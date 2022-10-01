Read full article on original website
Sharon Eloise Kite Louderback
Sharon Eloise Kite Louderback, of Shenandoah, passed into eternal life October 3, 2022. She was born March 25, 1942, and was the oldest child of the late Bertram Wilson Kite, Sr. and Edith Arbutus Dovel Kite. On September 23, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart Harry Franklin Louderback who...
Robert Lee ‘Bobby’ Breeden
Robert “Bobby” Lee Breeden, 78, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Mr. Breeden was born March 29, 1944, in Page County and was the son of the late Vernon and Gertie Meadows Breeden. He grew up in Jollett Hollow and enjoyed hunting, gardening and working on cars.
Harold Leon Kibler
Harold Leon Kibler, 81, of Luray, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Envoy of Staunton. He was born on February 27, 1941, in Rileyville and was a son of the late Willis Dearing Kibler and Sudie A. Smith Kibler. Harold was a member of the Forward For Christ...
Bonnie Sue Strickler Comer
Bonnie Sue Strickler Comer, 71, of Timberville, Va. passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. She was born on March 12, 1951. The family will hold visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at The Bradley Funeral Home, 187 E. Main St. in Luray. A funeral service...
Marjorie Ellen Judd Seal
Marjorie Ellen Judd Seal, 79, of Luray, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester. She was born on July 21, 1943, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Desper D. Judd and Hazel Virginia Mauck Judd. Marjorie was employed at Wrangler for...
Heritage Festival celebrates 20 years
October 5, 1989 — The 20th anniversary of the Page County Heritage Festival will this Saturday and Sunday offer another glimpse of the county’s pioneer past. The event at the Page Valley Fairgrounds in Luray features arts and crafts demonstrations, displays and sales, traditional music and dancing, a historic home tour, an antique steam and gasoline engine show, a chili cook-off and an abundance of home- cooked foods.
Big manhunt
October 4, 1962 — A large posse of state and local police, aided by dogs from the Culpeper station were combing the hills in the Cubbage Hollow section yesterday in a vain search for Earl Smelser, a fugitive from justice and, it is believed, the source of a shot fired Tuesday at state police patrolling in the neighborhood of Smelser’s home.
U.S. Air Force, Heritage of America wind section making tour stop in Luray Saturday, Oct. 8 at PAL
LURAY — This Saturday night, Performing Arts of Luray (PAL) will host members of the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band for a live musical performance in downtown Luray. More specifically, the Heritage Winds Dectet will be performing the wind component of works by Schubert and Stravinsky...
Felony against former finance director dismissed after evidence shows county approved expenses
LURAY, Oct. 4 — Perhaps the best way to summarize Tuesday’s proceedings against former Page County Finance Director Dennis Click would be to share the analogy presented by the presiding judge just before he granted the defense’s motion to strike and dismissed the felony charge for obtaining money from the county coffers by false pretenses.
Central’s Falcons drop to 2A and may return to Bull Run District in 2021-22
WOODSTOCK — The Virginia High School League recently approved a request by Central High School to drop down from Class 3 to Class 2 next year, and they will decide on Sept. 23 if the Falcons will also return to the Bull Run District where they competed in 2018-19. The VHSL’s alignment committee voted unanimously, 22-0, on July 29 to approve the Shenandoah County school’s appeal for reclassification filed in early July. Central moved up from 2A to 3A just last year.
$1.5 million from Opioid settlement, federal funds flowing into Page to combat substance abuse
LURAY — Two big announcements in September may provide additional funding needed to help address Page County’s ongoing battle with substance abuse. From dominating monthly indictments in circuit court to additional pressure on the county jail and support services, the ripple effects of substance abuse are felt throughout the community.
