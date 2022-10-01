Read full article on original website
Bogalusa moves past Chalmette with offensive fireworks
CHALMETTE, La (WVUE) - Bogalusa improved to 4-1 last Friday (Sept. 30) by blowing past Chalmette (2-3) 52-36, their third straight win over a Class 5A opponent. The Class 3A Lumberjacks jumped up to No. 4 in the LHSAA power rankings, one spot higher than district opponent No. 5 Amite.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Tipitina’s Fais Do-Do
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It may not be the first place you think of to experience a Cajun fais do-do, but an Uptown New Orleans music club has been putting on the Cajun dances for more than three decades. And the musician who has headlined the show for all those years is pure Cajun.
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: New Orleans councilman angry about Parc Fontaine conditions
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former employee of the Parc Fontaine apartment complex in Algiers says she’s seen firsthand horrible living conditions for tenants. When expectant mom Fruge Robinson walks into her bathroom, she sees a gaping hole and dripping water. “You’re seeing a whole bunch of mold. It...
fox8live.com
Man killed on motorcycle near I-10 Highrise
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A motorcycle driver crashed and thrown from an overpass in a fatal accident Saturday night in New Orleans East. It happened around 10:26 p.m. at the Almonaster Ave. overpass of Jourdan Rd. Officers arrived to find a man lying on the ground near Jourdan Rd. South....
New Orleans taqueria vandalized, ransacked on National Taco Day
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - National Taco Day is Oct. 4 - making it the ultimate Taco Tuesday in 2022. But for one popular taqueria, the fanfare was ruined before it could even begin. Owners of Felipe’s in Uptown New Orleans say their employees showed up to work Tuesday morning just...
fox8live.com
Real-time cameras show Jefferson Parish drivers if trains are crossing busy intersections
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Getting around the trains on Metairie Road in Jefferson Parish isn’t easy, especially when you’re in a rush. That’s why the parish has launched a new tool for drivers and it’s only the beginning. “Saturday, it was three hours,” Chloe Breaux said....
fox8live.com
In 9 months, New Orleans surpasses 2021 total number of homicides
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the first nine months of 2022, New Orleans has had more homicides than all of last year, according to data from the Metropolitan Crime Commission. As of Mon., Oct. 3, New Orleans police have investigated 220 homicides since Jan. 1. In 2021, there were 218 homicides.
fox8live.com
City leaders show united front on annual ‘Night Out Against Crime’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City officials bedeviled by violent crime rates, which have this year given the Crescent City an unwanted designation as the nation’s murder capital, came together with citizens Tuesday night (Oct. 4) to show a united front at a Lower Ninth Ward park. The 39th Annual...
Two sought for questioning, a month after woman fatally shot in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A month after a woman was mortally wounded by gunfire at an Algiers intersection, New Orleans police have identified two young men they want to find and question about the incident. The NOPD on Tuesday (Oct. 4) asked for the public’s help locating 18-year-old Malik Hill...
fox8live.com
Rooftop dining spot among new businesses springing up on Metairie Road
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A difficult economic climate lingering from the coronavirus pandemic has stifled new commercial development in many areas. But along Metairie Road, it’s a different story. New developments are popping up along the thoroughfare, including one that will transform the former Metry Cafe into the only...
fox8live.com
59-year-old missing in Lacombe woods without medication
LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - Crews and volunteers have spent several days scouring the woods near Lacombe looking for a 59-year-old man who went missing Saturday (Oct. 1). Christopher “Turk” Batiste was last seen off Barringer Road Saturday afternoon leaving a relative’s home near the Big Branch National Wildlife Refuge.
fox8live.com
Latest victim of New Orleans interstate shootings was 73-year-old man
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than two dozen people have been shot this year on the interstate systems passing through New Orleans, with a slain 73-year-old man the latest victim of the highway violence. According to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office, the driver fatally shot just before 8 p.m. last...
NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Treme homicide
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Tuesday (Oct. 4) asked the public for help identifying and locating a man described as a “person of interest” in the investigation of a homicide in Treme. The man pictured above “is not currently wanted on criminal charges,” the NOPD...
fox8live.com
Gradually heating up through the week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunshine and dry weather remains through the week. We will have nice October temperatures in the mid 80s before a slight warm up above average at the end of the week. Rain chances remain near zero, and humidity values will be nice and dry. Slight winds...
fox8live.com
New Orleans Mayor Cantrell says she will pay city back $30k in flight upgrades
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After weeks of criticism and legal reviews, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she will pay the city back nearly $30,000 in first-class flight upgrades. After a city attorney was brought in to determine that Mayor Cantrell is in fact a city employee, Gilbert Montano last...
fox8live.com
TPSO: 3 arrested following standoff that left K9 injured
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested following a standoff that left a K9 injured, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Thomas Loftis, 21, James Loyd, 52, and Charlotte O’Reagan, 73, were all taken into custody on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1.
fox8live.com
Bruce: Depression 12 forms in the tropics; no issues for us-A warm up through Friday with a weekend cold front
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the tropics we now have depression #12 and a high chance wave approaching the Caribbean , but no issues for us as of now. Today we saw more clouds and a couple of light showers and sprinkles as those come to an end later this evening.
fox8live.com
Man arrested after 4-year-old shoots self in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 4-year-old child was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to NOPD. It happened just before 4 p.m. when police responded to the incident at the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street. Reports say a male juvenile sustained a gunshot wound to...
fox8live.com
New Orleans firefighters rescue resident in wheelchair from 2-alarm fire
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person in a wheelchair was rescued from a 2-alarm house fire in the Milneburg area of New Orleans on Sunday morning. The New Orleans Fire Department received a 911 call around 2 a.m. reporting a person trapped in the 5800 block of Baccich Street. The one-story raised had heavy fire coming from the garage and extending to the living area above.
fox8live.com
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run, Jefferson sheriff says
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson sheriff’s deputies track down and arrest a man accused of a hit and run that left one man dead and a woman with serious injuries. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Travis Barnes of Marrero last night. They believe he was traveling southbound on Manhattan Boulevard near...
