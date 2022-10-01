ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW

A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye

Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
Charlotte Flair Hints at Possible Feud With Bianca Belair When She Returns

Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair has not been seen on WWE television. Flair lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey in the match. This may, however, be about to change in the near future. Flair was featured...
Video: Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Brawl After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air

In the buildup to their match at Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle did not touch one other during Monday night’s episode of RAW due to a No Contact policy. However, it appears that the clause was not in place after the show had ended and the broadcast went off the air.
Dan Lambert Talks About His Status With AEW

Dan Lambert recently appeared as a guest on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the American Top Team founder and AEW performer spoke about his status with AEW, being a heat magnet as a pro wrestling performer, his involvement in the business before joining AEW and more.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals That He Made an Offer to Bray Wyatt

Freddie Prinze Jr. was asked about the wrestling promotion that he is working on getting started during the most recent episode of the “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, and he was asked if he can give an update on it:. “I’m still moving forward. I have a finished draft,...
Ric Flair Discusses the Possibility of Wrestling Again

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke about the passing of Antonio Inoki and his legacy on the most recent episode of the “To Be The Man” podcast. Additionally, Flair discussed some recent happenings in the world of pro wrestling. After learning that Ricky Steamboat will be competing...
Another Bray Wyatt Hint Was Dropped During a WWE RAW Match

On Monday’s WWE RAW, a sign was shown that appears to provide additional evidence that Bray Wyatt will return in the near future. During the match between Angelo Dawkins and Solo Sikoa, a member of the crowd was seen carrying a sign that read “WYYT RABAT” while walking around. Additionally, there was a white rabbit visible in the upper right-hand corner of the sign. You’ll find the sign above and below.
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (10/5/22)

The third-anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from Washington, DC’s Entertainment & Sports Arena. Tonight’s Dynamite special will begin with a singles match between MJF and Wheeler Yuta. Tonight, Wardlow will defend the AEW TNT Title against Brian Cage, while ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia teams up with Bryan Danielson to face ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.
WWE’s Booking Of Austin Theory Draws Criticism From Jim Cornette

During the course of his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics, one of which was the manner in which WWE has booked Austin Theory. Cornette mentioned that when Vince McMahon was in charge of creative, Theory was the chosen one. However, since Triple H has taken over, things have changed. Cornette added that, in his opinion, Theory already possesses everything that is necessary to become a leading figure in the industry.
New WWE NXT Set to Be Revealed Tonight

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT will be broadcast live, and the show will have a different format than it has had in the previous 12 months. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that he has been told that a new set will make its debut tonight. This is the reason why the shows for the past couple of weeks were recorded in advance.
WWE Star Returns to NXT, Tag Team Reunites

Veer Mahaan appeared in a backstage segment on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. Veer appeared after Sanga was shown discussing the final slot in the North American Title match scheduled for the Halloween Havoc show with Nathan Frazier. Frazier left, leaving Mahaan and Sanga staring at each other.
Lance Storm Comments on Why Impact Wrestling’s Product is Underrated

Since the expansion of New Japan Pro Wrestling and the subsequent launch of All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling is no longer regarded as the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world as it once was. This has been the case for a number of years. Lance Storm, who works as...
CJ Perry (Lana) Discusses Possibly Working for AEW: “I Would Absolutely Love It”

Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) recently made an appearance on The Man Made Chronicles podcast, where she discussed the possibility of working for AEW. “I would love to, I mean I love storytelling. I love wrestling and I love the fans. I can’t emphasize enough how much I miss it. I miss the fans, there is nothing like the people and that connection that you have. I love television and movies, but you don’t get that instant gratification. You don’t even know, all you really get is online with the critics. When you are live performing in the wrestling arena, you know exactly how they feel immediately.”
