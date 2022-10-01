Tesla driver dies in fiery crash after losing control on Florida highway and hitting a tree before car erupts in flames

A MAN has been killed after crashing his Tesla into a tree, causing it to burst into flames, according to officials.

The driver was headed southbound on I-75 in Manatee County, Florida on Saturday when he lost control of his car.

His Tesla then swerved onto the highway shoulder and into a ditch where he hit a tree.

The driver wasn't able to escape his car after it caught on fire and died at the scene.

Police have not identified the man as of yet.

The U.S. Sun reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for a comment but none was received by the time of publication.

Electric vehicle fires are notoriously difficult to extinguish because of the volatile chemicals in their batteries.

Last month, a Tesla caught on fire and it took 14 firefighters nearly an hour to extinguish the burning flames.

They used 600 gallons of water per minute, through three hose lines to bring the fire under control.

Such fires often require special foam or an abundant amount of water to put out, and flames can easily reignite because the batteries remain hot for a long time afterward.

Deputy Chief Eric Lorenz said: “A normal car fire usually requires no more than a single hose line.

“But we know from other Fire Departments’ experiences that large amounts of water are the only solution when compared to a traditional vehicle fire.”

Another crash victim's family sued Tesla back in May after a dad-of-five was burned to death.

Dr Omar Awan, 48, survived the impact of the car crash, but the lawsuit claims his death was caused by burning and smoke inhalation that could have been avoided if the electric door handles popped out.

Tesla's vehicles have door handles that sit flush with the car's body.

After the crash in February 2019, rescuers at the scene reportedly couldn't get into the car after being confused by the car door handles, which didn't pop out.