Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Japan to expel Russia consul as ties worsen over Ukraine
TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Tuesday ordered the Russian consul in the northern city of Sapporo to leave the country within six days in retaliation for Moscow’s expulsion of a Japanese diplomat last month for alleged espionage. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said his ministry declared the consul...
More controversy erupts in competitive California congressional race
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel is tapping into Vietnamese voters' distrust of communist regimes.
SFGate
Ukraine links World Cup host bid to beating horrors of war
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Hosting World Cup matches in 2030 would be “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war,” Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko said Wednesday after his country launched a joint bid with Spain and Portugal. The leaders of the three soccer...
UEFA・
Biden heads to Florida to survey Hurricane Ian damage alongside DeSantis – live
President will speak in Fort Meyers, Florida, after seeing powerful storm’s destruction with state’s Republican governor
Comments / 0