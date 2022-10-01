ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Japan to expel Russia consul as ties worsen over Ukraine

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Tuesday ordered the Russian consul in the northern city of Sapporo to leave the country within six days in retaliation for Moscow’s expulsion of a Japanese diplomat last month for alleged espionage. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said his ministry declared the consul...
SFGate

Ukraine links World Cup host bid to beating horrors of war

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Hosting World Cup matches in 2030 would be “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war,” Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko said Wednesday after his country launched a joint bid with Spain and Portugal. The leaders of the three soccer...
UEFA

