A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
How-To: Farm Cannabis In NY using a Multi-Stage Micro-GroweryFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
Aaron Judge's Historic 62nd Home RunTerry MansfieldBronx, NY
Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYC Uber Eats delivery man says ‘nobody helped’ as ‘super perp’ with 103 priors allegedly stabbed him
An Uber Eats delivery man told The Post on Tuesday how an ex-con described by cops as a “super perp’’ stabbed him on the Lower East Side without saying a word — and bystanders did nothing. “Nobody helped,” Bharatbhai Patel told The Post. “He killed...
Disturbing Video Shows Man Pin Woman Against Wall, Assault Her in NYC Building
The NYPD released disturbing video of a sexual assault in Chinatown last weekend in hopes of getting the public's help tracking down the perpetrator. Authorities said the man sexually assaulted the woman after pinning her against the wall of an apartment building near Market Street and Madison Street. The attack happened Sept. 24 around 8:30 p.m.
Tourist raped by stranger in New York subway
A 21-year-old tourist was raped by a stranger in the New York City subway, police say.
Woman wanted for slashing 30-year-old tourist in the face at Manhattan subway station
A 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face by another woman while walking the steps of a Manhattan subway station, authorities said.
US Marshals offering $5,000 reward for info on suspect accused of shooting California police officer
The U.S. Marshals Service has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of being involved in the shooting of a California police officer. Jose Ortega, 25, is being sought after allegedly playing a role in an attack on a detective...
Migrant woman who accused her manager of rape loses her lawsuit against him and Sbarro Pizza
A woman who accused her manager at Sbarro Pizza of repeatedly raping her in 2016 lost a federal lawsuit against him and Sbarro on all counts Friday. Her lawyers are now pushing for a mistrial on the grounds that the company alleged she fabricated the claims to win legal immigration status.
A family of 4 is missing after being 'taken against their will' in central California, officials say
A 48-year-old man considered a "person of interest" in the kidnapping of a family of four in California is in custody, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Authorities are working to confirm the man is the same suspect they released photos of on Monday, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, told CNN.
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)
Young woman sitting alone on a train ---Tatiana Rodriguez UnsplashAnger on the subways. A few days ago, at the Howard Beach train station in Queens, NY, a 33-year-old woman was savagely beaten about the head and body by a man after she reportedly ignored his advances on the train.
Man who fatally shot woman, 25, in head near Union Square indicted on murder charges: DA
A man who allegedly fatally shot a woman while she was walking near Union Square earlier this month has been indicted on murder charges, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday.
Suitcases Full of Body Parts Discovered in NYC Apartment
After responding for a "wellness check" of a 22-year-old woman, the NYPD found "two suitcases containing human remains."
American tourist ‘raped on sunbed after being dragged from Mykonos beach bar on Greek holiday’
AN American tourist was allegedly raped on a sunbed after being dragged from a beach bar in Mykonos. The suspect is said to have grabbed the 26-year-old by the hand at a popular bar on the Greek island before forcing her to the beach and attacking her. The woman told...
6 Women In Neon Green Leotards Attack 2 New York Subway Riders
A video shows the group punching two 19-year-old women on a subway train near Times Square on Sunday.
Police: More than a dozen motorcyclists attack, rob driver in N.J.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a possible road rage incident in Clinton Township, New Jersey. They say a group of approximately 13 motorcyclists dragged a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him and stole his cellphone Saturday on Cokesbury Road.Investigators say the incident stemmed from a near-collision between the bikers and the driver. Police in marked vehicles chased the motorcyclists until they exited onto Route 173 in Union Township.
Victim of brutal NYC subway attack reveals gruesome injuries, rips into Mayor Adams
The mom of five who was mercilessly pummeled by a homeless maniac at a Queens subway station revealed her gruesome injuries Tuesday — while issuing a desperate plea to Mayor Eric Adams. “Our city needs major help,’’ said Elizabeth Gomes after removing her sunglasses to show her injuries from...
2 Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $1 Million of Jewelry From Brooklyn Bishop During Livestream
Two men who allegedly took over $1 million in jewelry from Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in an armed robbery during a livestreamed sermon have been arrested. As announced by Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, 23-year-old Juwan Anderson and 23-year-old Say-Quan Pollack have been charged in connection with the armed robbery. The two individuals and an unnamed co-conspirator, who was masked and wore all black, allegedly held up Whitehead’s church back in July.
Half Ounce, L.A. Rapper, Shot Dead at 32 Years Old
L.A. rapper, Half Ounce, is dead after being shot while walking down the street Monday night. In a news release shared Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said they received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Once they arrived at the scene, police say they found a man who had been shot in front of an apartment building. According to LAPD, at least a dozen shots were fired. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the victim dead at the scene.
3 Cops Accused of Inappropriate Relationship With Pregnant Woman Who Killed Herself
A Massachusetts cop had an inappropriate relationship with a woman for nearly a decade, starting when she was a 13-year-old girl and lasting until she killed herself at 23 last year, according to an internal report obtained by the Boston Globe. The woman, Sandra Birchmore, had told friends she was pregnant with the married officer’s child. The officer, 36-year-old Matthew G. Farwell, met Birchmore when she joined a youth program organized by the Stoughton Police Department. Friends of Farwell told the Globe that he began having sex with Birchmore when she was 15, which would be statutory rape under Massachusetts...
Police believe girl was not intended target of deadly Crown Heights shooting
NEW YORK -- The search for suspects accused of firing shots that killed 17-year-old Shayma Roman in Brooklyn continued Thursday. The shooting happened Wednesday evening outside a building at 1225 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.Police said a group was standing near the building when two men walked up and fired a round of shots. Roman's brother was beside himself Thursday, realizing he saw his youngest sister for the last time outside their grandmother's apartment building, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. "I seen them sitting right in front of the house, 20, 30 minutes before, and the I get home, watching the TV and I get...
Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man
Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
