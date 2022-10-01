ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summersville, WV

Prep Football: Grizzlies overwhelm Trail

By Rusty Udy
 3 days ago
(File Photo) F. Brian Ferguson/Lootpress Oak Hill vs Nicholas County.

Nicholas County 37, Midland Trail 0

SUMMERSVILLE – Friday night favored the power running game and No. 10 rated Nicholas County took full advantage to roll past Midland Trail 37-0 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Kaleb Clark rushed for 242 yards on 30 carries and found the end zone twice to lead the Grizzlies on offense.

Defensively Grayson Kesterson had two interceptions and recovered a fumble in the end zone off a forced fumble from Wes Hill.

Hill shined on special teams also with a 74-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Nicholas County surrendered a mere 76 yards of total offense to the Patriots and allowed only seven first downs in the win.

The Grizzlies (4-1) hosts Braxton County Friday, while Midland Trail (4-2) travels to Liberty next week.

MT: 0 0 0 0 – 0

NC: 7 17 13 0 – 37

First quarter

NC: Kaleb Clark 5 run (Johan Villasenor kick)

Second quarter

NC: Brycen Morriston 13 run (Villasenor kick)

NC: Wes Hill 74 punt return (Villasenor kick)

NC: Villasenor 34 FG

Third quarter

NC: Clark 4 run (kick no good)

NC: Grayson Kesterson fum rec in end zone

Stats

Rushing: (MT) River Barnhouse 12=25, Jaden Gladwell 4-0, Cody Harrell 4-10, Kaden Lephew 2-6; (NC) Kaleb Clark 30-242-2, Alex Pritt 3-5, Brycen Morriston 6-15, Dawson Brown 1-4, Wes Hill 2-15, Eden Addair 2-(-2), Coltin Browning 3-11.

Passing: (MT) Gladwell 2-14-34-2; (NC) Morriston 2-5-27, Browning 0-2.

Receiving: (MT) Zane Burford 1-30, Cody Harrell 1-4; (NC) Gavin Blankenship 1-14, Wes Hill 1-13

Takeaways: (NC) Kesterson INT (2).

