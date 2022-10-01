ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NBC New York

Disturbing Video Shows Man Pin Woman Against Wall, Assault Her in NYC Building

The NYPD released disturbing video of a sexual assault in Chinatown last weekend in hopes of getting the public's help tracking down the perpetrator. Authorities said the man sexually assaulted the woman after pinning her against the wall of an apartment building near Market Street and Madison Street. The attack happened Sept. 24 around 8:30 p.m.
NewsBreak
CBS New York

Police: More than a dozen motorcyclists attack, rob driver in N.J.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a possible road rage incident in Clinton Township, New Jersey. They say a group of approximately 13 motorcyclists dragged a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him and stole his cellphone Saturday on Cokesbury Road.Investigators say the incident stemmed from a near-collision between the bikers and the driver. Police in marked vehicles chased the motorcyclists until they exited onto Route 173 in Union Township.
Complex

2 Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $1 Million of Jewelry From Brooklyn Bishop During Livestream

Two men who allegedly took over $1 million in jewelry from Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in an armed robbery during a livestreamed sermon have been arrested. As announced by Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, 23-year-old Juwan Anderson and 23-year-old Say-Quan Pollack have been charged in connection with the armed robbery. The two individuals and an unnamed co-conspirator, who was masked and wore all black, allegedly held up Whitehead’s church back in July.
ETOnline.com

Half Ounce, L.A. Rapper, Shot Dead at 32 Years Old

L.A. rapper, Half Ounce, is dead after being shot while walking down the street Monday night. In a news release shared Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said they received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Once they arrived at the scene, police say they found a man who had been shot in front of an apartment building. According to LAPD, at least a dozen shots were fired. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the victim dead at the scene.
TheDailyBeast

3 Cops Accused of Inappropriate Relationship With Pregnant Woman Who Killed Herself

A Massachusetts cop had an inappropriate relationship with a woman for nearly a decade, starting when she was a 13-year-old girl and lasting until she killed herself at 23 last year, according to an internal report obtained by the Boston Globe. The woman, Sandra Birchmore, had told friends she was pregnant with the married officer’s child. The officer, 36-year-old Matthew G. Farwell, met Birchmore when she joined a youth program organized by the Stoughton Police Department. Friends of Farwell told the Globe that he began having sex with Birchmore when she was 15, which would be statutory rape under Massachusetts...
CBS New York

Police believe girl was not intended target of deadly Crown Heights shooting

NEW YORK -- The search for suspects accused of firing shots that killed 17-year-old Shayma Roman in Brooklyn continued Thursday. The shooting happened Wednesday evening outside a building at 1225 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.Police said a group was standing near the building when two men walked up and fired a round of shots. Roman's brother was beside himself Thursday, realizing he saw his youngest sister for the last time outside their grandmother's apartment building, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. "I seen them sitting right in front of the house, 20, 30 minutes before, and the I get home, watching the TV and I get...
Daily Mail

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man

Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
