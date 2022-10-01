Inter Milan are now in a deep crisis after that the Nerazzurri lost their second consecutive Serie A match Saturday against AS Roma (you can catch all the Serie A action live on Paramount+). Simone Inzaghi has started off the new season poorly, with four wins against Lecce, Cremonese, Spezia and Torino and four losses against Lazio, AC Milan, Udinese and AS Roma. With only 12 points after eight games and 13 goals conceded, Inter are currently ninth in the table, eight points behind league leaders Napoli and Atalanta. Also, Inter lost the opening UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich at home but then later won the away match against Viktoria Plzen. On Tuesday, Inter Milan will host FC Barcelona at San Siro (catch all the Champions League action live on Paramount+) for a match that will likely decide the rest of the UCL campaign, while next week they will play again against Barcelona away.

