wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Seems To Take Issue With WWE Extreme Rules Poster
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan is currently gearing up to defend her title against Ronda Rousey this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules, but she's taken the time to take a shot at the official poster for the upcoming premium live event. Despite the fact she is not the champion, WWE has opted to put Rousey front and center on the poster rather than Morgan, which prompted the former Riott Squad member to simply tweet, "LOL."
ComicBook
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another WWE Star Out Of Action With Injury
That could slow him down. There are few things in wrestling that are as unfortunate as an injury. Someone can be on an absolute roll and have everything slowed down all at once. One of the worst parts is having to wait awhile before the severity is known, as some injuries can keep a star on the shelf for a long time. Hopefully that isn’t the case again, as a WWE star is hurt.
90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Posts Stunning Photo To Hype The Single Life Season 3
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently feeding the fandom’s need for drama with fights between Andrei and Libby Castravet and her family, but it’s not the only show in the franchise airing in September. Fans will be blessed with another new season of 90 Day: The Single Life as Season 3 kicks off on Monday, September 12. It seems the cast is just as excited to get the season underway, as Natalie Mordovtseva posted some stunning photos to hype the return of the series.
ringsidenews.com
Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW
Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants To Join AEW
Since AEW first formed three years ago fans have seen a number of former WWE stars join the company. Miro happened to be one of the names that joined All Elite Wrestling and fans have often wondered if his wife CJ Perry could also end up in the promotion. The...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Accuses WWE On FOX Of Trying To Create Divide, More News
Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from the official WWE on FOX Twitter account that claimed they were trying to create a divide within The Bloodline. He wrote,. “Take this down. It may be a bit messy at times but we are united. Stop trying...
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’
A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
UFC・
stillrealtous.com
Surprising Name Rumored For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent
Brock Lesnar last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but unfortunately for Brock it was The Tribal Chief who picked up the victory that night. Even though Lesnar has been sitting on the sidelines it’s expected that he will return at some point, and it looks like a big opponent could be waiting for him.
PWMania
Photos: WWE NXT’s Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Get Married in Italy
It’s official, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell are now married. Over the weekend, the WWE NXT couple got married. Mitchell made the announcement on her Instagram account that she and Joseph had tied the knot in Italy on Friday. The couple announced their engagement back in November. PWMania.com would...
PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
PWMania
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Blasts BET For Refusing Him Access To Hip Hop Awards
Atlanta, GA – Jim Jones has put BET on blast for not allowing him to attend this week’s BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. On Friday (September 30), the Harlem rapper said he wanted to show support for his close friend and fellow New Yorker Fat Joe, who is set to host this year’s award show, but claimed the network wouldn’t allow him access.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Darby Allin Slips, Falls From A 92 Foot Waterfall
Darby Allin continues to prove he’s a complete nutjob. In a video posted by Allin over the weekend, the AEW wrestler leaps off a 92-foot waterfall. He captioned the video with,. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal will be taking place on...
