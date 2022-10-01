Read full article on original website
Ohio State football’s banged-up secondary needs to limp through one more week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s secondary has not been healthy since about one week into preseason camp, at best. That could change over the next two weeks — the second of which includes the “bye” week in the Buckeyes’ Big Ten schedule. For...
What’s up with Ohio State football’s Emeka Egbuka and his muffed punt against Rutgers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Emeka Egbuka has more than proven himself as a steady returner for the Ohio State football team, whether that’s on punts or kickoffs, which made what happened Saturday against Rutgers so weird. The sure-handed wide receiver muffed the first punt of the game, delaying the offense’s...
Has Ohio State football’s defense looked championship caliber through five games?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles’ expectations for Ohio State football’s defense surpassed even that of head coach Ryan Day coming into the season, and five games in, things have been decent. The Buckeyes rank 14th nationally in yards per play (4.52), 10th in yards per game (263.8) and...
Ohio State football is on pace for its fewest sacks in a decade, but that stat is lying to you
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost since the moment Chase Young stepped off the field in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State football’s ability to record sacks has draw scrutiny. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles missed the first two years of that debate. Yet he now oversees a defense that, in raw numbers, continues to drag behind even the underperforming units that prompted Ryan Day to go out and hire him.
Michigan State’s newest transfer portal pickup for Ohio State football fans to worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football braced for Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III a year ago when the Wake Forest transfer emerged as one of the nation’s best running backs. That threat ended shortly after Haskell Garrett dropped Walker for a loss on his first carry and...
Former OSU receiver Chris Olave bobblehead available for pre-order
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An Ohio State Chris Olave Gate Series bobblehead is available for pre-order. The eight-inch hand-crafted, hand-painted bobblehead is one of 222 and shows Olave on the Ohio Stadium field. It’s manufactured by Foco. Olave, a receiver, was a first-round selection – No. 11 overall -...
Look: Ohio State Football Trolls Rutgers With Postgame Announcement
Ohio State poked fun at Rutgers following its massive win against the latter on Saturday. After the game was over, Ohio State's Twitter account for football trolled Rutgers by announcing that punter Jesse Mirco is the Special Teams Player of the Game. This comes after head coach Ryan Day called...
Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst eight days after blowout loss to Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football exposed exactly how far Wisconsin has fallen as a Big Ten power with a 52-21 victory on Sept. 24. Yet the final straw for the Badgers’ administration with coach Paul Chryst came in Saturday’s 34-10 home loss to Illinois and former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema. Chryst was fired Sunday, ending his tenure in the fifth game of his eighth season.
