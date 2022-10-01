ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings vs Saints: 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints in London to try and bring their record to 3-1.

Both teams took a different path in acclimating to the time change. The Saints have been there since Monday and the Vikings got there Friday morning. Who wins the game will point to whether the Vikings’ gutsy strategy of getting there later in the week.

Here is how you can watch the game on Sunday morning.

Game information

Minnesota Vikings vs :New Orleans Saints

Sunday, October 2nd, 8:30 am central

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Weather

Temperature-61 degrees

Precipitation-80%

Wind-4 mph

