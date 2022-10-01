Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
‘Wheelchair Terrorists’ Held in Eastern Jerusalem
Israel Police have detained two Arabs — a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old – in connection with a terror attack carried out last month from within the grounds of Makassed Hospital in Jerusalem. The two, both residents of Jerusalem’s A-Tur neighborhood, disguised themselves as medical patients in wheelchairs to...
The Jewish Press
Yom Kippur in a Nutshell
Yom Kippur is the holy of holies of Jewish time, when we give an account of our lives. We reflect on what has happened to us and what we plan to do in the coming year. The single most important lesson of Yom Kippur is that it’s never too late to change, start again, and live differently from the way we’ve done in the past. God forgives every mistake we’ve made as long as we are honest in regretting it and doing our best to put it right. Even if there’s nothing we regret, Yom Kippur makes us think about how to use the coming year in such a way as to bring blessings into the lives of others by way of thanking God for all He has given us.
The Jewish Press
Signs Yom Kippur is Almost Here in Israel
Is there any other country in the world that goes silent once a year for more than 24 hours? In Israel, from the eve of Yom Kippur (Tuesday, October 4) until an hour after sunset the next night, there’s no traffic apart from emergency vehicles, no TV or radio broadcasts, all shops, restaurants, offices are closed, and there are no flights in or out of the country.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Police Officer Injured in Arab Stone-Throwing Attack
An Israeli police officer was wounded Sunday night in a stone-throwing attack by Palestinian Authority Arabs at the Jit junction in Samaria, TPS reported. Israeli security personnel came under a hail of rocks hurled by the terrorists at the intersection. Dozens of vehicles were stuck in the traffic jam that...
The Jewish Press
Yom Kippur: The Essential Zionist Holiday
A better understanding of the central, unifying themes of each of the Jewish holidays and their unique, separate liturgies can be like throwing open the doors and windows of a dark and stuffy room – and this is especially true when it comes to Yom Kippur, the holiday that has the most remarkably different prayer service of them all. With this understanding one comes to realize what a jumble of half-digested ideas we normally face when we recite the Amidah / Shemoneh Esrei, the standing, silent devotional that is at the center of every Jewish prayer service, and also the other prayers. We “sort of” understand davening / tefilot, though we secretly think there’s a little more to it than that. Some of us even think there’s some “sort of” connection between what seems to be random ideas in the prayers, the calendar, and Jewish history, but, we fail to hear such thoughts from the vast majority pulpit rabbis and can’t recall learning these things from the teachers we had in our youth.
The Jewish Press
Arab Woman Stabs Israeli Prison Guard During Family Visit
A 23-year-old Palestinian Authority woman stabbed an Israeli prison guard with scissors on Sunday during a visit with an administrative inmate. The suspected terrorist attack took place at the Nafha Prison in the city of Ashkelon. The attacker allegedly yelled that she was attacking the guard “for the sake of...
The Jewish Press
‘In Israel, Attacks Thwarted by Well-Trained, Armed Civilians; Time Has Come to Allow the Same Here,” Felder Says
New York State Senator Simcha Felder (Bklyn-17th district) warned Monday in a statement that “the time has come” to also allow well-trained, armed citizens to protect their fellow Jews from attacks. In an email exchange with JewishPress.com, Felder noted that he has proposed legislation mandating that every school...
The Jewish Press
Booking.com, in Volte-Face, Labels Non-Jews’ Listings as Well
(JNS) On Friday, Booking.com, the large global online lodging accommodation service website, placed a travel warning on all of its listings—both Jewish- and Arab-owned—for properties in Judea and Samaria, including in towns under full Palestinian Authority control. The warning, which appears in a box towards the top of...
The Jewish Press
Arab Arsonists Damage Orchards in Gush Etzion
Arab terrorists caused significant damage to the orchards of Kfar Etzion on Saturday night after they hurled burning tires and firebombs into the community’s agricultural areas. Footprints of five terrorists found at the scene of the attack led to the nearby Arab village of Safa. Gush Etzion Regional Council...
The Jewish Press
IDF Soldiers Kill 2 Arabs Who Tried to Ram Them
Terrorists tried to run over Egoz special force soldiers overnight Monday. The soldiers were on a mission to arrest wanted terrorists in the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah. The soldiers opened fire on the terrorists, killing two of them and seriously wounding a third. There are no casualties on our...
The Jewish Press
IDF Soldier Injured in Samaria Terror Attack Near Shechem
Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists opened fire Sunday evening near an IDF base in Samaria, close to the Jewish community of Itamar. One soldier sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, medics said. The victim was evacuated to Beilinson Medical Center in Petach Tikva for medical care. His family was informed.
The Jewish Press
State Comptroller Warns IDF ‘Not Prepared’ for Continuation of Operation Break the Wave
Israel State Comptroller Mantanyahu Englman warned in an “urgent” report published Sunday that Israeli military reservists are woefully unprepared to carry out their tasks in Judea and Samaria. “For the past few weeks, the IDF has been carrying out important combat operations in [Judea and Samaria],” Englman wrote,...
The Jewish Press
PA Offered Terrorists in Shechem to Buy Back Their Guns in Exchange for Amnesty – They Refused
The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) security officials are pessimistic in light of the deterioration of the security situation in the PA controlled territories. At the meeting of the heads of the Palestinian Authority mechanisms with PA head Mahmoud Abbas, held last Thursday, some of the heads of the security bodies offered to purchase the weapons of the armed terrorist group in the city of Shechem (Nablus), one of the hotbeds of Arab terrorism. A source reports that the meeting was characterized by a heavy concern about the spillover of armed groups into the central and southern areas of the PA, and according to him, “the Palestinian mechanisms are waking up too late, after they have already lost control of Jenin.”
