ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Amtrak suspends San Diego-Los Angeles service due to shifting ground

By Maya Yang
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cT5TZ_0iIGe0Qk00
Amtrak passengers speed past the San Clemente pier in southern California. Photograph: Michele and Tom Grimm/Alamy

Metrolink and Amtrak have suspended train services linking San Diego to Los Angeles – along with the rest of the US – because ground underneath a stretch of seaside track in southern California has shifted, according to officials.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Friday that service has been suspended indefinitely in the community of San Clemente, on the border of Orange and San Diego counties.

The move comes after a recent ocean surge associated with Tropical Storm Kay caused high tides and waves that shifted the coastal tracks. The tracks serve as the only viable link that connects San Diego with LA and the rest of the country, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Related: Hurricane Ian: South Carolina and Florida comb wreckage to assess deadly toll

The tracks are part of the 351-mile Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor, also known as the Lossan Corridor, which serves as the US’s second busiest intercity passenger rail corridor.

Last year, the community faced a similar problem, and officials shut the tracks down for two weeks. Workers brought in additional boulders to help shore up the coastline, which has been eroding amid the ongoing global climate crisis.

The Orange County Transportation Authority, which owns the tracks, planned to hold a special meeting Monday to discuss potential solutions.

“The emergency plan will likely involve driving large ground anchors into the bottom of the slope next to the track to prevent movement,” OCTA spokesperson Eric Carpenter told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Metrolink said service will remain suspended “until we have confirmation from the experts the slope movement has stopped”.

“Unfortunately, continued movement to the right of way in the San Clemente area is forcing Metrolink to suspend Orange County Line and Inland Empire-Orange County Line service south of the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station beginning Friday and until further notice,” Metrolink said in a statement on Thursday.

It added: “Working with geologists, geotechnical engineers, and surveyors, we have determined to ensure passenger safety service suspension is necessary. Until we have confirmation from the experts the slope movement has stopped, we will not resume Metrolink service.”

In an email to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Metrolink spokesperson Scott Johnson said that the company has placed over 20,000 tons of rock and boulders along the tracks to secure the right of way.

Amtrak released a similar statement, saying, “This is a temporary track closure in San Clemente that will allow crews to repair and strengthen areas near the tracks – a team of geologists and engineers noticed a need for repairs after recent storms.

“We plan to run modified service while repairs are made.”

That may take several weeks, Amtrak’s statement added.

Amtrak also said it is working to provide train service through a partner with connecting bus service to cover the route. According to Amtrak, train service between Oceanside and San Diego will resume next week with a bus bridge connecting Oceanside and Irvine.

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner trains have an annual ridership of nearly 3 million passengers while Coaster and Metrolink commuter trains see up to 5 million riders each year, according to the Orange County Transportation Authority.

Comments / 71

"end of quote. repeat the line."
3d ago

more of the same from democrat-run california. infrastructure is not kept up and crumbling. but hell ... I'm sure this will be blamed on Trump as well.

Reply(16)
33
Deplorable Boomer
3d ago

And the state wants to build a bullet train. Ain’t gonna happen. It will get funded. The money spent. The job never done. WHY? Problem a 40 year environmental impact report that will contemplate the effects on a bug no one has ever heard of.

Reply(2)
15
WeAreAtom
3d ago

Daily seismic activity; the cliffs erode away as well. Employees who cared and took pride in this expertise and productivity have retired. And You’re over populated with mooches not contributors to this particular industry/skill sets.

Reply(3)
5
Related
San Diego weekly Reader

Imperial Beach says time's up for Miramar Mobile Home & RV Park

Imperial Beach has fought oil companies, cross border pollution, the San Diego Association of Governments – who's afraid of a mobile home park?. "We've gone out on a limb before," said Councilmember Ed Spriggs last week, as the city discussed what to do about the Miramar Mobile Home & RV Park, where tenants say they face unfair evictions and other problems like, for some, an unusual requirement to move out every six months for at least a few days.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Orange, CA
San Diego, CA
Traffic
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Clemente, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
AOL Corp

Diver from Huntington Beach is found dead near Catalina

A diver reported missing early Monday near Catalina was found dead after a search by the U.S. Coast Guard, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the L.A. Port Police. The diver, identified as 42-year-old Justin Hoang of Huntington Beach, was reported missing around 2:10 a.m. by a dive ship. Coast...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Taco Shop Named #1 In America

Online crowdsourced-reviews aggregator Yelp has published a list the Top 100 Taco Spots in America, and a San Diego restaurant has claimed the #1 place. San Diego’s Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in the South County community of Nestor has been named as the top eatery on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list. Yelps list specifically names Ed Fernandez's Quesataco Extremo, a signature birria taco made with handmade tortillas filled with birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Carpenter
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Two 3.1-magnitude earthquakes strike SoCal region Monday morning

YORBA LINDA, Calif. - Two separate 3.1-magnitude earthquakes struck in Orange and Riverside counties on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake was reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday about three miles southeast of Yorba Linda with a depth of about 2 miles. Residents reported to the USGS...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Amtrak#Bus Service#Tropical Storm Kay
The Guardian

Madame Wu, famed California restaurateur, dies at 106

Sylvia Wu, whose famed southern California restaurant drew Hollywood’s biggest stars for four decades, has died at the age of 106, the LA Times reports. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
The Guardian

The Guardian

460K+
Followers
105K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy