Despite pains, Rays made gains in reaching postseason

Manager Kevin Cash, right, consoles Manuel Margot after he crashed into the outfield wall during a June 20 game against the Yankees. [ STEVE NESIUS | AP ]

HOUSTON — The Rays were feeling pretty good about clinching a playoff spot in spite of all the players who have been hurt, with 30 serving 41 stints on the injured list during the season.

“At some point, we’ve got to figure out how to not have injuries,” baseball operations president Erik Neander said. “This year, (we) had some on the pitching side, but the position player bug got us, too. You’ve just got to be ready. It’s part of it. It’s a long season.

“We talk a lot about being in a position where the depth is important because of health and unexpected performance, up or down. You’ve got to have it all covered, and this group certainly has. And I think we’ve hit a point now where I’d suggest our talent level has got a chance to be better than our record. We’ll see where it takes us.”

Veteran infielder Yandy Diaz ,who returned to the lineup Friday for the first time since Sept. 19, said the key is to not let it get them down.

“It’s not a secret that we had a lot of injuries,” he said, via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “But as long as we have a positive mentality ... we’re able to win some games.”

Playoff stuff

Still to be determined over the final five days of regular-season play are the wild-card round matchups. Going into play Saturday, the Blue Jays (88-69) were the top seed, with a 1 1/2-game lead on the Mariners (86-70), and the Rays (86-71) a half game behind them. The top seed hosts the second in a best-of-three one-site series, while the third team plays at the Central champ Guardians.

The Rays expect to have postseason T-shirt and caps for purchase at the Tropicana Field team store by mid-week, given some shipping delays related to Hurricane Ian. The store, which was closed due to the storm, will re-open Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 10-4 Saturday. Merchandise is also available via TheBayRepublic.com.

Tickets for potential wild-card and division series home games will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday via raysbaseball.com, with pre-sales for season members, group leaders and Rays Insiders.

On his mark

Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen delivers against the Astros during the first inning Friday. [ DAVID J. PHILLIP | AP ]

Lost in the clinching celebration Friday was a tremendous start by Drew Rasmussen, who held the Astros to two runs on five hits over seven innings, needing only 73 pitches (52 strikes) to get there. It was even more impressive given his rough outing against them Sept. 19, when he allowed a leadoff homer to Jose Altuve and three runs in a messy sixth inning, with the first four batters reaching. “I had a really bad outing against these guys the other day,” he said. “To be able to come back and just attack the strike zone like I know how to and get quick outs and allow the defense to play was absolutely incredible.”

Miscellany

East division champion Durham was to play Nashville (Brewers) on Saturday night in Las Vegas for the Triple-A International League championship. The winner advances to Sunday night’s national championship game against Reno (Diamondbacks), which on Friday beat El Paso (Padres) for the Pacific Coast League title. … The Rays are the first AL team in the expansion era (since 1961) to clinch a postseason berth during a road trip of nine or more games to end the season. The 1966 Dodgers, 1971 Giants and 1995 Reds also did so.

• • •

