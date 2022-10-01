ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Anniston Shots Fired Call Results in Drug and Gun Seizure

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNMkE_0iIGj5WU00
Calhoun Journal

October 1, 2022

Jim Evancho

Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30, the “B” shift at the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate a possible “shots fired” from a vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated an investigation. As officers were speaking to the suspect, later identified as Demetrice Lashaun Lee from Anniston, they were able to smell what they believed to be marijuana. Due to the odor being present inside the vehicle they able to conduct a search. Officers were able to locate a handgun (Taurus G2C, 9mm), Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and Cocaine. The drugs that were located were each packaged, which is typical for individual sale on the street.

Lee was arrested without any further incident by Anniston Officers and transported to the Calhoun County Jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YqFzs_0iIGj5WU00
Photo courtesy of the Anniston Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L04NQ_0iIGj5WU00
Demetrice Lashaun Lee – Photo courtesy of the Calhoun County Jail

Arrested Suspect: Demetrice Lashaun Lee

Age: 42

Charges:

Failure to Appear | Bond – $3,205 cash

Possession W/Intent to Distribute | Bond – $18,000

Possession W/Intent to Distribute Meth | $18,000

Certain Person Forbidden |

Possession of Marijuana | Bond – $6,000

Possession of Paraphernalia | Bond – $3,200

On April 11, 2022, Lee was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute as previously reported on by the Calhoun Journal. He was found to be in possession of 20 grams of Methamphetamines.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE NEXT ARTICLE

Comments / 8

Delbert Worley
3d ago

there is a magic trick that Anniston Police department uses if it's not there then it will be there, right before your eyes,

Reply(1)
3
Related
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Stats for September 1st thru 30th, 2022

Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Traffic Stop Results in Trafficking Charge

Centre Police Officer Mike Kilgore was conducting a routine traffic stop on Saturday night near Jordan Drive in Centre with the assistance of Cedar Bluff Police Officer Shane Butler and with the help of CB K-9 Dona, they discovered approximately 3 grams of a Fentanyl/Heroin mixture along with 1 gram of methamphetamine, 1 gram of marijuana, and narcotic equipment.
CENTRE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Respond to Shots Fired Into Occupied Dwelling

Piedmont, AL – Shots fired into occupied dwelling; that was the report the Piedmont Police Department received on Sunday. They responded to a house on McKee Street to find a person had fired a weapon in front of a house. Chief Nathan Johnson tells WEIS Radio News shell casings were found but did not find any bullet holes in the house. He said the suspect in the case may have actually fired up into the air and not toward the house. The occupants of the house were not injured. The Piedmont Police Department is conducting an investigation into the incident and looking for the suspect. He said this incident could be the result of a Domestic situation. We will more on this developing story as information is available from the Piedmont Police Department.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Share Numbers in Effort for Transparence

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 9/25/2022 -10/2/2022. There were a total of 255 answered calls for service. There were 51 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were no felony arrests made and nine misdemeanor arrests. There were seven traffic accidents, 39 traffic stops, and 11 citations/written warnings issued. There was one warrant served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Calhoun County, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Crime & Safety
Anniston, AL
Crime & Safety
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 4

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com. 
CULLMAN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – October 4, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Fatal Accident In Piedmont

A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident. The victim’s husband, 72 year old Johnny M. Pucket was critically injured in the wreck. He was transported to a Birmingham hospital where he continues to recuperate.
PIEDMONT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Drugs#Marijuana#Violent Crime#The Calhoun Journal
CBS 42

Arrest made in Hoover double homicide

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department announced Monday that an arrest has been made in a double homicide case that occurred Saturday. The Hoover 911 center received a call stating someone had found two people possibly dead inside a residence of The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Officers responded and found two female victims […]
HOOVER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Inmates and family members indicted on gift card fraud and phone scam charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indicted eight Alabama residents last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers nationwide, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

FBI agents testify about security videos in 'Cupcake' kidnapping trial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — FBI agents testified about various security videos in the first trial linked to the 2019 fatal kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney in Birmingham. Patrick Stallworth faces life in prison if convicted. Learn more in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 09/26/22 to 10/02/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 09/26/22 to 10/02/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 814 calls for service. There were 98 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 40 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 14 felony arrests. There were 25 misdemeanor arrests. There were 19 traffic accidents, 113 traffic stops, and 28 traffic citations. 17 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

2 women found shot to death in Hoover apartment now ID’d

Authorities have released the names of two women found slain inside a Hoover apartment. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims as Lauren Anne White, 39, and Blakeley Meachelle Nelson, 24. The bodies were discovered just before 8 a.m. Saturday in the 100 Building at The...
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Six arrested in Alabaster drug search operation

ALABASTER – Six Alabaster residents have been arrested for drug-related crimes after a search warrant operation. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three residential search warrants in Alabaster. The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Alabaster Police Department, the Shelby County Tactical...
ALABASTER, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy