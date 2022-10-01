Read full article on original website
Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
A woman who felt so low she could barely shower was given antidepressants. She had a seizure, and a scan revealed an orange-sized tumor had caused her personality to change.
Michelle Francis snapped at loved ones and was abrupt to co-workers, which she said was out of character.
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
Student who blamed ‘too much partying’ for her vomiting and diarrhoea given unexpected diagnosis
A university student who put her vomiting and diarrhoea down to boy troubles and excessive partying only discovered she had Crohn’s disease after her bowel nearly perforated.As she prepared to begin her second year at the University of Birmingham, Lucy Aitkins, 20, from Sutton, Surrey, realised she was losing weight rapidly – shedding 10kg in six months without trying – but put that down to losing some lockdown weight.And when Lucy, an English and Drama student, started vomiting regularly after the new term began in October 2021, she thought she was clubbing too hard and drinking too much alcohol on...
A pregnant woman's rare surgery to treat her unborn child: Doctors took her fetus out of the womb, operated, then put it back to carry to term
Jacqueline Schumer went viral on TikTok for saying she had to give birth 14 weeks early so her fetus could have surgery for spina bifida.
Women who take paracetamol when pregnant ‘are more likely to have a toddler that WON’T sleep’
DURING pregnancy, women take paracetamol for a myriad of reasons. But experts have now revealed that popping the pain killers could stop your child sleeping properly. Medics in the US said this has particularly been found in children aged three-years-old. Writing in PLOS One the experts said that babies that...
Blood test spots multiple cancers without clear symptoms, study finds
Doctors have told health services to prepare for a new era of cancer screening after a study found a simple blood test could spot multiple cancer types in patients before they develop clear symptoms. The Pathfinder study offered the blood test to more than 6,600 adults aged 50 and over,...
Woman claims doctors ignored symptoms for years before finding 'grapefruit-sized' cysts on ovaries
A woman has recalled how she suffered with painful symptoms for years before doctors discovered 'grapefruit sized' cysts on her ovaries. Farren Bay, 33, from California suffers from endometriosis, a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. In Farren's case, it has spread to four organs in her body, causing her debilitating symptoms.
Woman, 27, With Terrible Stomach Cramps FOR MONTHS Thought She Had Food Poisoning: It Turned Out To Be Cancer That Threatened Her Fertility
Allison Kilfoy was diagnosed with ovarian and uterine cancer at 27 years old. But after getting a second opinion at a comprehensive cancer center, she found the right treatment path for her. Ovarian cancer is called the cancer that whispers because its symptoms can be very vague. People should remain...
‘The Lord Was Telling Her She Shouldn’t Have Her Organs Removed:’ Pregnant Cancer Patient, 31, Thanks Doctor For Saving Her Fertility
Hope Mavridis, 31, thought her dreams of giving birth were over when she was diagnosed with ovarian and endometrial cancer. Thankfully, a doctor performed preserved her fertility while treated her cancers. Now, Mavridis is expecting in November. The term gynecologic cancer refers to any cancer of the female reproductive organs.
Woman, 40, Had ‘Extremely Bloody Bowel Movements’ During Fertility Treatments: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, Just Like Her Mom’s!
Niamh Ferry, 40, noticed blood in her stool and thankfully decided to get checked, just four years after her mom was diagnosed with bowel cancer, also known as colon cancer. She soon learned she would be battling the same disease. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins...
What Does It Feel Like If You Have An Ovarian Cyst?
Maybe you've heard of someone who has had an ovarian cyst, or perhaps you've had one yourself. The ovaries attend to major functions involved in women's reproductive health. Cedars Sinai explains how they produce estrogen and progesterone, which are hormones involved in pregnancy and the menstrual cycle. An ovarian cyst is a pouch filled with fluid that can develop on or inside the ovaries. Women who are pregnant, have hormonal problems, or have a pelvic infection may be more likely to experience an ovarian cyst, the Mayo Clinic says.
The mysterious village where all babies born are girls
The residents of a small village in the Dominican Republic have left the outside world astounded with its mysterious characteristic. All children born in this village are girls until some of them hit puberty and develop male external reproductive organs.
4 Signs You Might Get Stretch Marks During Pregnancy
Of all the things you're looking forward to on the road to motherhood, we're pretty sure stretch marks don't make the list. But the honest truth is, you'll probably get them. Research shows nine out of 10 women develop stretch marks during pregnancy—usually in the sixth or seventh month, says Debra Jaliman, M.D., a dermatologist in New York City. If you can say “yes” to one of these contributing factors, it's safe to assume you'll likely be fighting this skin battle. The, ahem, silver lining? You're definitely not alone!
Am I pregnant? 12 early signs of pregnancy
A woman's body goes through a number of changes in the initial stages of pregnancy. Here are 12 early signs of pregnancy
Exploring Some Important Things To Keep In Mind During Pregnancy
During pregnancy, people tend to wander a large list of things because they are most uncertain about what to do. For example, it is natural to wonder that is sex safe during pregnancy or not. There are many other similar queries faced by people, which we shall explore in this article.
Scientists awarded £1m to help women make childbirth choices
Group will develop an aid that can be used to guide discussion between pregnant women. Researchers from the University of Aberdeen have been awarded almost £1m to fund research looking into how pregnant women can be supported to plan their birth. The National Institute of Health and Care Research...
Neuroprotective therapies in the NICU in term infants: present and future
Outcomes of neonatal encephalopathy (NE) have improved since the widespread implementation of therapeutic hypothermia (TH) in high-resource settings. While TH for NE in term and near-term infants has proven beneficial, 30"“50% of infants with moderate-to-severe NE treated with TH still suffer death or significant impairments. There is therefore a critical need to find additional pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions that improve the outcomes for these children. There are many potential candidates; however, it is unclear whether these interventions have additional benefits when used with TH. Although primary and delayed (secondary) brain injury starting in the latent phase after HI are major contributors to neurodisability, the very late evolving effects of tertiary brain injury likely require different interventions targeting neurorestoration. Clinical trials of seizure management and neuroprotection bundles are needed, in addition to current trials combining erythropoietin, stem cells, and melatonin with TH.
I’m ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ in Life After Cancer
After undergoing treatment for triple-negative breast cancer, I’m living my life with cautious optimism, and will always seek out joy. My then two-year-old son was still nursing when I found the lump on the side of my right breast. I had felt pressed to get an annual exam right...
