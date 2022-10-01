Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris: 'Thank God I don't have to take away Cooper Kupp'

The Los Angeles Rams have been hard at work plotting against the San Francisco 49ers, and their defensive coordinator Raheem Morris had one big takeaway from his Friday press conference.

While speaking to reporters, he fielded a question about star receiver Cooper Kupp, and what it takes to keep receivers from getting separation on his defensive backs from a coordinator’s perspective. Morris gathered his thoughts and responded in a way that only a seasoned coach would, acknowledging the pass catcher’s talent.

“Thank God I don’t have to take away Cooper Kupp,” He exclaimed. “He’s a masterful guy that can get on your edge. He can work at edges about as good as anybody. He can make his moves look exactly the same when he’s going opposite ways. Now he’s added this new vertical element to his game that’s just taken him to a whole new level. I think that’s the biggest difference in Cooper Kupp.”

When it comes to great receivers, sometimes the best strategy for a defensive play-caller is to simply do their best to limit their production, because full-on containment can prove to be nearly impossible. Short of playing double coverage with safety help to boot, there is next to nothing opposing coordinators can do to keep Kupp at bay, and Morris is wise to recognize his luck to not have to game plan against him.

His plate will still be plenty full, though, as he is tasked with formulating a solution to the 49ers’ unique rushing attack highlighted by their well-known receiver Deebo Samuel. With Jimmy Garoppolo slated to start at quarterback, San Francisco will be anything but an easy out, and given the Rams’ struggles at Levi’s Stadium in recent years, Morris won’t be taking this week’s challenge lightly.

His unit will need to come together and play some of their best football of the season to eke out a win on Monday night, whether they have Kupp on their side or not.