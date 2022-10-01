SALT LAKE CITY — Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian are starting the process of rebuilding, and some are asking when federal monies will arrive. These are the times, after disasters like hurricanes, when states and individuals look to the federal government for help. What does that process look like? KSL NewsRadio hosts Dave and Dujanovic spoke with Janna Wilkinson, Resilience Bureau Chief with the Utah Division of Emergency Management, to get an idea.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO