the states with the most bars per person.) Watching a game live is an […]
NFL・
NOLA.com
Justin Jefferson gets the best of Marshon Lattimore in a huge day against his hometown team
LONDON — This game might’ve been played thousands of miles away from New Orleans in front of a kaleidoscope crowd wearing jerseys from all 32 NFL teams, but the folks across the pond got a glimpse of the culture. Unfortunately for the New Orleans Saints, who were technically...
NBC Chicago
Suburban Youth Football Team Wants Suspension Overturned For Including Academically Gifted Player on Roster
A suburban Chicago youth football team wants its suspension overturned and be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The league suspended the Glenwood Cougars' 8th grade football team for including a 13-year-old academically gifted player on the roster. Tremayne Gandy Junior is technically in high school after jumping ahead a few grades from 7th grade last year to 10th grade this year.
NOLA.com
After strong game with the Saints, Latavius Murray is signing with the Denver Broncos
The New Orleans Saints gave Latavius Murray a chance to show what he could still do, and the Denver Broncos will benefit from that. After Denver's young running back Javonte Williams was lost for the season with a knee injury, the Broncos signed Murray off the Saints practice squad, according to an NFL Network report.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Breaking down Saints' performance in London and LSU's comeback on 'Bayou Bets'
The New Orleans Saints didn't come away with a win on Sunday, but the level of panic was down on Monday's 'Bayou Bets' episode. That's because the Saints played much better than they did in Week 3, as they lost by only three points in front of the London crowd despite dealing with a slew of injuries.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Reeling Saints are playing hard. Now they need to start playing better and smarter
LONDON – The losses are starting to mount for the New Orleans Saints. They are 1-3 after their heartbreaking setback to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Raise your hand if you’ve read that sentence before. The loss was their third in a row since that uplifting season-opening win...
Football fans ‘died in players’ arms’ in Indonesia stadium tragedy, says coach
The head coach of the home team involved in the deadly football stadium crush in Indonesia has described the horrific scenes he witnessed including “fans d[ying] in the arms of players” and the “heavy burden” he feels in the aftermath of Saturday’s tragedy.Arema FC’s Chilean manager Javier Roca spoke to a Spanish broadcaster about the disaster in which 125 people died, including 17 children, in one of the world’s worst stadium stampedes. Roca was critical of the police for deploying tear gas as fans stormed the pitch at the Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java’s Malang city as Arema lost...
FIFA・
