ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Putin could launch attacks on West in SPACE says head of Britain's armed forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin

By Tom Scotson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Vladimir Putin could launch attacks on the West in space, says head of armed forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

The senior Royal Navy officer said Russia could attack America and European nations from the skies and just below the earth surface.

Sir Tony told the Telegraph: 'It has capabilities in space... We saw an example of that at the tail end of last year, when Russia exploded an object in space which created immense debris. Russia has nuclear capabilities, Russia has underwater capabilities.'

The news comes after Moscow was accused of vandalising Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines which supplies natural gas directly to Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0epi_0iIGj93O00
Britain's armed forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin (pictured) said Russia could attack America and European nations from the skies and just below the earth surface

European leaders believe both explosions were an intentional act carried out on the Kremlin's orders, with the Chief of the Defence staff calling the blasts 'unprecedented'.

Sir Tony declined to blame Russia but said they had the capabilities to damage the Continent and Ukraine on information battles.

It has anti-satellite powers and demonstrated this in November by blowing on of its own satellites using a missile - marking the country's first complete test of the technology.

NATO, having been briefed on the test by Washington, condemned what it called a 'reckless act' by Moscow that 'demonstrates Russia is developing new weapons.'

US Space Command had earlier accused Russia of showing a 'deliberate disregard for the security, safety, stability, and long-term sustainability of space' while warning that debris from the destroyed satellite could remain in orbit for 'decades'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nr3KN_0iIGj93O00
File image: Russia has confirmed that it blew up one of its own satellites in November in a weapons test, but denied the test had threatened the International Space Station
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHlMq_0iIGj93O00
File image: Russia did not immediately say what weapon it tested but it was believed to be an A-235 PL-19 Nudol 'satellite killer' missile
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmUVb_0iIGj93O00
Astronauts aboard the ISS were told to shelter in their escape pods (pictured) for two hours on Monday amid fears that debris from the blast could hit the station 

After confirming the test, the Russian MoD said: 'On November 15, the Russian Defense Ministry successfully conducted a test, as a result of which the inoperative Russian Tselina-D spacecraft, which had been in orbit since 1982, was struck.

'The United States knows for certain that the resulting fragments did not represent and will not pose a threat to orbital stations, spacecraft and space activities.'

The MoD did not say what kind of weapon had been used in the test, or where exactly the test took place - though US analysts believe it was an A-235 PL-19 Nudol 'satellite killer' missile fired from the Plesetsk cosmodrome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1TFx_0iIGj93O00
The undated handout image from the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a Nudol surface-to-space missile. The missile was used to shoot down the satellite
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmEfK_0iIGj93O00
The ISS appeared to function normally after the 'test' and all seven astronauts onboard the floating space laboratory were safe. The image above shows the route of the ISS as it orbits the planet in November

Sir Tony said Russia would be heavily targeted by Western allies it would garner a strong response and be hurt significantly.

He argued the UK had the resolve to see the crisis through and overcome the impending threats of Russian aggression.

The 56-year-old went on to argue that Putin did not want war with NATO.

At the same time the united front shown by the Western powers has been a huge incentive for the people of Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hkat_0iIGj93O00
LeoLabs, Inc. tweeted a graph which showed '30 unique objects' detected near the expected location of Cosmos 1408. 'The objects currently span a distance range of ~40km as viewed from our radar sites,' according to the site
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6lky_0iIGj93O00
The tests were criticised by the Biden Administration and the space community because of the risk they create for crews in low Earth orbit. It came amid unconfirmed reports President Vladimir Putin and Russia performed an anti-satellite weapon test
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QNJ2P_0iIGj93O00

He has observed the 'calamitous' way in which Russia have pursued the war while seeing the way Ukraine shifted its tactics during the fight.

Although he described the war as a 'despicable, horrible war' to the Telegraph, he said he was pleasantly surprised that the belligerent country was not achieving its war objectives.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has regularly praised Britain's involvement in the war, calling the country 'brave' and heaping praise on former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Comments / 20

Joe_roblox
3d ago

Trumps space force got delayed because of Biden . Hypersonic misses got delayed because of Democrats. They took huge portions of the budgets Trump allocated for these weapons to spend on social programs. Wasteful spending . Now Russia and China are years ahead of the U.S.

Reply(1)
2
Related
The US Sun

NATO issues chilling nuclear war warning after Vlad’s deranged speech in ‘most dangerous moment since Russian invasion’

NATO has issued a chilling nuclear war warning after Vladimir Putin's deranged speech edged the world into the most dangerous moment since the Russian invasion. Jens Stoltenberg, who heads the Western military alliance, said Putin's shameless landgrab would not stop NATO providing its "unwavering support" to Ukraine. The NATO chief...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
POLITICS
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Tucker Carlson suggests US blew up Nord Stream pipeline – and lists possible Russian ‘retaliations’

A Tucker Carlson segment focused on the purported “sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Europe, which the Fox News anchor appeared to blame on the US.Speaking following reports of leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline on Tuesday, Mr Carlson suggested that the Biden administration was behind the “sabotage” and act of “environmental terrorism” and warned of a Russian counter-response. “Blow up the Nord Stream pipelines? OK, we’ve entered a new phase, one in which the United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world,” said the Fox News anchor.While the...
POTUS
International Business Times

Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan

At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Russia#Space Debris#Ukraine War Military#Royal Navy#European#Nord Stream 1#Kremlin#Defence#Nato#Us Space Command
Daily Mail

Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'

Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
PROTESTS
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Space Command
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

What Happens to Russia After It Loses?

With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion

A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

633K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy