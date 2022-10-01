ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz for fight as UFC legend is instantly offered boxing bout after quitting MMA

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
 3 days ago
ADRIEN BRONER has called out Nate Diaz for a boxing fight - just after the icon quit UFC.

Diaz, 37, called time on the MMA franchise following his dramatic win over Tony Ferguson last month.

Adrien Broner posted this mocked-up fight poster online to challenge Nate Diaz Credit: Instagram

But he is not short of options for his next venture.

And now the free agent has been offered a bout under boxing rules.

Broner, 33, took to Instagram with a post challenging the Californian southpaw, who recently launched his own fight promotion.

The 34-4-1 (1) Ohio star wrote: "Nate Diaz you coming over to boxing I will give yo a** everything you looking for #letsgetit"

Broner has been boxing world champion in four weight categories and returned to the ring in February 2021 to beat Jovanie Santiago on points.

But he knows a showdown in the ring with Diaz would draw in huge numbers of fans and dollars.

Diaz recently mocked rival Conor McGregor's stint in the boxing world - claiming that his rival "failed" to take over in the ring.

The feuding pair then had another further swipes at each other as McGregor embarks on a career in acting.

If he snubs Broner's wager, Diaz also has the option of a bare-knuckle dust-up with fellow ex-UFC man Mike Perry.

However, it seems unlikely the UFC will be able to take advantage of a three-month exclusivity clause in MMA to get the 21-13 former Ultimate Fighter 5 champ to reverse his decision to leave.

Diaz, who has Bellator vying for his signature, revealed the "only" fight he would take in UFC would be against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Diaz is a free agent after walking away from UFC Credit: Getty
Broner is a four-weight world champion boxer Credit: Getty Images - Getty

