Ernst’s Roast & Ride event proceeds to be used for a fallen Marine’s Foundation
(Red Oak, Iowa) – In an update to our report on Tuesday, Republican Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, from Red Oak, has announced that the proceeds from her annual Roast and Ride fundraiser on October 22nd, will go toward a fundraiser set up in honor of a fallen Midwest Marine. Twenty-three-year-old Cpl. Daegan Page, who grew up in Ernst’s hometown of Red Oak, was one of 13 U.S. service members killed during an Aug. 26, 2021, bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The attack came as thousands of people tried to evacuate the region before the Taliban took over the country. Family members set up the Corporal Daegan Page Foundation in his honor.
Iowa-based Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company Announces Leadership Transition
(Des Moines, Iowa – October 4, 2022) – Kirk Tyler, the long-time leader of Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company, announced to employees yesterday (Monday), that Rob Feeney and his wife, Jessica, have become majority owners of the company. Rob will become the CEO and Kirk will remain Chairman of the Board. Tyler, who succeeded his own father, Jim, as leader of the family-owned company, is a 48-year veteran of Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
Produce in the Park October 6: Squash is Here!
(Atlantic, Iowa) – It’s another excellent week for local produce at the farmers market, and Produce in the Park will have all sorts of squash this Thursday, October 6. PiP Market Manager Brigham Hoegh says you can “Expect familiar favorites such as Acorn Squash and Spaghetti Squash, as well as lesser-known varieties such as Delicata Squash and ‘Crème Brulee’ Butternut Squash. The ‘Crème Brulee’ Butternut Squash is a smaller variety than traditional butternut squash, which makes it an appealing option for many. Visitors to the park this week will also get to sample squash chips made from dehydrated squash by Cass County Master Gardener Todd Turner. In addition to squash, produce at the market this week will include sweet potatoes, green beans, peppers, tomatoes, radishes, cabbages, a variety of onions, beets, potatoes, and more.”
Accident w/injuries near Atlantic, Wed. morning
(Atlantic, Iowa) – One person reportedly suffered from lacerations, following an accident southwest of Atlantic, this (Wednesday) morning. The Cass County Communications Center dispatched Cass EMS to the scene near 58882 Whitepole Road, at around 6:35-a.m., where a vehicle apparently crashed through a gate or fence. The Cass County...
Massena business named in Top 5 list of Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin
(Clive, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producers Association has announced the five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin. The announcement serves as the organization’s kick-off of October, “ National Pork Month.” The finalists are:. Massena — Main Street Bar & Grill. Corydon —...
Two from Cass County plead guilty in Fentanyl distribution investigation
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) — Officials with the U-S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Tuesday, said two of the five Cass County (Iowa) residents who were arrested for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, have plead guilty to the charges. According to documents 29-year-old Kelsi Marie Thurman, of Lewis and 19-year-old Mason Blaine Loudermilk, of Atlantic, have pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The arrests were the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases in Cass and Shelby Counties. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, a maximum fine of $20 million, and a 10-year to life long term of supervised release.
Cass County officials warn about Veterans being charged for military records
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Cass County Veteran’s Affairs Director Mitch Holmes and County Recorder Mary Ward, along with the Iowa County Recorders Association, want to make all veterans are aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks, it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. Please review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents, and please remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records or your local Director of Veterans Affairs.
(Update 6:20-p.m.) Barn fire west of Atlantic
Firefighters and Cass EMS personnel were dispatched to the scene of what was initially described as a barn fire west of Atlantic this (Tuesday) evening. The call about the fire at 58935 Indian Creek Street went out at around 5:30-p.m. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel told KJAN the fire didn’t...
Washington Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine Offense
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa reports a man from Mount Vernon, Washington. 22-year-old Brian James Bell, was sentenced Friday, September 30, 2022, to 66 months (5 1/2 years) in prison, following his plea in Council Bluffs U-S District Court, to a charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
Pottawattamie County Man Sentenced for a Drug Offense
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – A man from Pottawattamie County was sentenced last Friday in Council Bluffs District Court, on drug charges. 58-year-old Scott Paul Polinski, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 120 months (10 years) in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Glenwood Police report 2 arrests on Sunday
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Glenwood Police Department reports two people were arrested on separate OWI charges, Sunday. 57-year-old Jeffrey Daniels, of Glenwood, and 57-year-old Mark Priester, of Lincoln, NE., were each charged with OWI/1st offense. Their bonds were set at $1,000, each. Priester was arrested after the 2015 Mazda 6 he was driving, struck a legally parked, unoccupied 2019 Dodge Durango pickup.
2 Texas men arrested for Willful Injury & other charges in Adair County
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports two men were arrested Saturday night in Stuart, following a incident at a motel. Stuart Police arrested 21-year-old Jayson Omar Perez, of Monte Alto, TX, and 27-year-old Fernando Becerra, Jr., of Weslaco, TX, for Willful Injury causing serious injury, after they allegedly assaulted a woman by hitting her with beer bottles and once she was on the ground, continued to kick and hit her. Perez was also wanted on warrants from Hidalgo County, TX, for three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Both men were being held in the Adair County Jail on a $10,000 cash or surety bond, each, with Perez being held while awaiting an initial appearance on the Texas warrants.
Mills County Sheriff’s (accident) report: 2 accidents on Sept. 30th (1 injury, 1 property damage)
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two accident took place last Friday. Authorities say a 2018 Hyundai driven by 65-year-old Debora Olerich, of Malvern, was traveling east on East 3rd Street at around 11:10-p.m., when her vehicle struck a 2014 Dodge, driven by 66-year-old Robert Muellner, of Randolph, after he failed to yield the right-of-way at the uncontrolled intersection with Prospect Avenue. Olerich was transported to Mercy Hospital by Malvern Rescue. Authorities cited Muellner for Failure to Yield.
Ringgold County man seriously injured during a semi tractor-trailer rollover accident
(Union County, Iowa) – A semi tractor trailer hauling grain rolled over Sunday evening in Union County, causing suspected serious/incapacitating injuries to the driver. The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports a 2009 Peterbilt semi driven by 65-year-old Ronald Lynn Gray, of Mount Ayr, was traversing a curve in the road on westbound 190th Street at around 4:55-p.m., when Gray lost control of the rig.
