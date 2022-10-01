Concern grows for missing schoolboy, 12, who disappeared from a north London hospital two days ago

Concern is growing for a missing 12-year-old schoolboy who disappeared after leaving a hospital in north London two days ago.

August Petrie was last seen shortly after 1pm on Thursday, September 29 in the Coram Fields area of Camden.

His parents have released a heartbreaking appeal, urging the schoolboy to get in touch with them.

It reads: 'August you don't have to go back – everyone is in agreement that you can be at home forever.

'You are not in any trouble at all. We just want you home and safe.'

August is described as being 5ft 2ins tall and of a slim build.

He was wearing a baggy navy shirt, dark coloured trousers and crocs.

The Metropolitan Police is appealing for anyone who sees him to get in contact with them by calling via 101 quoting reference CAD 3223/29Sep.