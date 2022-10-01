Read full article on original website
WJLA
LIST | Oct. 7-9: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — After a wet week, the DMV will be seeing some sunshine. Are you looking for something to do this weekend? From fall festivals to concerts to Halloween-related events, we've got you covered!. Washington, D.C. Friday, Oct. 7. Skate DC Weekend -- Freedom Plaza 1301 Pennsylvania Avenue...
WJLA
Virginia high school student feeds community through 'Mummies for Mouths' project
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County, Va. student is getting in the Halloween spirit with a project that helps feed the community. Jude Adler, 16, a student at Madison High School created Mummies for Mouths in 2021 as a way to make decorations from repurposed glass to raise money for those in need.
thezebra.org
Foodie News to Look Forward to This Fall
Alexandria, VA – Fall is here! The equinox occurred on September 22, ushering in cooler days and nights, migrating birds, apple cider, leaf peeping, pumpkin spice, and more. Restaurants in Old Town have a reprieve and will be allowed to keep their streeteries and this is one of the best times to visit them!
WJLA
Nigerian Center celebrates launch of immigration clinic in SE DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Leaders in the African community celebrated Tuesday the official launch of the Nigerian Center's Immigration Clinic. The event was held at the Anacostia Arts Center in southeast D.C. The new, walk-in immigration clinic is for members of the community who require legal assistance with regard to...
thezebra.org
Alexandria’s Favorite Halloween Celebration Is Back!
Alexandria, VA – With a neighborhood full of decorated houses and a parade shutting down Main Street, Halloween is Del Ray’s biggest holiday. Here are five ways to celebrate:. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. The Del Ray Halloween Parade: The main event, the 26th Annual Del Ray...
October is the last month to catch a boat tour in Georgetown until 2025
WASHINGTON — October is the last month visitors can take a boat tour in Georgetown before the canals are drained for major restoration. Georgetown Heritage boat tours will resume in spring 2025 after a $28 million Canal restoration project, funded by the National Park Service, is complete. Officials say the Georgetown section of the C&O Canal will be drained for approximately 30 months to allow for a major restoration of Locks 1, 2, and 5, as well as critical valve and wall repairs.
majorleaguefishing.com
Virginia’s Greenberg Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on the Potomac River
MARBURY, Md. – Boater Joshua Greenberg of Montpelier, Virginia, caught 10 bass weighing 29 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Potomac River in Marbury, Maryland. The tournament, hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Shenandoah Division. Greenberg earned $5,137 for his victory.
hyattsvillewire.com
WETA Highlights Three Route 1 Restaurants For Their ‘Signature’ Dishes
Three restaurants on the Route 1 corridor have been featured on the first season of WETA’s “Signature Dish” TV show this year. The locally produced show features host Seth Tillman visiting dining hot spots around the greater D.C. area to learn about their one “must-have” menu item.
WJLA
Concerns rise over delayed opening of Potomac Yard Metro Station in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria’s mayor and others in the city are expressing deep frustration after Metro’s announcement that the opening of the future Potomac Yard station will be delayed, yet again. “Clearly what’s happening right now, and the oversight that WMATA is providing, is not sufficient,”...
trazeetravel.com
Museum Of Illusions Opening Soon in Washington, D.C.
Museum of Illusions Washington D.C. opens its doors this fall in CityCenterDC, offering an original, educational and Instagram-able experience. The installations are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the grand opening. Guests have the opportunity to interact with these hands-on experiences. The Museum of...
WJLA
Metro says it lost $40M due to fare evasion, launches campaign to bring it to an end
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro announced a plan Tuesday to reduce fare evasion, which some riders complain has exploded during the pandemic. “Metro has a message for fare evaders: operating buses and trains isn’t free,” the transit agency said in a press release announcing stepped-up fare evasion efforts.
tysonsreporter.com
Tysons Galleria’s CinéBistro theater postpones opening again
CMX CinéBistro has now taken its Tysons Galleria premiere off the release calendar. Initially set to launch in September, the dine-in movie theater later announced that its grand opening would be delayed to Oct. 14. However, CMX Cinemas now says that timing won’t work either, and no new date...
WJLA
DC ranks no. 13 for 'Best Foodie Cities' in the nation, report says
WASHINGTON (7News) — The results are in! Wallet Hub named Washington, D.C. one of the best foodie cities in America. The District ranked number 13 on the national list comprised of 182 cities. D.C. also ranked high for diversity, accessibility, and quality but among the lowest in the country for affordability.
Bay Net
$580,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold In Calvert County
SOLOMONS, Md. – Calvert County is the home of the lucky retailer that sold a $580,000 jackpot-winning ticket in the Monday, Oct. 3 Multi-Match drawing. The winner, who is the fourth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $580,000 annuity or an estimated $330,000 cash option (both amounts before taxes).
thezebra.org
Alexandria Fire Stations Open to the Public Oct. 15
ALEXANDRIA, VA – In recognition of National Fire Prevention Week (October 9-15), all Alexandria Fire Stations will be open to the public on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this free event, each station will open its doors to the community, providing family-friendly activities, station and fire apparatus tours and fire prevention information and materials. Personnel at each station will be available to answer questions about their facilities, equipment, and the Fire Department.
Police identify one of the Northern Virginia 'smash-and-grab' suspects
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County have identified a suspect in the 'smash-and-grab' robbery that took place in Fairfax County on Sept. 20. Officers identified 25-year-old Lamont Marable as a suspect connected to the armed robbery at Sonia Jewelry & Boutique Inc. located at 6681 Backlick Rd. in Springfield, Virginia.
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; One Unclaimed
Maryland Lottery reports that two winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring last week, while one was sold in Takoma Park but has gone unclaimed. A Bonus Bingo X20 ticket for $10,000 was sold at Hillendale Beer and Wine, 10117 New Hampshire Avenue, and a Racetrax ticket for $11,156.10 was sold at Veirs Mill Exxon, 12245 Veirs Mill Road.
Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland
Development has forced many historically Black communities around the country to uproot and disperse. Cemeteries often remain the only proof that those communities existed.
WJLA
Jefferson Co. staff member injured after helping 'student in crisis' at elementary school
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, Wv. (7News) — A staff member at T.A. Lowery Elementary School in Jefferson County, West Virginia was airlifted to the hospital after an interaction with a student Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the school system. Jefferson County Public Schools told 7News that the staff member...
WJLA
DC Health, Children's National open 5 new clinics for DC students to get required vaccines
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you live in D.C. and still need to get your kids their required vaccinations for school, new vaccine clinics are opening up. DC Health is partnering with Children’s National Hospital to open clinics at five locations around the city. They'll be open through November...
