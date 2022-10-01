ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Bogalusa moves past Chalmette with offensive fireworks

CHALMETTE, La (WVUE) - Bogalusa improved to 4-1 last Friday (Sept. 30) by blowing past Chalmette (2-3) 52-36, their third straight win over a Class 5A opponent. The Class 3A Lumberjacks jumped up to No. 4 in the LHSAA power rankings, one spot higher than district opponent No. 5 Amite.
BOGALUSA, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Tipitina’s Fais Do-Do

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It may not be the first place you think of to experience a Cajun fais do-do, but an Uptown New Orleans music club has been putting on the Cajun dances for more than three decades. And the musician who has headlined the show for all those years is pure Cajun.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man killed on motorcycle near I-10 Highrise

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A motorcycle driver crashed and thrown from an overpass in a fatal accident Saturday night in New Orleans East. It happened around 10:26 p.m. at the Almonaster Ave. overpass of Jourdan Rd. Officers arrived to find a man lying on the ground near Jourdan Rd. South....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans taqueria vandalized, ransacked on National Taco Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - National Taco Day is Oct. 4 - making it the ultimate Taco Tuesday in 2022. But for one popular taqueria, the fanfare was ruined before it could even begin. Owners of Felipe’s in Uptown New Orleans say their employees showed up to work Tuesday morning just...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

In 9 months, New Orleans surpasses 2021 total number of homicides

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the first nine months of 2022, New Orleans has had more homicides than all of last year, according to data from the Metropolitan Crime Commission. As of Mon., Oct. 3, New Orleans police have investigated 220 homicides since Jan. 1. In 2021, there were 218 homicides.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Rooftop dining spot among new businesses springing up on Metairie Road

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A difficult economic climate lingering from the coronavirus pandemic has stifled new commercial development in many areas. But along Metairie Road, it’s a different story. New developments are popping up along the thoroughfare, including one that will transform the former Metry Cafe into the only...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

59-year-old missing in Lacombe woods without medication

LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - Crews and volunteers have spent several days scouring the woods near Lacombe looking for a 59-year-old man who went missing Saturday (Oct. 1). Christopher “Turk” Batiste was last seen off Barringer Road Saturday afternoon leaving a relative’s home near the Big Branch National Wildlife Refuge.
LACOMBE, LA
fox8live.com

Latest victim of New Orleans interstate shootings was 73-year-old man

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than two dozen people have been shot this year on the interstate systems passing through New Orleans, with a slain 73-year-old man the latest victim of the highway violence. According to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office, the driver fatally shot just before 8 p.m. last...
fox8live.com

NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Treme homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Tuesday (Oct. 4) asked the public for help identifying and locating a man described as a “person of interest” in the investigation of a homicide in Treme. The man pictured above “is not currently wanted on criminal charges,” the NOPD...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Gradually heating up through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunshine and dry weather remains through the week. We will have nice October temperatures in the mid 80s before a slight warm up above average at the end of the week. Rain chances remain near zero, and humidity values will be nice and dry. Slight winds...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

TPSO: 3 arrested following standoff that left K9 injured

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested following a standoff that left a K9 injured, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Thomas Loftis, 21, James Loyd, 52, and Charlotte O’Reagan, 73, were all taken into custody on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Man arrested after 4-year-old shoots self in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 4-year-old child was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to NOPD. It happened just before 4 p.m. when police responded to the incident at the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street. Reports say a male juvenile sustained a gunshot wound to...
fox8live.com

New Orleans firefighters rescue resident in wheelchair from 2-alarm fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person in a wheelchair was rescued from a 2-alarm house fire in the Milneburg area of New Orleans on Sunday morning. The New Orleans Fire Department received a 911 call around 2 a.m. reporting a person trapped in the 5800 block of Baccich Street. The one-story raised had heavy fire coming from the garage and extending to the living area above.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run, Jefferson sheriff says

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson sheriff’s deputies track down and arrest a man accused of a hit and run that left one man dead and a woman with serious injuries. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Travis Barnes of Marrero last night. They believe he was traveling southbound on Manhattan Boulevard near...
HARVEY, LA

