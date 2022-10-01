ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

NOLA.com

Murder suspect accused of breaking into apartment before fatal shooting: JPSO

Authorities say a homicide suspect broke into an unincorporated Gretna apartment before fatally shooting a man inside. Donovan LaFrance, 29, was arrested within hours of the killing early Thursday morning and eventually booked with first-degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest records. LaFrance is accused in the death...
GRETNA, LA
WDSU

Hundreds of grams of fentanyl seized in Slidell during the summer

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police has announced that hundreds of grams of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine have been seized in the summer months. According to police, "Summer Drug Operation" put a focus on helping remove dangerous substances from the streets. Slidell PD's Narcotics Division arrested 12 people, who were identified as dealers, during the operation.
SLIDELL, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
an17.com

Agencies combine efforts to make arrest in Washington Parish

On October 2, a Franklinton Police Department lieutenant was en route to work when he observed a vehicle outside the town limits being driven in a reckless manner. He called the information in to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and he and a Sheriff’s Office lieutenant encountered the suspect vehicle stopped at a gas station in Franklinton. The vehicle was identified as the one being driven in a reckless manner.
FRANKLINTON, LA
an17.com

Three St. Tammany men indicted for 2022 murder in Lacombe

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted:. Patrick Earl McCarty, II, 36 of Slidell, Louisiana on second degree murder, obstruction of justice and 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Jason Robert James, 37 of Lacombe,...
LACOMBE, LA
Picayune Item

Picayune woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juvenile

A woman who reported a vehicle burglary was arrested for allegedly stabbing a juvenile who was allegedly involved in the vehicle burglary. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the case began on Saturday, Oct. 1, at about 7:32 p.m. when officers responded to an address on North Beech Street in reference to a stabbing.
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Picayune Police working assault with weapon at Walmart

One person was injured after he allegedly injected himself in an altercation that began with one person trying to cut a line at the Customer Service Desk of the Picayune Walmart Tuesday afternoon. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said the incident was reported at about 12:45 p.m. where officers were...
PICAYUNE, MS
an17.com

Teen arrested after telling classmate he planned to "blow the school up"

A Mandeville-area boy has been arrested on a Menacing charge after admitting he told another student Monday (October 3) morning that he planned to blow up his school. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were investigating rumors a 14-year-old Monteleone Junior High student had made threats to “shoot up” his school when the student in question admitted he had told another student he was going to “blow the school up.” The teen told deputies he was just joking.
MANDEVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help finding stolen Pit Bull

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is asking the publics assistance in locating a stolen Pit Bull. Chief Jimmy Travis reports the theft of a Pit Bull, who answers to the name of “Chase”, was last seen at her home on Jerome Drive in Hammond, La around 8:00 PM on September 23, 2022. Upon waking up the next morning, the owner noticed “Chase” to be missing. Chase is described as grey in color with blue eyes, and is valued at $3,500.
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO:Three Arrested after Shooting at Deputies and Wounding K9

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of three individuals following an overnight stand-off resulting from shots being exchanged and a TPSO K9 being wounded. Just before 10:00 PM last night, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received several calls for two suspicious males walking around with a gun in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park off CC Road in the Bedico Community east of Ponchatoula. Shortly after arriving in the area, deputies located the subjects and almost immediately were taken under fire. While one deputy attempted to detain 52 year old James Loyd, a K9 apprehension was attempted at which time the other subject, 21 year old Thomas Loftis, brandished a handgun and fired numerous shots, striking K9 Bella in the jaw.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Treme homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Tuesday (Oct. 4) asked the public for help identifying and locating a man described as a “person of interest” in the investigation of a homicide in Treme. The man pictured above “is not currently wanted on criminal charges,” the NOPD...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

