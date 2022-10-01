Anniston Shots Fired Call Results in Drug and Gun Seizure

Calhoun Journal

October 1, 2022

Jim Evancho

Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30, the “B” shift at the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate a possible “shots fired” from a vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated an investigation. As officers were speaking to the suspect, later identified as Demetrice Lashaun Lee from Anniston, they were able to smell what they believed to be marijuana. Due to the odor being present inside the vehicle they able to conduct a search. Officers were able to locate a handgun (Taurus G2C, 9mm), Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and Cocaine. The drugs that were located were each packaged, which is typical for individual sale on the street.

Lee was arrested without any further incident by Anniston Officers and transported to the Calhoun County Jail.

Photo courtesy of the Anniston Police Department

Demetrice Lashaun Lee – Photo courtesy of the Calhoun County Jail

Arrested Suspect: Demetrice Lashaun Lee

Age: 42

Charges:

Failure to Appear | Bond – $3,205 cash

Possession W/Intent to Distribute | Bond – $18,000

Possession W/Intent to Distribute Meth | $18,000

Certain Person Forbidden |

Possession of Marijuana | Bond – $6,000

Possession of Paraphernalia | Bond – $3,200

On April 11, 2022, Lee was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute as previously reported on by the Calhoun Journal. He was found to be in possession of 20 grams of Methamphetamines.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE NEXT ARTICLE