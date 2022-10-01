ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Tesla driver dies in fiery crash after losing control on Florida highway and hitting a tree before car erupts in flames

By Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00rUCn_0iIGjCcK00

A MAN has been killed after crashing his Tesla into a tree, causing it to burst into flames, according to officials.

The driver was headed southbound on I-75 in Manatee County, Florida on Saturday when he lost control of his car.

His Tesla then swerved onto the highway shoulder and into a ditch where he hit a tree.

The driver wasn't able to escape his car after it caught on fire and died at the scene.

Police have not identified the man as of yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jx4Cy_0iIGjCcK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPLLZ_0iIGjCcK00

The U.S. Sun reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for a comment but none was received by the time of publication.

Electric vehicle fires are notoriously difficult to extinguish because of the volatile chemicals in their batteries.

Last month, a Tesla caught on fire and it took 14 firefighters nearly an hour to extinguish the burning flames.

They used 600 gallons of water per minute, through three hose lines to bring the fire under control.

Such fires often require special foam or an abundant amount of water to put out, and flames can easily reignite because the batteries remain hot for a long time afterward.

Deputy Chief Eric Lorenz said: “A normal car fire usually requires no more than a single hose line.

“But we know from other Fire Departments’ experiences that large amounts of water are the only solution when compared to a traditional vehicle fire.”

Another crash victim's family sued Tesla back in May after a dad-of-five was burned to death.

Dr Omar Awan, 48, survived the impact of the car crash, but the lawsuit claims his death was caused by burning and smoke inhalation that could have been avoided if the electric door handles popped out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBnvk_0iIGjCcK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ttiOf_0iIGjCcK00

Tesla's vehicles have door handles that sit flush with the car's body.

After the crash in February 2019, rescuers at the scene reportedly couldn't get into the car after being confused by the car door handles, which didn't pop out.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Manatee County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Manatee County, FL
Manatee County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Teenage 'rape victim' is rescued from kidnap ordeal after secretly using a tracking app on her smart phone to reveal her location in Georgia

A teenager who was allegedly kidnapped and raped was rescued by police after she secretly used a tracking app on her smartphone to reveal her location in Georgia. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint by Dalton Ramsey, 28, after he convinced the teenager to meet him by offering to drive her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, police said.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Chemicals#In Flames#Traffic Accident#The U S Sun
CBS San Francisco

Highway 101 crash leaves northbound lanes covered in grapes

PETALUMA -- A Sunday afternoon crash on northbound 101 in Petaluma left two lanes covered in hundreds of pounds of freshly harvested grapes.The California Highway Patrol said it got calls reporting the crash and spill around 12:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just north of E Washington.In the far right lane, there is roadway construction going on and a guard rail. An f-250 truck towing a flatbed trailer full of grape containers got a little too close to the right side.The trailer went up and over guard rail.  The driver lost control and trailer rolled over, spilling grapes everywhere. The spill was mostly isolated to the two right lanes. Caltrans reduced traffic to a single northbound lane while crews cleaned up the mess. The closure lasted 3 hours before all lanes were reopened No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.
PETALUMA, CA
Fox News

Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash

Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
FORT HALL, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
Daily Mail

P-plate driver, 18, is hospitalised over horror crash that killed his five teenage passengers - three girls and two boys from the same school - when their ute hit a tree and was 'torn to shreds'

Five teenagers are dead and an 18-year-old P-plate driver will be interviewed by police after a horror car crash as the 'best friend' of a victim fights back tears at the scene. The Nissan Navara veered off the road and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Pilot seen flying at boats in reservoir before crash

A pilot is being described as reckless and careless by aviation professionals after crashing their aircraft shortly after flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir. After a CBS News Colorado report highlighted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's request for images of the flight before the crash several people started turning over their images and videos to investigators. One photographer, Stephanie Stamos, said she witnessed the erratic flying while trying to photograph a client's senior photos at the picturesque reservoir.  "I was up at Horsetooth doing a photo shoot for a high school senior," Stamos said. "All of a sudden I see this plane...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
790K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy