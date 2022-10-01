ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin

Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
Paul Chryst out as Wisconsin head coach, per report

Paul Chryst is reportedly out as head coach in Wisconsin following a blowout loss to Illinois in Week 5. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Chryst is being let go and DC Jim Leonhard will take over as interim head coach of the Badgers. Wisconsin is 2-3 this season under Chryst, including a nonconference loss to Washington State and back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play to Ohio State and Illinois.
Jim Leonhard comments on relationship with Paul Chryst, new role with Badgers

Jim Leonhard will now have to focus on his new role as Wisconsin’s interim HC. He talked about adjusting to his new role in a recent press conference. Leonhard got his first coaching job from Paul Chryst in 2016. Leonhard joined Chryst’s staff as the defensive backs coach, before getting promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The former Wisconsin DC mentioned how Chryst mentored him.
