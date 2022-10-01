ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

I won $1million with my brother by sticking to our lottery strategy

By Josephine Fuller
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDVGQ_0iIGjJnP00

A PAIR of siblings won the lottery in their state by sticking to their tradition.

Whenever the jackpot hits $2million, Mary Crider and her brother Jesse Perkins make sure to buy a ticket together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25U793_0iIGjJnP00
These siblings won $1million in Virginia Credit: Virginia Lottery

The Virginia siblings continued their routine on September 20 when the state lottery jackpot hit an estimated $277million.

They stepped into a store in Danville and bought a few lottery tickets.

One of those tickets matched the first five winning numbers, missing only the Mega Ball number.

Neither of the two could believe their luck. When Jesse told Mary about the winnings she said, "Come on, it’s not April Fools Day!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nrKM_0iIGjJnP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQcmz_0iIGjJnP00

Jesse's only plan so far is to donate some of his share of the cash to charity, while Mary hopes to travel.

Playing the long game

There are millions of people who play the lottery, and like Jesse and Mary, many of them have a routine they hope will get them the jackpot.

Judy Finchum had patiently played the same five numbers on her lottery tickets for 30 years before it finally paid off.

The grandmother won a whopping $133.2million on a Powerball ticket in 2017, reported ABC News.

She decided to take home a lump-sum cash payment of $84,607,397 after taxes.

The numbers she played were a mix of her relative's birthday, which made her win that much more special.

When she first saw the winning numbers, she was excited she had matched the Powerball and then got more excited as she realized the rest of the numbers were a match as well.

Judy decided she was retired as soon as she found out she had won, and the couple planned to help out family members as well as victims of hurricane and forest fire damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enLA0_0iIGjJnP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GcbEt_0iIGjJnP00

If you'd rather test your luck at scratch-off games, check out these tips.

Plus, see the word that let this man know he had won $10,000.

