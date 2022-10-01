Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt gives cautious warning to Wisconsin: 'Be careful what you wish for'
Joel Klatt took time during his recent podcast episode to tackle the situation at Wisconsin and the removal of head coach Paul Chryst. While there is a case to be made for making a move, Klatt gave a warning for the Badgers as they move ahead. “Be careful what you...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard explains reasons behind Wisconsin's blowout losses, goal for Badgers in Week 6
Jim Leonhard enters Week 6 as interim head coach for Wisconsin, stepping to the helm after Paul Chryst was fired on Sunday. Leonhard also gets the unenviable task of trying to turn things around after back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play. Beyond those two losses, the Badgers are 0-3 so...
saturdaytradition.com
Lance Leipold comments on Wisconsin opening, relationship with Paul Chryst
Lance Leipold is at Kansas and producing big things for the Jayhawks, racing into the AP Top 25 behind a 5-0 start to the season. That comes after a 2-10 record in Leipold’s first season with the program in 2021. On Tuesday, Leipold addressed the recent vacancy at Wisconsin...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin
Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football: 3 things we didn't like and liked from the Badgers' loss to Illinois
It was the least competitive game in Big Ten play this weekend. Surprisingly so. Illinois departed Madison with a 34-10 victory against Wisconsin on Saturday for its first win in 20 years at Camp Randall Stadium. To make matters more humiliating for Wisconsin, 2nd-year Illini coach Bret Bielema got a...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Chryst buyout: Here's how much Wisconsin will owe after reportedly firing Chryst
Paul Chryst will be getting a decent buyout following Sunday’s surprising news. According to reports, Wisconsin is making the move to fire Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season. That move also follows back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play with Illinois steamrolling the Badgers in Madison during Week 5.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema downplays relationship with Wisconsin over Iowa: 'Heck, I've got the tattoo'
Bret Bielema spoke at his first press conference since the news about Paul Chryst’s firing came out. Bielema mentioned his ties to Wisconsin, but thinks more people should be talking about his history with Iowa per 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner. Bielema did coach at Wisconsin from 2006-2012, but he...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Chryst out as Wisconsin head coach, per report
Paul Chryst is reportedly out as head coach in Wisconsin following a blowout loss to Illinois in Week 5. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Chryst is being let go and DC Jim Leonhard will take over as interim head coach of the Badgers. Wisconsin is 2-3 this season under Chryst, including a nonconference loss to Washington State and back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play to Ohio State and Illinois.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media are connecting one name to Wisconsin's head coaching job opening up
After the news of Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin broke, people already started naming people to become his replacement. One name stood out on social media among fans and media members alike. Kansas’ Lance Leipold was one of the most talked about people for the job opening. Leipold is...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh extended classy gesture to Paul Chryst, per report
Chris McIntosh let Paul Chryst go on Sunday after a disappointing 2-3 start. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel posted about how McIntosh let Chryst tell his players about it. McIntosh let Chryst break the news to his players face to face. Chryst has been with the program since...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard comments on relationship with Paul Chryst, new role with Badgers
Jim Leonhard will now have to focus on his new role as Wisconsin’s interim HC. He talked about adjusting to his new role in a recent press conference. Leonhard got his first coaching job from Paul Chryst in 2016. Leonhard joined Chryst’s staff as the defensive backs coach, before getting promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The former Wisconsin DC mentioned how Chryst mentored him.
saturdaytradition.com
Braelon Allen has blunt reaction to Wisconsin's decision to fire head coach Paul Chryst
Braelon Allen did not mince any words when it came to his reaction to the firing of head coach Paul Chryst. He reacted to the news Sunday evening after the move became official. Addressing the move on social media, Allen noted that “Anyone who wanted Coach Chryst gone isn’t a...
Comments / 0