During the course of his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics, one of which was the manner in which WWE has booked Austin Theory. Cornette mentioned that when Vince McMahon was in charge of creative, Theory was the chosen one. However, since Triple H has taken over, things have changed. Cornette added that, in his opinion, Theory already possesses everything that is necessary to become a leading figure in the industry.

