ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Comments / 53

Yolanda Riley
3d ago

people like you need to go to jail or prison and I don't feel sorry for you that's what you get

Reply
16
jordan bickford
3d ago

looks like a outstanding citizen. im sure he's been great to people and animals, heart of gold.

Reply
9
Carol Power
3d ago

no bond. put him in with killers like him. no mercy just like he has

Reply
11
Related
napervillelocal.com

Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman Multiple Times At Hotel In Naperville

A Chicago man is being held in DuPage County Jail without bond after police say he stabbed a woman multiple times at the Extended Stay Hotel on Center Point Circle in Naperville. Willie Tidwell, 50, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery in connection with the Sept. 10 incident.
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Calumet City, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Naperville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Naperville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 41, shot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 41-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Keeler Avenue when a female started shooting, police said. The man was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot in suburban Crest Hill; suspect in custody

CREST HILL, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in suburban Crest Hill Tuesday. At about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill police officers responded to the 1200 block of Cedarwood Drive for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a victim. The victim was transported to...
CREST HILL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man, 30, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10:34 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 6600 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the calf...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged with stabbing 11-year-old boy in Austin

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with stabbing an 11-year-old boy last week in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Alexis Patton, 23, was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing of a boy Friday in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Another Murder Investigation in Lake County After Man Found Dead in Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) Police are looking into a homicide in Waukegan. Officials say they were called just after midnight Monday to the 13-hundred block of Chestnut Street on the north side of the city. When officers arrived they found a car in a driveway with multiple bullet holes, and a deceased male inside. At this point, the victim is only being identified as a Waukegan male in his 40’s. No arrests have been made, nor has a motive been released. The Waukegan Police Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in 2021 fatal shooting on West Side

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a shooting last year that killed a man in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. Ishmael Simpson, 24, is accused entering a business around 7 p.m. on April 16, 2021 in the 3600 block of West 16th and shooting 18-year-old Jawon L. Ward, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora woman charged with attempted murder and arson

An Aurora woman is accused of starting a fire with the intention of killing someone. The Aurora Police Department says it arrested 73-year-old Joanne J. Burgess. She's charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson. Police allege that Burgess started a fire in her home in the 800 block of Taylor...
AURORA, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy