US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit
Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
Moderna Says No To China's Request To Handover COVID-19 Vaccine Technology: Report
Moderna Inc MRNA refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property related to the development of its famed COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel said the company has talked with the Chinese government about supplying COVID-19 vaccines. Moderna refused to transfer the technology for its...
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier races to North Korea after Kim’s biggest missile launch ever that can hit US bases
A US Navy aircraft carrier group is steaming to North Korea in a show of force after Kim's most worrying rocket launch yet. The hermit regime test-fired a nuclear capable ballistic missile farther than ever before, prompting air raid warnings in Japan as it flew overhead. The rocket flew 2,800...
COVID-19 vaccines don't raise risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome, study shows
A new study has found no evidence that COVID-19 shots increase the incidence of Guillain-Barré syndrome, according to researchers.
A Brief History of Bill Gates' Bets Against Humanity
Remember 2019? The world wept as the Notre Dame Cathedral was incinerated, and Americans begged the government to end the shutdown. Hydro Flasks and Crocs were taking off. It feels like a lifetime ago. Nobody could anticipate what was to come next. Three years later, the world has experienced a...
Apple Suppliers Slowly Boosting US Presence To Cut China Reliance
Of Apple’s 180 suppliers, 48 had some operations in the U.S. as of September 2021, 23 more than last year. The U.S. sites, though still a minority, may play an important role in Apple’s efforts to diversify production. California had more than 30 sites, up from less than...
US Stock Futures Down Following Tuesday's Surge; ADP, Services Data In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq Composite surged around 360 points on Tuesday. The S&P 500 also notched its biggest two-session surge since March 2020.
OncoSec Cuts Workforce, Prioritizes Pipeline
OncoSec Medical Inc ONCS announced a corporate restructuring intended to prioritize the development of its lead clinical candidate TAVO (TAVO-EP). Oncosec is reducing its staff by approximately 45% and prioritizing clinical pipeline activities to reduce operating expenses. The company will focus on clinical activities in melanoma to advance TAVO-EP toward near-term data milestones of the KEYNOTE-695 trial.
Private Sector Employment Jumps By 208,000 In September, Topping Expectations: What Investors Need To Know
Job growth in the private sector rose in September in a sign of strength in the U.S. labor market. What Happened: Private sector employment increased by 208,000 jobs in September, according to a new ADP National Employment Report. The number was up from a revised 185,000 in August and also came in above average economist estimates of 200,000.
The Pivot Debate & Big OPEC+ Meeting
The stock market is up 3.8% over last 5 days, Bitcoin is back above $20k and Elon Musk is finally, actually, maybe buying Twitter. Nature is healing. Pullback today after nearly a 6% pivot-rally off the Friday close. China kicked off the 7-day Golden Week last Saturday. Yesterday, President Xi...
Fortress Bio's Portfolio Of Marketed Drugs Could Soon See Three Additions
Fortress Biotech Inc. FBIO is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a range of high-potential treatments on its own and through its growing portfolio of subsidiaries and partner companies. With nine products already on the market and more than 30 programs in development, the biopharmaceutical company helps deliver innovative drug...
Eiger BioPharma Shuns Plans For FDA Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Treatment
Following FDA feedback, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc EIGR will not submit an emergency use authorization (EUA) application of peginterferon lambda for mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Following Eiger's press release in September, the company submitted a pre-EUA meeting request to FDA, as well as additional morbidity and mortality outcomes data and analyses from the...
Elon Musk Renews Twitter's Buyout Proposal, Apple Suppliers Working On Cutting China Reliance, E-Cigarette Maker Considers Bankruptcy: Top Stories Wednesday, Oct. 5
Apple Inc suppliers are gradually establishing new production facilities in the U.S., focusing on California, to move more manufacturing out of China. Apple released a supplier list for the financial year 2021, showing that 48 of the company's 180 suppliers had operations in the U.S. as of September 2021. This...
Biden heads to Florida to survey Hurricane Ian damage alongside DeSantis – live
President will speak in Fort Meyers, Florida, after seeing powerful storm’s destruction with state’s Republican governor
E-Cigarette Maker Juul Mulls Potential Bankruptcy
Juul Labs Inc, backed by Altria Group Inc MO, has been exploring various options—including bankruptcy—after the FDA issued its marketing denial order. The e-cigarette manufacturer is in informal talks regarding debtor-in-possession financing, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the preparations. The preparations aren't final, and plans could...
Nasdaq Surges 350 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing more than 350 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.45% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares jumped by...
Companies Are Reporting Dropping Degree Requirements And Shifting To Skill-Based Hiring, But Credibility Still Looms As An Issue — A Boon For Edtech Platform Players Like Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST)?
The talent shortage just in the information technology (IT) and cybersecurity industries has put pressure on already-overwhelmed IT businesses. An estimated 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs went unfilled in 2021 worldwide. The overall number of job openings in June was 10.7 million compared to 5.9 million unemployed, according to the U.S....
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday will debate a potentially large cut in the amount of crude it ships to the global economy — a move that could help Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports and raise gasoline prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of national midterm elections. Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, whose leading member is Saudi Arabia, and allied non-members including Russia are meeting in person at the group’s Vienna headquarters for the first time since early 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Russian Deputy Prime...
