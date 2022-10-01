Read full article on original website
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Litter Box Bathroom Rumors Potentially Harmful To Trans Students
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Schools all across the country are facing a similar rumor, that they are implementing a litter box for students who identify as furries, and why misinformation is harmful. WNY News Now spoke to a self-identifying furry on this matter, and they explained why...
erienewsnow.com
Halloween Hours Set In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Halloween is less than a month away, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown have finalized times for trick-or-treaters. Traditionally the time frame for Halloween within city limits ranges from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., this year the public safety committee had considered different hours for the spooky night.
erienewsnow.com
Resolution to Fund Project Resolve Struck Down
Erie County Council voted against a resolution to fund Project Resolve, which would go towards building a plastic and battery research facility for Penn State Behrend. The vote was 4-3, with André Horton (District 2), Mary Rennie (District 3), Jim Winarski (District 4), and Charlie Bayle (District 6) voting against the project. Terry Scutella (District 1), Brian Shank (District 5), and Ellen Schauerman (District 7) voted in favor of the project.
Meadville man faces charges in Jan. 6 Capitol attacks
A Meadville man is facing charges involved with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. According to an FBI press release, Mikhael Slye is shown in multiple video screenshots during the attacks. The affidavit alleges that Slye was involved in an incident with law enforcement outside the Capitol Building. It said he used a bike […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
Erie Community Steps up to Stuff the Cop Car
Millcreek Police and Second Harvest Food Bank teamed up for a two-day food collection at Walmart on West Ridge Road this weekend. After doing their weekly shopping at Walmart, people may have purchased some extra food to donate to children in need on Sunday. Jami Braden was one of the...
Community remembers Jackie Ratcliff-Brown, Erie’s first African American deputy chief of police
An influential community leader has passed away. Jackie Ratcliff-Brown was the first African American deputy chief of the Erie Police Department. On Monday afternoon, dozens of community members attended the funeral celebrating her life and legacy. “It is a sad occasion but we know what she did as a police officer, as an evangelist and […]
Asbury Woods to host Children’s Water Festival all week
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Asbury Woods will be hosting the Children’s Water Festival this week. The Erie nature preserve at 4105 Asbury Road will serve as host to more than 500 fifth-graders throughout this week as they learn about water. The Children’s Water Festival had been held at Penn State Behrend since 2015. The program needed a […]
erienewsnow.com
LECOM Health Announces the Purchase of Independence Court of Erie
LECOM Health announced the purchase of Independence Court of Erie and has renamed the location Parkside at Glenwood. The facility offers enhanced personal care and a memory care unit. LECOM said the addition of Parkside at Glenwood will afford them the opportunity to serve even more residents in need of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hispanic Heritage: Dina’s Authentic Dominican Kitchen
In downtown Erie, the Flagship Food Hall is host to one of the city’s newest culinary destinations, Dina’s Authentic Dominican Kitchen. Dinanyili Jimenez de Csir is a native of Hato Mayor del Rey in the Dominican Republic, not far from the tourist destination Punta Cana. She came to Erie in 2015 with her new husband […]
erienewsnow.com
Tim Hortons & Premium Coffee Host Coffee with a Cop
There's a chance this morning to sit down and share a cup of coffee with an Erie Police Officer. It's the return of a program that's been around for years called, Coffee with a Cop, it's happening this morning at two locations in Erie. It's part of a national initiative...
erienewsnow.com
Titusville Moose Lodge Gives Back to Area First Responders
Monday night, the Moose Lodge in Titusville gave back to area first responders in a big way. Titusville Moose Lodge 84 held its sixth annual first responders dinner, serving up food to volunteer firefighters and emergency medical responders throughout the area. But it was more than just dinner, they also...
Erie native, living in Florida, talks about Hurricane Ian damage
At least 105 deaths from Hurricane Ian have been confirmed in Florida and North Carolina. Drone footage of Fort Myers Beach showed just how widespread the devastation is. Search and rescue teams were out in full force nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Thousands were pulled from their destroyed homes and taken to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mason Farm’s 37th Pumpkintown Fest kicks off
October is here, and so is the fall season. One of the many ways the City of Erie is getting in the mood is by heading down to Mason Farms for their annual Pumpkintown seasonal festival. Mason Farms has been hosting Pumpkintown since 1985. It has always offered community members lots of fun to kick […]
Burglars ransack, defile summer camp
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglar or burglars stole multiple items and then defiled a summer camp in Crawford County. At about 11:26 a.m. on Oct. 3, a male victim called the Pennsylvania State Police to report that his summer camp at the 3000 block of Maple Drive in Pine Township had been burglarized. According to a […]
Over $2K stolen from Erie Walmart in retail theft, PSP investigating
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a retail theft that occurred on Sept. 28, 2022. According to a release, two suspects entered Walmart in Summit Township, Erie County and proceeded to the electronics department. After selecting gift cards and various electronic items, police report the suspects then targeted an inexperienced/juvenile cashier. The suspects […]
EmergyCare mourns loss of long-time employee
A local medical service remembers a long-time active employee after they said he passed away Monday morning. Don Millar was one of the original employees of EmergyCare who began working there in 1983. Millar was a paramedic in the City of Erie at the medic units throughout the county, as well as a flight paramedic. […]
2022 St. Joe’s Oktoberfest wraps up
It’s the final day of Oktoberfest at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. All weekend long, community members enjoyed authentic german food, beer, drinks, witnessed a wiener dog race, and had opportunities to tour the church. Meanwhile, an organizer of the event said that it was extremely successful this year. “We have had record-breaking sales the last […]
Ashtabula man convicted of manslaughter for overdose death
An Ashtabula man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and other charges, including possession of and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, after a three-year drug investigation.
wnynewsnow.com
Inmate Allegedly Busted With Fentanyl
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 31-year-old woman was allegedly busted with fentanyl while incarcerated at the Chautauqua County Jail. Back on September 17, corrections officers say they allegedly found Karlie Hallett to be in possession of the drug. Following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, Hallett...
wesb.com
Ohio Woman Arrested in CattCo for Auto Theft
An Ohio woman was arrested in Cattaraugus County after allegedly stealing a car. Early Friday morning Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on I-86 and a woman walking down the highway. An investigation determined that the woman, 27-year-old Tiffany Gray of Akron, Ohio, had stolen the vehicle in Ohio and had gotten it stuck in a ditch near the Town of Randolph.
Comments / 3