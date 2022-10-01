ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willoughby, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willoughby, OH
Ashtabula County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Geauga County, OH
Government
Lake County, OH
Government
Willoughby, OH
Government
County
Geauga County, OH
County
Lake County, OH
County
Ashtabula County, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
City
Beachwood, OH
Geauga County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Community Recreation Center Update

Renovation work has been underway at the Mentor Community Recreation Center since the spring. Motorists may have noticed that the parking lot has been repaved and is now being striped. Inside, most of the demolition work has been completed and crews are now in the process of painting the facility. New flooring will soon be installed throughout the complex before new exercise equipment is brought in.
MENTOR, OH
cityofbayvillage.com

City of Bay Village is Hiring!

Full-time Dispatcher. Responsible for coordinating communications between patrol officers, police supervisors, the public and other emergency service agencies through the operation of the Police Department's office and communication equipment systems. You must be a minimum of 21 years of age at the time of application, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and posses a valid Ohio driver's license. 2-5 years of prior work experience in public safety dispatching/law enforcement or a closely related field preferred. Probationary rate of pay is $20.90 and comprehensive benefits package includes healthcare, prescription drug coverage, dental, vision, group life insurance and paid time off benefits that include vacation, holiday and sick leave. To apply, complete a City of Bay Village Civil Service Application and return it electronically to Jennifer Demaline, Human Resources Director or in person at Bay Village City Hall located at 350 Dover Center Road.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
whbc.com

Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Sports Medicine#Medical Services#Diseases#Linus Diabetes#General Health#Uh Perrico Health Center#Lakehealth Ob Gyn Group#Uh Rainbow Babies#Coo Of Uh Lake West#Tripoint
Cleveland.com

Woodmere Target will open on Nov. 6

WOODMERE, Ohio — A new Target will open in Cleveland’s eastern suburbs on Nov. 6, replacing a Whole Foods that shuttered in 2018. The company announced its grand opening on Tuesday. The 33,000-square-foot store will open in the Village Square Shopping Center, which is on Chagrin Boulevard off Interstate 271.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

Ashtabula County school bus accident sends 2 to hospital

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jefferson Area local schools bus was involved in a head-on accident with an SUV in Plymouth Township near the Route 11 and Route 46 interchange Monday, according to Plymouth Township Fire Chief Bill Strubbe. Plymouth Township Firefighters were called to the scene at about...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
YourErie

EmergyCare mourns loss of long-time employee

A local medical service remembers a long-time active employee after they said he passed away Monday morning. Don Millar was one of the original employees of EmergyCare who began working there in 1983. Millar was a paramedic in the City of Erie at the medic units throughout the county, as well as a flight paramedic. […]
ERIE, PA
cleveland19.com

Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma Heights work to fix fire hydrant and speeding issue on busy road

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Mandalay drive in Parma Heights are still reminded of a car accident that happened back in July. “She hit this fire hydrant about 50 or 60 miles an hour and then she broke it off and then the tree next door is the only thing that saved her,” explained neighbor Leonard Snuffer.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy