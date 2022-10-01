ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

WJLA

LIST | Oct. 7-9: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?

WASHINGTON (7News) — After a wet week, the DMV will be seeing some sunshine. Are you looking for something to do this weekend? From fall festivals to concerts to Halloween-related events, we've got you covered!. Washington, D.C. Friday, Oct. 7. Skate DC Weekend -- Freedom Plaza 1301 Pennsylvania Avenue...
WASHINGTON, DC
thezebra.org

Foodie News to Look Forward to This Fall

Alexandria, VA – Fall is here! The equinox occurred on September 22, ushering in cooler days and nights, migrating birds, apple cider, leaf peeping, pumpkin spice, and more. Restaurants in Old Town have a reprieve and will be allowed to keep their streeteries and this is one of the best times to visit them!
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Nigerian Center celebrates launch of immigration clinic in SE DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Leaders in the African community celebrated Tuesday the official launch of the Nigerian Center's Immigration Clinic. The event was held at the Anacostia Arts Center in southeast D.C. The new, walk-in immigration clinic is for members of the community who require legal assistance with regard to...
WASHINGTON, DC
thezebra.org

Alexandria’s Favorite Halloween Celebration Is Back!

Alexandria, VA – With a neighborhood full of decorated houses and a parade shutting down Main Street, Halloween is Del Ray’s biggest holiday. Here are five ways to celebrate:. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. The Del Ray Halloween Parade: The main event, the 26th Annual Del Ray...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

October is the last month to catch a boat tour in Georgetown until 2025

WASHINGTON — October is the last month visitors can take a boat tour in Georgetown before the canals are drained for major restoration. Georgetown Heritage boat tours will resume in spring 2025 after a $28 million Canal restoration project, funded by the National Park Service, is complete. Officials say the Georgetown section of the C&O Canal will be drained for approximately 30 months to allow for a major restoration of Locks 1, 2, and 5, as well as critical valve and wall repairs.
WASHINGTON, DC
majorleaguefishing.com

Virginia’s Greenberg Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on the Potomac River

MARBURY, Md. – Boater Joshua Greenberg of Montpelier, Virginia, caught 10 bass weighing 29 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Potomac River in Marbury, Maryland. The tournament, hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Shenandoah Division. Greenberg earned $5,137 for his victory.
MARBURY, MD
trazeetravel.com

Museum Of Illusions Opening Soon in Washington, D.C.

Museum of Illusions Washington D.C. opens its doors this fall in CityCenterDC, offering an original, educational and Instagram-able experience. The installations are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the grand opening. Guests have the opportunity to interact with these hands-on experiences. The Museum of...
WASHINGTON, DC
tysonsreporter.com

Tysons Galleria’s CinéBistro theater postpones opening again

CMX CinéBistro has now taken its Tysons Galleria premiere off the release calendar. Initially set to launch in September, the dine-in movie theater later announced that its grand opening would be delayed to Oct. 14. However, CMX Cinemas now says that timing won’t work either, and no new date...
TYSONS, VA
WJLA

DC ranks no. 13 for 'Best Foodie Cities' in the nation, report says

WASHINGTON (7News) — The results are in! Wallet Hub named Washington, D.C. one of the best foodie cities in America. The District ranked number 13 on the national list comprised of 182 cities. D.C. also ranked high for diversity, accessibility, and quality but among the lowest in the country for affordability.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

$580,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold In Calvert County

SOLOMONS, Md. – Calvert County is the home of the lucky retailer that sold a $580,000 jackpot-winning ticket in the Monday, Oct. 3 Multi-Match drawing. The winner, who is the fourth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $580,000 annuity or an estimated $330,000 cash option (both amounts before taxes).
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
thezebra.org

Alexandria Fire Stations Open to the Public Oct. 15

ALEXANDRIA, VA – In recognition of National Fire Prevention Week (October 9-15), all Alexandria Fire Stations will be open to the public on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this free event, each station will open its doors to the community, providing family-friendly activities, station and fire apparatus tours and fire prevention information and materials. Personnel at each station will be available to answer questions about their facilities, equipment, and the Fire Department.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

