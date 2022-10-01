Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
3 Coffee Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Mentor Church saves a non-profit pharmacy that was days away from closing
A Mentor church is the saving grace for Lake County non-profit pharmacy. The pharmacy was ready to close its doors after it lost its funding.
Strongsville receives $725,000 ODNR grant for town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $725,000 grant for Strongsville’s town center redesign project. In addition, Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights has contributed $5,000 toward the project, officially dubbed the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative.
wksu.org
Will the closure of Cleveland's only psych ER cause a gap in care? Some advocates are worried
While MetroHealth opens its new behavioral health center in Cleveland Heights this week, the fate of Cleveland’s only 24-hour psychiatric emergency room is still being debated. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s psych ER is scheduled to close on Nov. 15. After that nurses will be without jobs and a...
Developer of Cleveland Meijer store, facing rising construction costs, to receive more public money
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The developer behind a Meijer grocery store and apartments near Cleveland Clinic’s main campus is set to receive a $1.5 million loan from the city of Cleveland to cover a financing gap brought on by rising construction costs. A City Council committee approved the loan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cityofmentor.com
Mentor Community Recreation Center Update
Renovation work has been underway at the Mentor Community Recreation Center since the spring. Motorists may have noticed that the parking lot has been repaved and is now being striped. Inside, most of the demolition work has been completed and crews are now in the process of painting the facility. New flooring will soon be installed throughout the complex before new exercise equipment is brought in.
Figure skating legend returns to Cleveland, raising funds for cancer research
Legendary Men’s Figure Skater Scott Hamilton is returning to his home state of Ohio to raise funds for cancer research.
cityofbayvillage.com
City of Bay Village is Hiring!
Full-time Dispatcher. Responsible for coordinating communications between patrol officers, police supervisors, the public and other emergency service agencies through the operation of the Police Department's office and communication equipment systems. You must be a minimum of 21 years of age at the time of application, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and posses a valid Ohio driver's license. 2-5 years of prior work experience in public safety dispatching/law enforcement or a closely related field preferred. Probationary rate of pay is $20.90 and comprehensive benefits package includes healthcare, prescription drug coverage, dental, vision, group life insurance and paid time off benefits that include vacation, holiday and sick leave. To apply, complete a City of Bay Village Civil Service Application and return it electronically to Jennifer Demaline, Human Resources Director or in person at Bay Village City Hall located at 350 Dover Center Road.
whbc.com
Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community is key at Middleburg Heights Police Station dedication
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Community engagement was the central theme of the Middleburg Heights Police Station dedication ceremony, held Saturday (Oct. 1) in the station’s new outdoor courtyard. A large, appreciative crowd listened as Mayor Matt Castelli, Police Chief Ed Tomba and other dignitaries expressed their gratitude to all...
Head-on crash in Lorain County kills 24-year-old Amherst resident
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 24-year-old driver was killed Tuesday evening when a car trying to pass a stopped vehicle ended up striking an oncoming pickup truck head-on, authorities say. The State Highway Patrol says Avery Susak of Amherst died in the crash on U.S. 20, which occurred just...
Real estate growth slows as rents continue to rise - Greater Cleveland real estate monthly update
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What is the state of Greater Cleveland’s real estate market?. The median home sales price in Ohio in August was $230,100, according to the real estate website Redfin, which represents a share of online real estate listings. While this was a slightly lower median value than...
Woodmere Target will open on Nov. 6
WOODMERE, Ohio — A new Target will open in Cleveland’s eastern suburbs on Nov. 6, replacing a Whole Foods that shuttered in 2018. The company announced its grand opening on Tuesday. The 33,000-square-foot store will open in the Village Square Shopping Center, which is on Chagrin Boulevard off Interstate 271.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
19 News Troubleshooters get Cleveland Heights man’s mail service restored
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leland Thomas is happy to have his mail because for the past five months his mailbox had been empty. The Cleveland Heights native was missing out on bills, letters, and packages. “As the last resort, I called Channel 19 News,” said Thomas. Thomas reached out...
Ashtabula man convicted of manslaughter for overdose death
An Ashtabula man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and other charges, including possession of and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, after a three-year drug investigation.
cleveland19.com
Ashtabula County school bus accident sends 2 to hospital
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jefferson Area local schools bus was involved in a head-on accident with an SUV in Plymouth Township near the Route 11 and Route 46 interchange Monday, according to Plymouth Township Fire Chief Bill Strubbe. Plymouth Township Firefighters were called to the scene at about...
EmergyCare mourns loss of long-time employee
A local medical service remembers a long-time active employee after they said he passed away Monday morning. Don Millar was one of the original employees of EmergyCare who began working there in 1983. Millar was a paramedic in the City of Erie at the medic units throughout the county, as well as a flight paramedic. […]
cleveland19.com
Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
cleveland19.com
Parma Heights work to fix fire hydrant and speeding issue on busy road
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Mandalay drive in Parma Heights are still reminded of a car accident that happened back in July. “She hit this fire hydrant about 50 or 60 miles an hour and then she broke it off and then the tree next door is the only thing that saved her,” explained neighbor Leonard Snuffer.
‘Shocked and appalled’: Some NE Ohioans seeing gas above $4 again
Drivers in downtown Cleveland saw noticeably higher prices at the pump, well above $4 a gallon once again.
Brunswick Food Pantry’s new Pearl Road location open for business
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- After having to relocate earlier this year, there is one message Brunswick Food Pantry representatives want to get out to the community: They have moved, but they are very much still in business. Brunswick Food Pantry Co-Directors Bob and Phyllis Siedler said that after 10 years at...
Comments / 0