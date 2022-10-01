ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; US frees 2 prisoners

By Eric Tucker and Joshua Goodman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Venezuela on Saturday freed seven Americans imprisoned in the South American country in exchange for the release of two nephews of President Nicholas Maduro 's wife who had been jailed for years by the United States on drug smuggling convictions, a senior U.S. official said.

The swap of the Americans, including five oil executives held for nearly five years, is the largest trade of detained citizens ever carried out by the Biden administration.

“We are relieved and gratified to be welcoming back to their families today seven Americans who had been wrongfully detained for too long in Venezuela,” said Joshua Geltzer, the deputy homeland security adviser.

It amounts to a rare gesture of goodwill by Maduro as the socialist leader looks to rebuild relations with the U.S. after vanquishing most of his domestic opponents. The deal follows months of back channel diplomacy by Washington's top hostage negotiator and other U.S. officials — secretive talks with a major oil producer that took on greater urgency after sanctions on Russia put pressure on global energy prices.

Those freed include five employees of Houston-based Citgo — Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo and Jose Pereira — who were lured to Venezuela right before Thanksgiving in 2017 to attend a meeting at the headquarters of the company's parent, state-run-oil giant PDVSA. Once there, they were hauled away by masked security agents who busted into a Caracas conference room.

Also released was Matthew Heath, a former U.S. Marine corporal from Tennessee who was arrested in 2020 at a roadblock in Venezuela on what the State Department has called “specious” weapons charges, and Florida man, Osman Khan, who was arrested in January.

The United States freed Franqui Flores and his cousin Efrain Campo nephews of “First Combatant” Cilia Flores, as Maduro has called his wife. The men were arrested in Haiti in a Drug Enforcement Administration sting in 2015 and immediately taken to New York to face trial. They were convicted the following year in a highly charged case that cast a hard look at U.S. accusations of drug trafficking at the highest levels of Maduro’s administration.

Both men were granted clemency by President Joe Biden before the release.

The Biden administration has been under pressure to do more to bring home the roughly 60 Americans it believes are held hostage abroad or wrongfully detained by hostile foreign governments. While much of the focus is on Russia, where the U.S. has so far tried unsuccessfully to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American, Paul Whelan, Venezuela has been holding the largest contingent of Americans suspected of being used as bargaining chips.

At least four other Americans remain detained in Venezuela, including two former Green Berets involved in a slapdash attempt to oust Maduro in 2019, and two other men who, like Khan, were detained for allegedly entering the country illegally from neighboring Colombia.

The Biden administration did not release another prisoner long sought by Maduro: Alex Saab, an insider businessman who Venezuela considers a diplomat and U.S. prosecutors a corrupt regime enabler. Saab fought extradition from Cape Verde, where he was arrested last year during a stopover en route to Iran, and is now awaiting trial in Miami federal court on charges of siphoning off millions in state contracts.

The oil executives were convicted of embezzlement last year in a trial marred by delays and irregularities. They were sentenced to between eight years and 13 years in prison for a never-executed proposal to refinance billions in the oil company’s bonds. Maduro at the time accused them of “treason,” and Venezuela’s supreme court upheld their long sentences earlier this year. The men have all pleaded not guilty and the State Department has regarded them — and the two other Americans freed on Saturday — as wrongfully detained.

____

Goodman reported from Miami.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former Army intelligence agent helped DeSantis recruit migrants for Martha’s Vineyard migrant flight: report

A former US Army combat medic and counterintelligence agent named Perla Huerta reportedly recruited migrants for Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s controversial flights in September carrying Venezuelan asylum-seekers to Martha’s Vineyard.Police officials, a lawyer, and migrants who encountered her pointed to Ms Huerta as the recruiter for the flights, The New York Times reports. Ms Huerta served tours in Afghanistan and Iraq and was discharged last month after two decades of service, the Times reports, citing her military records.It is unclear if Ms Huerta worked for the state of Florida or Texas.Texas governor Greg Abbott has said he was not...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump campaign lawyers mocked him for being broke in newly-revealed emails

Attorneys working for former president Donald Trump’s failed 2020 re-election campaign mocked his lack of financial liquidity and his rampant violation of the US Constitution in emails released in a court filing by the House January 6 select committee.The panel has been engaged in a court battle to obtain emails from John Eastman, the ex-Chapman University law professor who formulated plans for Mr Trump to overturn the election with fake slates of electoral votes, and other attorneys working with the campaign. Committee attorneys said in a filing that Mr Eastman has deliberately mischaracterised multiple emails as being covered by...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Khashoggi widow asks US intelligence chief to help recover murdered journalist’s ‘bugged’ cellphone

The widow of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has called on America’s top US intelligence official to help retrieve his cellphone to see if it was infected with spyware – a bid to uncover more details about his killing.Four years after Khashoggi was killed in an operation carried out by Saudi agents inside a consulate in Turkey, Hanan Hanan El-Atr Khashoggi, has written to Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, asking for her help in recovering his devices – two mobile telephones, one laptop and one tablet.She says these are in the possession of the Turkish authorities and that they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump asked aides if Ghislane Maxwell had mentioned him after her arrest

The arrest of notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislane Maxwell left former president Donald Trump anxious that she might raise his name to investigators or the press, according to a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.In Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Haberman writes that the then-president’s mind became occupied by aJuly 2020 story in the New York Post about Maxwell’s arrest on sex trafficking charges. The Independent obtained a copy of Haberman’s book ahead of the 4 October publication date.The Post report, authored by Page Six gossip column...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Alex Saab
Person
Brittney Griner
The Independent

Trump launches into bizarre rant about ‘dirty, crowded’ US airports

Donald Trump has launched into a rant about the US’s airports, calling them a “dirty, crowded mess”.Speaking at a “Save America” rally in Warren, Michigan on Saturday, Mr Trump lashed out at the country’s aviation hubs.He complained that air ticket prices are “through the roof” and declared that US airports “don’t know what the hell they’re doing”.“We are a nation whose once-revered airports are a dirty, crowded mess where you sit and wait for hours and then are notified that the plane won’t leave,” he ranted.“And they have no idea when they will as a nation, when they will be...
POTUS
The Independent

I was at risk of dying and denied an abortion. Now I’m battling a country’s ban from 6,000 miles away

Andrea Prudente is still processing the “emotional wreckage”, three months after she was refused a life-saving abortion in Malta.“Having a miscarriage is traumatic for all women, especially when it’s a planned birth,” she tells The Independent.“Physically I’m intact, pretty much getting my strength back and more or less healthy. But the psychological damage, that has been really challenging.”Ms Prudente, 38, suffered an incomplete miscarriage while on a babymoon vacation with her partner Jay Weeldreyer in June. Due to the Mediterranean island nation’s total ban on the procedure, even in cases of rape and incest, she spent a week in hospital gravely...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Venezuela#Prison#Iran#Embezzlement#Americans#South American#Citgo Tomeu Vadell#Pdvsa
The Independent

Student protesters in Tehran, Iran ‘trapped on campus and shot at’ during clashes

Students at a university in Tehran, Iran were reportedly targeted by police with gunshots and trapped on campus, according to social media.A number of students at the prestigious Sharif University of Technology are said to have clashed with police on Sunday, during ongoing anti-government protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.Ms Amini – also known by her Kurdish-heritage name, Jina Amini – died on September 16 after being detained by so-called ‘morality police’ for allegedly breaking the country’s strict dress code during a visit to the capital city.Officials say Ms Amini suffered from sudden heart failure, but her family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin vows to ‘stabilise situation’ in four annexed regions

Vladimir Putin has vowed to stablilise the situation in the four regions Moscow formally annexed earlier today, hinting at the challenges Russia has faced in asserting its control.“We proceed from the fact that the situation will be stabilised, we will be able to calmly develop these territories,” Putin said in televised remarks.Putin, speaking at an award ceremony for teachers, also said he had great respect for the Ukrainian people.“We always, and even today despite the current tragedy, hold great respect for the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian culture, language, literature and so on,” he said.It comes after president Volodymyr Zelensky said...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

False promises, a legal investigation and a mystery woman: Unanswered questions about Ron DeSantis's migrant flights

Two planes with 48 migrants, most of whom fled Venezuela in the wake of that country’s political and economic collapse, landed unannounced on the island of Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts on 14 September.Days later, officials in Delaware were anticipating another Texas flight bound for the coast, roughly 20 miles from President Joe Biden’s beach home.The flights originating from San Antonio – roughly 2,000 miles from their coastal destinations – were arranged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration, supported by a $12m plan in his state’s budget.After crossing the US-Mexico border and processing by federal and state authorities,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Putin appears to admit severe Russian losses in Ukraine

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has appeared to concede the severity of the Kremlin’s recent military reversals in Ukraine, insisting Russia would “stabilise” the situation in four Ukrainian regions it illegally claimed as its own territory last week. Russia has suffered significant losses in two of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

34 Capitol riot defendants sign letter asking to be moved to Guantanamo

Dozens of defendants in the Capitol Riot investigation have asked to be moved from their Washington DC jail to Guantanamo Bay as they claim they’d be treated better there. As many as 34 defendants awaiting court dates or serving sentences linked to the insurrection on January 6 2021 signed a letter slamming the conditions in the federal correctional facility in the US capital. They complain about mould in the showers, that the water includes rust, as well as the presence of mice and cockroaches. But they also claim that there’s “Critical Race Theory” or “Re-education” propaganda on the tablets...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

869K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy