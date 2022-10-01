Vikings vs Saints: 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
The Minnesota Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints in London to try and bring their record to 3-1.
Both teams took a different path in acclimating to the time change. The Saints have been there since Monday and the Vikings got there Friday morning. Who wins the game will point to whether the Vikings’ gutsy strategy of getting there later in the week.
Here is how you can watch the game on Sunday morning.
Game information
Minnesota Vikings vs :New Orleans Saints
Sunday, October 2nd, 8:30 am central
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
Weather
Temperature-61 degrees
Precipitation-80%
Wind-4 mph
Comments / 0