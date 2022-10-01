Hocus Pocus 2 casts a spell as fans express their delight with the new Halloween movie on social media

Hocus Pocus 2 appears to be just the Halloween treat that fans were hoping for.

The long-awaited sequel to the 1993 cult movie was released Friday on Disney+, and the folks who have tuned in so far are giving it thumbs up.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler reprise their roles as the diabolical Sarah, Mary and Winifred Sanderson in the spooky comedy.

In the new chapter, three young women light the black candle, bringing the Sanderson sisters to modern-day Salem. The teens must figure out how to stop the witches, who try to eat kids as if they were candy corn, from wreaking havoc on the world.

The film received a 61-percent rating from the critics at Rotten Tomatoes, but that's not keeping die-hard fans from falling in love with the sinister sisters all over again.

The Twitter-verse was atwitter with praise from those under the sequel's spell.

'Watched #HocusPocus2 and loved every second of it straight back to being a kid again @BetteMidler fabulous as always!' wrote one fan, while another shared, 'Did I get up at 3:30 to watch #HocusPocus2? Yes.'

Some enthusiasts spoke of the emotional reaction, they had.

'Loved every second of it, straight back to being a kid again, wrote one, 'Had some laughter, a but of almost tears, but overall a good break from reality,' revealed another.

And still others want more Sanderson sisters.

'The young Sanderson sisters were the best part! We need more prequel detail!' exclaimed Twitter user Beautifully Blunted.

The original film was released in July 1993 and was a box office flop, but eventually drew a loyal fanbase when it was re-released in theaters during the Halloween season and that base grew even larger after the movie made it to TV screens.

In an interview with CBS Sunday morning, Kathy Najimy, 65, said, 'when it came on TV, is was more accessible to the whole family overnight, and the generations kept showing it.'

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, agreed, 'What is so wonderful and feels so good is that the audience has become so diverse for this. People have integrated this into their lives — families and children and babysitters and grandparents and the LGBTQ-plus community. It's just remarkable.'

Bette Midler, 76, believes the message of joy will resonate with fans new and old, 'and it's so wholesome... it's even more wholesome than the last one.'