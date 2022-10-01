ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints shake up practice squad with 5 transactions, sign former All-Pro Chris Harris

The New Orleans Saints announced a flurry of practice squad transactions Tuesday, including the addition of veteran defensive back Chris Harris. In addition to bringing Harris on board, the Saints also signed fullback Adam Prentice and defensive back Jordan Brown to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released defensive back Tre Swilling from the practice squad and waived defensive back DaMarcus Fields from the active roster.
Best Bar to Watch Football in Every State

It’s the early days of football season, and in all 32 pro football cities, as well as almost every college town in America, fans are filling stadiums or – in far greater numbers – sports bars and similar establishments. (These are the states with the most bars per person.) Watching a game live is an […]
Suburban Youth Football Team Wants Suspension Overturned For Including Academically Gifted Player on Roster

A suburban Chicago youth football team wants its suspension overturned and be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The league suspended the Glenwood Cougars' 8th grade football team for including a 13-year-old academically gifted player on the roster. Tremayne Gandy Junior is technically in high school after jumping ahead a few grades from 7th grade last year to 10th grade this year.
The Independent

Football fans ‘died in players’ arms’ in Indonesia stadium tragedy, says coach

The head coach of the home team involved in the deadly football stadium crush in Indonesia has described the horrific scenes he witnessed including “fans d[ying] in the arms of players” and the “heavy burden” he feels in the aftermath of Saturday’s tragedy.Arema FC’s Chilean manager Javier Roca spoke to a Spanish broadcaster about the disaster in which 125 people died, including 17 children, in one of the world’s worst stadium stampedes. Roca was critical of the police for deploying tear gas as fans stormed the pitch at the Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java’s Malang city as Arema lost...
Best Online Casino Games for NFL Fans

For those who like it, football season isn’t complete without watching the game live in person at the stadium or cheering on their favorite team from the couch with friends and family members. But suppose you’re looking to make your day even more exciting and even profitable. In that case, you might want to consider online gambling with real money.
