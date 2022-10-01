(Waukegan, IL) Police are looking into a homicide in Waukegan. Officials say they were called just after midnight Monday to the 13-hundred block of Chestnut Street on the north side of the city. When officers arrived they found a car in a driveway with multiple bullet holes, and a deceased male inside. At this point, the victim is only being identified as a Waukegan male in his 40’s. No arrests have been made, nor has a motive been released. The Waukegan Police Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO