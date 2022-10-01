ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Roger Maris Jr. Has Controversial Suggestion For Baseball

Aaron Judge needs one more home run to surpass Roger Maris for the all-time American League single-season record. Judge hit his 61st homer in Toronto on Wednesday to tie Maris, with the former home run king's son Roger Jr. in attendance. Roger Maris Jr. has been following and rooting for Judge throughout his home run chase, but has been insistent that his father is still the true single-season home run king.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown

The New York Mets’ hopes and dreams of ending the reign of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East came completely crashing down Tuesday. With the Braves beating the Marlins 2-1, the result of the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals at home Tuesday is virtually meaningless. The Nationals have long been out of […] The post Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FanSided

Brandon Nimmo’s depressing comment will make Braves fans smile

Brandon Nimmo’s brutally honest comments about the New York Mets’ last two games will make any Atlanta Braves fan smile across the country. New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo knows his team blew two golden opportunities vs. the Atlanta Braves on Friday and Saturday night. Although Hurricane Ian...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Byron Buxton
Detroit News

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reaches another milestone in home finale

Detroit — The Tigers closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Twins, and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hit yet another career milestone. Cabrera was back in the starting lineup at designated hitter after not appearing in Saturday’s game. It was his 1,000th...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving

Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago White Sox#The Minnesota Twins#American League Central#The Houston Astros#Rbi
thecomeback.com

San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game

The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
ClutchPoints

‘It was like the Secretariat movie’: Justin Verlander describes final starts of potential Cy Young-winning season

Justin Verlander’s 2022 regular season is over. The Houston Astros star wrapped up a massively impressive season coming off of Tommy John surgery. Verlander’s historic campaign has him well in front of the Cy Young Award race. He wrapped up his season with 10 strikeouts and no runs allowed in five innings. According to Brian […] The post ‘It was like the Secretariat movie’: Justin Verlander describes final starts of potential Cy Young-winning season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s mom had the most adorable reaction to historic 62nd home run

There is, perhaps, no greater love in the world than the love of a mother. It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s mom, Patty, was feeling in the moments leading up the 6’7 outfielder’s historic 62nd long ball on the season. Maybe it was a combination of anxiety, excitement, and […] The post Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s mom had the most adorable reaction to historic 62nd home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy