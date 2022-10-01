ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 October survivor finds strength in community

By Kelsey McFarland
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
“Me and my buddies loved going to the festival. It was by far the best festival around. It's better than Stagecoach. It's because it's in Vegas,” said Brian Hand, a Newport Beach, California resident.

What started as a night of fun for Brian and his friends turned into a nightmare.

Brian believes several random but unique moments that occurred through the fateful night of the One October mass shooting that saved his life: a friend who didn’t want to get too close to the stage, a job interview scheduled for the next day keeping him sober and alert, and an instinct to run while others were frozen in fear.

“If I didn't leave when I did, I would have been shot. So, I think God saved me for a reason. And I've used every day after that one to kind of better myself and help people. And, you know, I'm obviously here for something, so I want to try to live my life to the fullest and do the best I can to help as many people as possible,” Brian said.

Brian’s friend was shot that night. Thankfully, he’s recovered.

Brian went to therapy for three years trying to work through the trauma, but he says every October 1 is difficult for him.

“It is still weird going to Vegas, still looking at Mandalay Bay gives me chills. And it just there's just the eerie feeling being in that area. But, you know, Vegas still has a place in my heart that I love, so I'm always going to come back,” he added.

Brian says the community of survivors, who have now joined his circle of friends and family, help him stay strong.

“There’s a huge community and everyone's so loving. Whenever we see a survivor, we always say, glad you're here,” Brian said.

