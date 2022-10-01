Read full article on original website
See Every Strange Discovery from the Oddities and Curiosities Expo in Denver
The Oddities and Curiosities Expo came to Colorado last weekend, bringing tons of talented artists, unique products, and an array of other strange, fascinating, and unusual sights to the convention center in the Mile High City. It's important to know that all of the vendors who participated in the expo...
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to see
(Denver, CO) Elk mating season is in full swing. And there are lots of opportunities to see the elk rut throughout the Rocky Mountains. The elk rut lasts from late September to mid-October in Estes Park. Hundreds of elk will bugle, fight, court and mate.
After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge
It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...
Ride the Polar Express in Golden this holiday season
GOLDEN, Colo. — If you haven't had the chance to ride aboard a train in Colorado's gorgeous landscape, we may have found the best reason yet to consider it. The Colorado Railroad Museum is continuing its tradition of "The Polar Express Train Ride" for 2022. Performances are held on...
The Holiday Market Returns to Cherry Creek With Exciting new Vendors
For its third consecutive year, the Denver Cherry Creek Holiday Market will return to its location on the Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek North. This year’s market will offer an enhanced event experience with over 50 makers, designers and creators set to deliver a one-stop entertainment and shopping experience with unique items for holiday gifting. Live music, food, libations and hand-held treats will make celebrating the holidays a joyful experience for the entire family.
Top 5 Boulder Restaurants with the Best Value
Given that Boulder is a college town and the current state of the economy, the majority of people who dine out are looking for a good deal. Based on the most recent TripAdvisor reviews, here are the top 5 most affordable/cheap eat places in Boulder, Colorado:. 1. Rincon Argentino. 2....
3 drive-through Christmas light displays coming to Denver area
MORRISON, Colo. — Denver's biggest drive-through Christmas light displays are returning this holiday season. Christmas in Color announced it will bring back its drive-through light displays at Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The company also said it will open a third Colorado location for...
8 of Denver’s Best Places to Grab Late-Night Bites
In a world that tries to dictate what defines a “normal” circadian rhythm—a world that reserves the worm for the early bird and never the night owl—Denver’s late-night eats are a sacred treasure for those of us who thrive under the moonlight. Sure, the nocturnal...
The Great American Beer Festival Returns to Denver This Week. Here’s What to Expect
October 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the Great American Beer Festival (GABF), and its first in-person event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. From humble beginnings—the first show in Boulder in 1982 featured just 24 breweries pouring 47 beers—the event has since grown to become the largest ticketed beer festival in the U.S., featuring 2,000 beers from nearly 500 breweries across 46 states when it kicks off this coming Thursday, October 6.
UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies
One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
Bones in Our Backyard: 3 True Horrific Happenings in Colorado’s History
Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Our mountains stand proudly over us like great protectors, awe-inspiring in their majesty. There are fields of green that roll on forever. Waterfalls hide in evergreen forests and the birds seem to sing just a little sweeter. But under the beauty lies a darkness. Colorado is home to some of the strangest, most horrific occurrences in our nation’s history. Murders, hauntings, massacres, acts of pure depravity, these have all happened under the mountains’ gaze. These are three of the most horrific happenings in Colorado’s history to remind you why you should be afraid of the dark.
CSU trades 5 acres with church to create affordable housing
Colorado State University has broken ground on a new apartment complex off-campus that will help address concerns about affordable housing for staff. The new apartments were made possible by a partnership with Timberline Church and Tetrad Real Estate. "We want these apartments to go to the people who need it the most," said Brett Anderson, Special Assistant to the Chancellor at CSU. The decision to build the apartment complex, which will offer 180 new units, came after a survey of CSU staff showed many had insecurities when it came to obtaining affordable housing. In an effort to retain talent, and...
‘Save The Poudre’ Promotes Nature-Based Solution To End Poudre River Dam Battle
After nearly 20 years of intense battle that has paralyzed water supply planning in Northern Colorado, ‘Save The Poudre’ has adopted a new United Nations-based model that could both restore the Cache la Poudre River and allow city agencies to meet their water needs. Called “Nature-Based Solutions”, the...
Denver neighborhood getting $10-million infrastructure upgrade
Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood is getting a massive overhaul of its infrastructure. The city council approved a bill last night to funnel more than $10 million in a tax agreement to fix up the neighborhood. Sun Valley stretches from Federal Boulevard to the South Platte River. The Empower Field at Mile High Stadium sits on the north end and its southern border is Sixth Avenue. The $10 million comes from an agreement between the city and county of Denver and the Denver Urban Renewal Authority. It'll mean property taxes will go up but only in certain areas.The money will pay to replace Sun Valley's streets and create a grid that's better suited for traditional housing.
Where Denver-Area Rents Are Falling Fastest
The just-released October report from Apartment List documents that rents are continuing to drop in metro Denver. But the news for renters is even better this time around, with month-over-month prices down in the city as well as in all but one of the other dozen local communities the service tracks.
Questions loom on 1stBank Center’s future
Broomfield needs a makeover. One of the fastest-growing communities in Colorado is starting to outpace its existing resources, and city and county leaders are considering a slate of capital projects with a price tag reaching hundreds of millions, including expanding the police headquarters and courts, a new police station, a library expansion and new branch.
Denver's most expensive home lists for $28.9 million and features a stunning charred wood treatment
A modern residence just outside of Denver listed Monday for $28,888,888, which makes it the most expensive home for sale in the metro area. Much of the facade is clad in sustainably sourced Radiata Pine, torched using a traditional Asian technique that turns the wood charcoal black. The estate, which...
Freeze, snow? Here’s what October could bring to metro Denver
If history says anything about temperatures during October, then it is time to say so long to 90-degree days in Denver.
Tales from the Tombstones
Cemeteries get a bad rap, especially this time of year. Though they’re often depicted in a creepy way in decorations or horror movies, the reality is far from scary. They’re fascinating!. As a monument industry worker, I have visited dozens of cemeteries in Colorado, from forlorn prairie cemeteries...
Over-the-counter hearing aids will be available this month! What you need to know
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In a historic move, over-the-counter hearing aids are being rolled out across the country this month!. Experts tell 11 News this opens up so many more options for people dealing with some hearing loss, particularly those whose auditory issues weren’t considered severe enough in the past to qualify for hearing aids.
