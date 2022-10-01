ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen score as West Ham dump Wolves into drop zone

By Andy Sims
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzGq6_0iIGbxwn00

Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen scored their first Premier League goals of the season to drag West Ham out of the relegation zone at the expense of Wolves .

Scamacca, the £30million summer signing from Sassuolo, finally opened his account domestically with a fine strike from the edge of the area.

Bowen, who was picked for England’s last Nations League squad but failed to get on the pitch, then wrapped up a 2-0 win with some nimble footwork after the break.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage handed Diego Costa a 30-minute cameo as a substitute but the 33-year-old former Chelsea striker, signed as a free agent last month, could not prevent the division’s lowest goalscorers from slipping into the bottom three.

With Nathan Collins suspended for his wild challenge on Jack Grealish last month, Wolves skipper Ruben Neves was forced to drop into the unfamiliar role of central defender on his 150th appearance for the club.

The Portugal midfielder’s task for the evening was not made any easier when he picked up an early booking for a body-check on Bowen.

Bowen smelled blood and ran at the Wolves rearguard relentlessly with the type of performance that could yet earn him a place in the World Cup squad.

The visitors actually had eight Portuguese players in their starting line-up – a record for one nationality, other than English, in a Premier League team – and another of them, Daniel Podence, tried a long-range shot which Lukasz Fabianski tipped over.

West Ham should have gone ahead when Bowen’s shot was spilled by Jose Sa to the feet of Scamacca but the Italian striker scooped the rebound wide.

However, Scamacca made no mistake in the 29th minute after his pass found Bowen down the right.

When the England winger eventually ran out of room in the area the ball broke back to Scamacca, who flicked the ball up before smacking a superb 20-yard half-volley past Sa.

Wolves looked to hit back and Podence had another effort saved before Adama Traore’s volley bounced wide.

But West Ham doubled their lead in the 54th minute when Thilo Kehrer’s drive spun into the path of Bowen.

The 25-year-old still had plenty to do but he danced around full-back Rayan Alt-Nouri before burying a low shot inside Sa’s near post.

Costa made his entrance three minutes later for a first Premier League appearance since May 2017, and a first anywhere since January.

But when the veteran’s chance came from a Traore cross the rust showed as he planted a free header wide.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Filippo Giraldi appointed sporting director at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have appointed Filippo Giraldi as sporting director as they attempt to turn around a difficult start to life in the Premier League.Giraldi heads for the City Ground after spending nine years at Watford, where he had served as technical director since 2014.A statement on Forest’s official website said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Filippo Giraldi as sporting director.“Giraldi joins the Reds following nine years with Watford, originally as chief scout before becoming technical director in 2014.“His time at the Hornets saw them enjoy five consecutive years in the top flight from 2015, including achieving their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs AC Milan predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Graham Potter secured his first win as Chelsea manager against Crystal Palace and will be keen to build on the result as his side resume Champions League action.AC Milan, beaten only once so far this season, are the visitors to Stamford Bridge.Milan sit top of Group E after a win and a draw from their opening two fixtures, but Stefano Pioli is facing significant fitness issues within his squad and may be forced to reconfigure his side.Pioli conceded ahead of travelling to London that his side might be up against it given their injury woes, but the reigning Italian champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves fan to walk 125 miles from Molineux to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge for charity

A lifelong football fan, who has already raised more than £180,000 for charity, is set to walk 125 miles from Wolverhampton to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge to raise money for dementia care.Wolves supporter Manny Singh Kang, 49, will set off from the Molineux Stadium on Thursday and will walk for around 50 hours, across two-and-a-half days, to arrive in time for kick-off in west London on Saturday afternoon.The father-of-three began fundraising in 2018 and has raised £186,865 for charities including Dementia UK.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Man City vs FC Copenhagen live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

After thrashing rivals Manchester United in the Premier League, Manchester City return to European action looking to continue their strong scoring form.FC Copenhagen travel to the Etihad Stadium hoping to prevent Pep Guardiola’s side from continuing a perfect start to their Champions League campaign.The Danish capital club were also weekend winners, with Lukas Lerager’s late goal earning a much needed three points against AGF.But Jacob Neestrup’s squad are yet to reproduce the form that saw them finish top of both the regular season and play-off tables in the Superliga last year and could face a long, tough night against a...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Costa
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
Gianluca Scamacca
Person
Daniel Podence
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Nathan Collins
Person
Thilo Kehrer
The Independent

Georgia Stanway: ‘I don’t think it will ever hit home what we actually achieved’

There are still times when Georgia Stanway walks into the Bayern Munich dressing room and some of her German teammates start to sing “Sweet Caroline”.There’s also a curiosity to that, beyond the idea that song accompanied what you might have presumed was a painful defeat for many of the Euro 2022 runners-up.It is actually one of the rare moments when Stanway really thinks about what happened in the summer at all. There just hasn’t been time to.The 23-year-old is in Bayern’s academy and – other than talking to The Independent – it’s a rare moment to just sit back amid...
SOCCER
The Independent

Stopping abuse must be ‘top of the list’ for women’s sport, Lucy Bronze says

England defender Lucy Bronze says eliminating abusive behaviour and sexual misconduct is “top of the list” of changes required in women’s sport amid the scandal gripping football in the United States.Governing body US Soccer said it would move immediately to implement reform after an independent investigation found abuse and misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).Lionesses star Bronze honed her skills in the US college system and is preparing to face the reigning world champions on Friday evening at a sold-out Wembley.The 30-year-old said England’s players fully support those affected.“Women’s sport in general tends to have...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

869K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy