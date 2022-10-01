Read full article on original website
Yolanda Riley
3d ago
people like you need to go to jail or prison and I don't feel sorry for you that's what you get
jordan bickford
3d ago
looks like a outstanding citizen. im sure he's been great to people and animals, heart of gold.
Carol Power
3d ago
no bond. put him in with killers like him. no mercy just like he has
napervillelocal.com
Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman Multiple Times At Hotel In Naperville
A Chicago man is being held in DuPage County Jail without bond after police say he stabbed a woman multiple times at the Extended Stay Hotel on Center Point Circle in Naperville. Willie Tidwell, 50, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery in connection with the Sept. 10 incident.
Chicago man charged with shooting 7-year-old on his way to church
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend. Police say Kentrell Gayden was arrested about 40 minutes after shooting and seriously wounding the child – identified as Legend Barr.
Gang member charged with triple shooting in Humboldt Park, gunning down rival in hair salon
CHICAGO - A reputed gang member suspected of gunning down a rival in a Lawndale hair salon last year was arrested this week after he was implicated in a triple shooting in Humboldt Park, according to Cook County prosecutors. Ishmael Simpson initially came under police scrutiny following a shooting at...
fox32chicago.com
Woman who pushed 3-year-old nephew into water off Navy Pier charged with murder
CHICAGO - The woman who pushed her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier has been charged with murder in his death, according to court documents filed Tuesday. Victoria Moreno, 34, was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child in the Sept. 19th attack on Josiah Brown.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot woman multiple times in parking lot of Oak Lawn motel: police
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman multiple times at an Oak Lawn motel last week. Howard Williams, 24, faces one count of attempted murder. On Sept. 28, Oak Lawn police responded to a call of shots fired at the JC Miami...
Illinois woman accused of pushing nephew into lake charged with murder￼
A suburban Chicago woman has been charged with first-degree murder more than a week after the death of her 3-year-old nephew, who she allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan and watched as he sank into the water.
Jury deliberations continue in trial of man accused of killing 6 family members in Gage Park
CHICAGO - The fate of a man accused of killing six members of his extended family in their Gage Park home during an apparent robbery has been placed in the hands of a Cook County jury. Jurors began deliberating about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the trial of Diego Uribe, 28,...
Chicago man charged with attacking CTA employee while riding bus
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with beating a CTA employee while riding a bus in West Woodlawn Monday evening. Treshon Kates, 20, allegedly attacked the employee multiple times in the 700 block of East 67th Street around 9:55 p.m., police said. The 62-year-old CTA employee's condition was...
Chicago police locate vehicle involved in Albany Park hit-and-run that killed toddler
CPD said somehow the 18-month-old got out of his parents' car and walked into the street before being hit.
Chicago man sentenced to life in prison for fatal road rage shooting
PLYMOUTH, Minn. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to life in prison for a deadly road rage shooting in Minnesota. The shooting occurred in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. Jamal Smith was found guilty of killing Jay Boughton last year, as he drove his teen son home from a baseball game.
Man, 41, shot in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 41-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Keeler Avenue when a female started shooting, police said. The man was...
fox32chicago.com
Person shot in suburban Crest Hill; suspect in custody
CREST HILL, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in suburban Crest Hill Tuesday. At about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill police officers responded to the 1200 block of Cedarwood Drive for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a victim. The victim was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 30, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10:34 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 6600 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the calf...
Family of woman shot dead by estranged husband in Streeterville files wrongful death suit
It was a murder-suicide in Streeterville that made headlines three months ago, when police say a 29-year-old Pakistani-American woman was shot in the head by her estranged husband and now her family has filed a wrongful death suit.
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged with stabbing 11-year-old boy in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with stabbing an 11-year-old boy last week in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Alexis Patton, 23, was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing of a boy Friday in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
Chicago shooting in Auburn Gresham injures 3 men just blocks from St. Sabina church
Three people were shot in Auburn Gresham Tuesday afternoon, just blocks away from St. Sabina church, Chicago police said.
wlip.com
Another Murder Investigation in Lake County After Man Found Dead in Waukegan
(Waukegan, IL) Police are looking into a homicide in Waukegan. Officials say they were called just after midnight Monday to the 13-hundred block of Chestnut Street on the north side of the city. When officers arrived they found a car in a driveway with multiple bullet holes, and a deceased male inside. At this point, the victim is only being identified as a Waukegan male in his 40’s. No arrests have been made, nor has a motive been released. The Waukegan Police Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in 2021 fatal shooting on West Side
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a shooting last year that killed a man in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. Ishmael Simpson, 24, is accused entering a business around 7 p.m. on April 16, 2021 in the 3600 block of West 16th and shooting 18-year-old Jawon L. Ward, according to police.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman charged with attempted murder and arson
An Aurora woman is accused of starting a fire with the intention of killing someone. The Aurora Police Department says it arrested 73-year-old Joanne J. Burgess. She's charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson. Police allege that Burgess started a fire in her home in the 800 block of Taylor...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man wanted in Midlothian shooting that left two people injured
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - A Dixmoor man is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in Midlothian over the weekend. At about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Midlothian police officers were dispatched to the 14600 block of Karlov Avenue for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, who...
