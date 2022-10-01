ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 14

Kimmie
3d ago

This clown will do anything to remain in the political lime light. He is useless and too far left.

Reply
10
Convicts for Fetterman & Arm ZipCodes
3d ago

Is Mommy and Daddy still giving money to support Fetterman family ? Why doesn’t big Johnny not pay his taxes 60 some plus times ?

Reply
3
FOX 43

Fetterman hosting York County rally

FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, in November, greets supporters at a campaign stop Friday, May 10, 2022 in Greensburg, Pa. In a statement released through the campaign on Friday June 3, Fetterman's cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, said Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. Chandra also said the candidate will be fine if he eats healthy foods, takes prescribed medication and exercises. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman cannot be trusted with political power

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is the worst kind of politician imaginable: a man who thinks he is entitled to do whatever he likes, simply because he has a political title. The latest resurfaced news broadcast about Fetterman’s time as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, reinforces this. The broadcast shows...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

2020 election denial is on the ballot in Pennsylvania this year. These are the candidates.

Some of the most prominent Pennsylvania Republicans on the ballot this fall have been among the loudest voices in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Across the commonwealth, GOP hopefuls for election or re-election have been entangled in the Jan. 6 investigation, have challenged the certification of electoral votes and have introduced bills that critics characterize as voter suppression. Here's a look at their records and statements on the 2020 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro appear at Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner

HERSHEY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro appeared Monday at the 38th annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner in Hershey. Oz and Shapiro had separate 30-minute conversations. Those conversations came after a discussion featuring former Democratic National Committeewoman Donna Brazile and former Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Society
City
Braddock, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Government
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where the candidates for governor Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment

Democrat Josh Shapiro wants to further regulate the fracking industry, while Republican Doug Mastriano wants to expand drilling into state parks and forests. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In Pennsylvania, it’s usually...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
floridabulldog.org

The Florida money connection to Dr. Oz in the high-stakes Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race￼

Florida Power & Light was in the news a lot this summer for more than the usual stories about local outages and storm preparations. Three of the state’s biggest newspapers – The Miami Herald, the Orlando Sentinel and the Florida Times-Union – detailed how the utility sought to advance its influence by surreptitiously channeling funds to political candidates while quietly acquiring control of a right-leaning Tallahassee news site – The Capitolist – it used to attack critics.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District

“Carbon will play a key role in deciding District 7,” Carbon County Democratic Chairperson Tina Henninger said. “So the swingiest area (Lehigh Valley) in the swingiest state (Pennsylvania) now has Carbon County as a wild card.” The post How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Person
Conor Lamb
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
WFMZ-TV Online

Carrie DelRosso spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $10.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Carrie DelRosso has spent more than any other Republican. DelRosso is the representative for Pennsylvania House District 33 and is running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. DelRosso raised...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Curbing Pittsburgh shootings

I think we are all taken aback by the continuing escalation of shootings throughout the Pittsburgh region. I feel sorry for the police rank and file whose job is to protect citizens from such outbursts of violence. The first step in effecting change for the good is identifying the problem...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvanians: Trust in local newspapers

Editorial in support of National Newspaper Week, Oct. 2-8 Local newspapers are at the heart of communities across the commonwealth. Why? They are trusted sources for news Pennsylvanians cannot get anywhere else. It really is that simple. Long established on Main Streets in the boroughs, townships, counties, and cities they serve, local newspapers report on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WGAL

Rep. Doug Mastriano launches $1 million ad campaign

On Monday, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, launched a $1 million ad campaign. The campaign will feature a 60-second and 30-second ad, which will be distributed on TV and digital platforms. The ads will highlight Mastriano's leadership style, including his work to protect his soldiers and his ability...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Washington County couple plead guilty to Capitol riot charges

A former Washington County couple who have since moved to North Carolina pleaded guilty on Monday to felony charges stemming from their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Dale Jeremiah Shalvey, 38, now of Conover, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and obstruction...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy