Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Ohio State football is on pace for its fewest sacks in a decade, but that stat is lying to you

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost since the moment Chase Young stepped off the field in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State football’s ability to record sacks has draw scrutiny. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles missed the first two years of that debate. Yet he now oversees a defense that, in raw numbers, continues to drag behind even the underperforming units that prompted Ryan Day to go out and hire him.
Sports
Cleveland.com

Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst eight days after blowout loss to Ohio State football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football exposed exactly how far Wisconsin has fallen as a Big Ten power with a 52-21 victory on Sept. 24. Yet the final straw for the Badgers’ administration with coach Paul Chryst came in Saturday’s 34-10 home loss to Illinois and former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema. Chryst was fired Sunday, ending his tenure in the fifth game of his eighth season.
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ rivals come together for an important cause

Don't miss an outstanding opportunity to enjoy a night of laughter and conversation while supporting an important cause. Join me on Saturday night, Oct. 22 in Toms River at the RWJ Health Center located at 1245 Old Freehold Road. The night kicks off with a meet & greet with several people you'll want to meet. I'll be joined by sports radio host Craig Carton and former MLB star Todd Frazier.
Cleveland.com

New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views

LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: VEHICLE VS POLE

A vehicle into a pole has been reported in the area of 990 West Commadore in Jackson. The pole is split with the transformer and wires on the ground. The vehicle is still running under the wires with leaking fluids. No sign of a fire as of yet. The driver...
PIX11

Shelter dogs from hurricane-battered Florida arrive in NJ

MADISON, N.J. (PIX11) — It was cargo that couldn’t have been more fragile — or adorable. Shelter dogs and cats — 90 of them in total — arrived at Morristown Airport in New Jersey over the weekend after they were airlifted from southwest Florida, which was battered by Hurricane Ian last week.  The animals were taken […]
PhillyBite

Best New Jersey Distilleries & Spirit Makers

- If you're planning a trip to New Jersey, there are many places you can visit for an authentic New Jersey experience. Some of these places are in Asbury Park, while others are in Hillsborough Township, Cape May, and Jersey City. While you're there, you should make sure to try some spirits at a New Jersey distillery or spirit maker.
92.7 WOBM

You Told Me to Try it, This Restaurant is Amazingly Delicious in Toms River, NJ

Your opinion means the world to us and believe me, we listen when you tell us something. We have this awesome 92.7 WOBM - Shawn & Sue listener, that asked us, "Have you guys been to Breakin Bread Eatery in Toms River." It must be good if she's calling us and telling us this. For restaurants in Ocean County that get a shout-out the way this restaurant did is just unbelievable.
