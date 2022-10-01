Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
Men's and Women's Crew Release Fall Schedules
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's and women's crew programs have released their respective 2022 Fall schedules with both programs taking part in a pair of races this October. Both programs kick off the fall season on Saturday (Oct. 8) at the Head of the Housatonic at Indian Well...
brownbears.com
Weiper, Dadzie lift men's soccer to victory over Northeastern
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team defeated Northeastern 1-0 on a rainy evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field. Freshman goalkeeper Henrik Weiper had the performance of his young career with eight saves, keeping the Bears in the game despite being outshot. His efforts were rewarded in the 82nd minute...
brownbears.com
Brine Named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week
PRINCETON, N.J. – Brown senior goalkeeper Jodie Brine has been named the Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week after posting consecutive shutouts in Brown's unbeaten 2-0 weekend. Brine and the Bears took consecutive 2-0 wins over Dartmouth (Oct. 1) and Wagner (Oct. 2) to improve to 8-2 overall...
brownbears.com
Sheire named Ivy League Player of the Week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball's Kate Sheire took home Ivy League Player of the Week honors after leading the Bears to sweeps over both Cornell and Columbia. Sheire finished the weekend with 21 kills on 32 attacks and did not commit an error, hitting .656. The junior also finished with nine blocks.
brownbears.com
Field Hockey Records Third Straight Shutout with 2-0 Win Over Wagner
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (8-2, 1-1 Ivy League) posted their third consecutive shutout with a 2-0 home win over the Wagner Seahawks (5-5, 1-0 NEC) Sunday afternoon at Goldberger Family Field. Catie Summers and Imogen Govan found the back of the net for the Bears with captain...
Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29
The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Killer Gets Parole Revoked For Fourth Time
A man sentenced to life in prison nearly 40 years ago for murdering a security guard at Dartmouth's Lincoln Park in 1982 is being denied parole after getting it revoked four times. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in a unanimous Sept. 29 decision that Charles Chaples is not suitable for...
newbedfordguide.com
Paroled Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park murderer returned to custody for the 4th time
“A convicted and confessed murderer from the early 1980’s will stay behind bars after seeing his parole revoked again. According to a decision released on September 29th, the Massachusetts Parole Board concluded by unanimous vote that now 62-year-old Charles Chaples is not a suitable candidate for parole. According to...
New Business Finally Coming to Former Bob’s Sea and Ski Location on Pope’s Island
For decades, Bob's Sea and Ski was a fixture on Pope's Island in New Bedford. The ski and scuba gear retail store was owned and operated by Bob Mercer. Bob was there 28 years until he grew tired of battling the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge, threw in the towel and moved his business to Fairhaven. He's now located next to Baycoast Bank on Alden Road.
hot969boston.com
U.S. Cities That Swear the Most, Wait Til You Hear Where Boston Lands!
The U.S. cities that swear the most will most definitely surprise you. Boston is on the list, but not the list that you may think. The website www.preply.com did a study of every city across the country to determine who swears the most and who swears the least. Columbus, Ohio tops the list with an average of 36 swear words per day. The national average is 21.
Boston Globe
‘Remove that stressor’: Readers say these items should be banned from schools
Plus, see who readers think should be in charge of what stays and goes in the classroom. As schools try to get a handle on student performance and promote healthy learning environments, bans are becoming a popular way to get more control. Many of our readers think schools are doing the right thing by instating bans in classrooms.
earnthenecklace.com
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
Low-threshold day spaces will open in Roxbury, Back Bay, part of Boston’s effort to address Mass. and Cass
“These steps move us closer to ensuring that every person impacted by substance use is connected to city services and has a path to a safe, stable recovery.”. Two new low-threshold day spaces will open in Boston, aimed at providing access to harm reduction services, food, water, and bathrooms to unsheltered individuals struggling with addiction or mental health issues in the city.
Step Aside, Salem, This Massachusetts Town Is an Exciting Halloween Destination
Many label Salem as the holy grail of Halloween-themed spots in Massachusetts. While Salem is a great town for some spooky vibes, being famous for its witch trials in 1692, many similar places in Massachusetts aren’t as popular. Chatham is a Massachusetts town that you should want to visit...
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call
On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
Woman injured in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Providence Sunday night. Officials responding to the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues around 8:30 p.m. found a car with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and its window shattered. Police say a woman sitting in the back […]
1 killed, 5 seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Foxboro after night out at Providence club
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One of the six victims in Sunday morning’s rollover crash in Foxborough has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The group was returning from a Providence nightclub when the operator lost control of the vehicle for reasons still under investigation, police said. Henry Augustin, 23,...
fallriverreporter.com
Parents and police are looking for missing 17-year-old Fall River teen
Both her parents and the Fall River Police Department are searching for a missing city teen. 17-year-old Brooklynn Brousseau went missing in Fall River when she told her mother she was going for a walk at 5:00 p.m. Monday and never returned. Brooklynn’s father stated that he contacted all of...
Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated
Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
whdh.com
Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
