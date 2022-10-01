Read full article on original website
RB Leipzig v Celtic: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Celtic are yet to win in Group F. Join Barry Glendenning to see how they fare in Germany
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Martinelli, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Mendy, Saka
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea are believed to be monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail) The Gunners have offered 21-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka £200,000 a week to extend his stay with the club....
CBS Sports
If Inter Milan fire Simone Inzaghi, here are five possible candidates who could take over until season's end
Inter Milan are now in a deep crisis after that the Nerazzurri lost their second consecutive Serie A match Saturday against AS Roma (you can catch all the Serie A action live on Paramount+). Simone Inzaghi has started off the new season poorly, with four wins against Lecce, Cremonese, Spezia and Torino and four losses against Lazio, AC Milan, Udinese and AS Roma. With only 12 points after eight games and 13 goals conceded, Inter are currently ninth in the table, eight points behind league leaders Napoli and Atalanta. Also, Inter lost the opening UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich at home but then later won the away match against Viktoria Plzen. On Tuesday, Inter Milan will host FC Barcelona at San Siro (catch all the Champions League action live on Paramount+) for a match that will likely decide the rest of the UCL campaign, while next week they will play again against Barcelona away.
ESPN
Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources
Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
ESPN
Bayer Leverkusen consider Xabi Alonso as manager to replace Gerardo Seoane - sources
Bayer Leverkusen are considering sacking manager Gerardo Seoane and are looking at appointing Xabi Alonso as his replacement, sources have told ESPN. Seoane will be in charge for Leverkusen's Champions League Group B game with FC Porto on Tuesday, but his future is uncertain after a poor start to the Bundesliga season with the club sitting 17th after picking up five points from eight games.
BBC
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Antonio Conte urges Spurs to be more clinical
Antonio Conte was pleased to see his side creating chances against Eintracht Frankfurt but accepts they need to become more clinical after they were held to a goalless draw in the Champions League Group D game. The visitors, looking to respond after losing to Premier League rivals Arsenal at the...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault. Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
BBC
Chelsea v AC Milan: Olivier Giroud proud at taking on his former side with AC Milan in Champions League
Former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has told his AC Milan team-mates how proud he is to return to Stamford Bridge with the Italian team. Giroud, 36, helped Milan win Serie A last season and they take on the Blues in the Champions League on Wednesday. Midfielder N'Golo Kante is back...
SB Nation
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs players as vegetables
Do we really want to engage more in that match? Really? Tottenham went to the Emirates, a place they very rarely win, and proceeded to not win. Shocker! It was a pretty evenly matched affair until the point where it wasn’t due to Anthony Taylor deciding to give a red card because reasons, and after that it was pretty much a forgone conclusion.
BBC
Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper faces an uncertain future after another Forest loss
After Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had seen his team thrash East Midlands opponents Nottingham Forest 4-0 to leapfrog them and move off the bottom of the Premier League, he said it had the potential to be a "season-changing game" for the Foxes. The worry in the Forest camp is that...
SB Nation
Kalidou Koulibaly settling well at Chelsea ... at least off the pitch
When Kalidou Koulibaly joined Chelsea this summer, it was the fulfillment of a destiny some six years in the making, since we were first linked with the former Napoli center back. A standout in the Serie A, his arrival was seen as a direct replacement, if not upgrade, on Antonio Rüdiger, who had left for Real Madrid.
BBC
Fernandes believes 'tough words' will help United
Bruno Fernandes says there were "tough words" in the dressing room after the heavy derby defeat by Manchester City on Sunday. Trailing 4-0 at half-time, Manchester United eventually lost 6-3 at Etihad Stadium, with boss Erik ten Hag questioning the players' "unacceptable" performance afterwards. Fernandes admitted the result...
SB Nation
Garang Kuol endears himself to Newcastle fans with an away-end visit
Last Saturday couldn’t get much better for the traveling fans in the away end at Craven Cottage. Fulham were down to 10 men and the Magpies capitalized with three first-half goals. However, the fun wasn’t over for the Newcastle faithful who made the 2.5-hour journey. Two days after...
BBC
'It was disastrous' - Ferdinand on derby thrashing
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says the hardest part of the derby defeat was thinking Erik ten Hag's side had a chance against Manchester City. Ferdinand won it all during a glittering spell at Old Trafford but since his departure in 2014, he has seen a seismic shift in the balance of power in Manchester, summed up in a thumping defeat on Sunday.
