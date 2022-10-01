Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Murder suspect accused of breaking into apartment before fatal shooting: JPSO
Authorities say a homicide suspect broke into an unincorporated Gretna apartment before fatally shooting a man inside. Donovan LaFrance, 29, was arrested within hours of the killing early Thursday morning and eventually booked with first-degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest records. LaFrance is accused in the death...
wbrz.com
Hammond home invaders attempted to execute 7-year-old; police say gun misfired
HAMMOND - In the aftermath of a violent home invasion in Hammond that left one man dead and his 12-year-old daughter fighting for her life, deputies say attackers attempted to kill a 7-year-old as well. Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ that the assailants also...
an17.com
Five inmates arrested in two separate assaults on prisoners at Washington Parish Jail
On October 3, three Washington Parish Jail inmates were arrested for physical assault on a fourth jail inmate. Inmate Elisha Brown initiated the assault and was joined by inmates Travon D. Washington and Aaron Little in the unprovoked assault on the inmate victim. Elisha Brown, 20, of Hammond, has been...
WDSU
Hundreds of grams of fentanyl seized in Slidell during the summer
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police has announced that hundreds of grams of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine have been seized in the summer months. According to police, "Summer Drug Operation" put a focus on helping remove dangerous substances from the streets. Slidell PD's Narcotics Division arrested 12 people, who were identified as dealers, during the operation.
an17.com
Agencies combine efforts to make arrest in Washington Parish
On October 2, a Franklinton Police Department lieutenant was en route to work when he observed a vehicle outside the town limits being driven in a reckless manner. He called the information in to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and he and a Sheriff’s Office lieutenant encountered the suspect vehicle stopped at a gas station in Franklinton. The vehicle was identified as the one being driven in a reckless manner.
an17.com
Covington Police offers $2K reward for info leading to arrest in Saturday shooting
The Covington Police Department is offering a $2,000 cash reward for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the perpetrator involved in the shooting that occurred on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the intersection of N. Filmore Street, and W. 33rd Ave. If you have information about...
an17.com
Three St. Tammany men indicted for 2022 murder in Lacombe
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted:. Patrick Earl McCarty, II, 36 of Slidell, Louisiana on second degree murder, obstruction of justice and 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Jason Robert James, 37 of Lacombe,...
Picayune Item
Picayune woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juvenile
A woman who reported a vehicle burglary was arrested for allegedly stabbing a juvenile who was allegedly involved in the vehicle burglary. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the case began on Saturday, Oct. 1, at about 7:32 p.m. when officers responded to an address on North Beech Street in reference to a stabbing.
Picayune Item
Picayune Police working assault with weapon at Walmart
One person was injured after he allegedly injected himself in an altercation that began with one person trying to cut a line at the Customer Service Desk of the Picayune Walmart Tuesday afternoon. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said the incident was reported at about 12:45 p.m. where officers were...
WDSU
3 Washington Parish Jail inmates accused of assaulting another inmate
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that three inmates were arrested for assaulting another inmate. According to deputies, Elisha Brown, 20, Travon D. Washington, 21, and Aaron Little Jr., 18, were arrested for physical assault on a fourth inmate. Brown has been in jail...
Louisiana men among six arrested after seizure of $250,000, heroin, cocaine, guns and more
Six people from Louisiana were hit with firearm and drug charges after an investigation by the United States Department of Justice.
Man escapes after being barricaded inside room in 7th Ward home invasion
According to the New Orleans Police Department, three suspects forced their way into a 54-year-old man's residence located in the 2600 block of Allen St.
an17.com
Teen arrested after telling classmate he planned to "blow the school up"
A Mandeville-area boy has been arrested on a Menacing charge after admitting he told another student Monday (October 3) morning that he planned to blow up his school. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were investigating rumors a 14-year-old Monteleone Junior High student had made threats to “shoot up” his school when the student in question admitted he had told another student he was going to “blow the school up.” The teen told deputies he was just joking.
Inmate attacked by three others inside Washington Parish Jail
Three inmates were arrested in Washington Parish for assaulting another inmate this week.
WDSU
Covington police offer reward for information in shooting near St. Tammany Fair
The Covington Police Department has announced that a reward is now being offered for information on the shooting that happened near the St. Tammany Fair over the weekend. Two people were shot and injured Saturday night near the fairgrounds on West 33rd Avenue and North Filmore. The Covington Police Department...
NOLA.com
He stabbed and assaulted nine people around the French Quarter, police say. Now he's headed to court.
A man accused of stabbing, threatening and assaulting at least nine people last month in the French Quarter and surrounding neighborhoods will be held without bond pending a Gwen's Law hearing scheduled for Tuesday, according to court records. Police booked Jamal Peters, 34, into the Orleans Justice Center last week...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help finding stolen Pit Bull
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is asking the publics assistance in locating a stolen Pit Bull. Chief Jimmy Travis reports the theft of a Pit Bull, who answers to the name of “Chase”, was last seen at her home on Jerome Drive in Hammond, La around 8:00 PM on September 23, 2022. Upon waking up the next morning, the owner noticed “Chase” to be missing. Chase is described as grey in color with blue eyes, and is valued at $3,500.
Louisiana man gets almost $850,000 bond after seizure of marijuana, gun, meth and more
An alleged drug dealer was arrested last week after an investigation by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.
L'Observateur
TPSO:Three Arrested after Shooting at Deputies and Wounding K9
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of three individuals following an overnight stand-off resulting from shots being exchanged and a TPSO K9 being wounded. Just before 10:00 PM last night, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received several calls for two suspicious males walking around with a gun in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park off CC Road in the Bedico Community east of Ponchatoula. Shortly after arriving in the area, deputies located the subjects and almost immediately were taken under fire. While one deputy attempted to detain 52 year old James Loyd, a K9 apprehension was attempted at which time the other subject, 21 year old Thomas Loftis, brandished a handgun and fired numerous shots, striking K9 Bella in the jaw.
fox8live.com
NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Treme homicide
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Tuesday (Oct. 4) asked the public for help identifying and locating a man described as a “person of interest” in the investigation of a homicide in Treme. The man pictured above “is not currently wanted on criminal charges,” the NOPD...
