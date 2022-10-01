ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

tropical viking
3d ago

beaches are not private should be a minimum of 200 yards before start of sand dunes and any construction basic environmental 101. sounds like a personal problem

daytonatimes.com

Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Fire Rescue’s HazMat Team reminds residents that floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards and injuries. Protect yourself, your loved ones and pets from the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Volusia County, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
PONCE INLET, FL
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Volusia County Council
WESH

Seminole County officials say Lake Monroe will crest soon

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management held a news conference from the Emergency Operations Center at 3:30 p.m. Monday to discuss historic flooding levels in the county. A major area of concern for emergency managers is Lake Monroe which is forecast to crest later...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Part of Lake Jesup shore disappears as homes flood after Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — For many right now, boats are more about basic transportation than recreation. Many near Lake Jesup are navigating water to get home. "Last night, it wasn't that bad, you can see where it's creeping up. Yesterday, it was right there where the weeds stop. That's where it was yesterday and now it's up to here, trying to join that canal,” Don Kinch said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated

SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
SANFORD, FL
mynews13.com

After Ian, Volusia County residents struggle with damages

Hurricane Ian has left a heavy mark on Volusia County Schools in multiple ways. Flooding has left schools closed until Oct. 5 while teachers and students struggle with personal loss in the face of the storm. What You Need To Know. Volusia County received a lot of flooding after Hurricane...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
KISSIMMEE, FL
FloridaDaily

Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance After Hurricane Ian

FEMA announced on Saturday that Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WESH

Flooding continues to increase in areas of Seminole County after Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County leaders say 2,000 homes have damage from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. That's 100 additional homes in just the last 24 hours. Officials in Seminole County say flooding is still a big issue. They say thankfully, in some areas, the water is going down, but in others areas, like the Downtown Sanford Riverwalk, the water is still rising.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Storm Debris and Tree Questions Answered

Palm Coast – As the City of Palm Coast continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, there are still a lot of downed trees and debris, so please drive with extra caution. City crews have been working around the clock to remove debris from the roadways, remedy wastewater issues, and clean up the City following the storm.
PALM COAST, FL
daytonatimes.com

Major losses from Hurricane Ian

Major damage, flooding and power outages were reported widespread from Hurricane Ian’s impact in Volusia County. There were five reported deaths relating to the storm. Days after the hurricane, residents are still putting their ruined belongings outside, the result of flood waters getting into their homes. Rashaundra Mays and...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

