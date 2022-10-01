ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Dan Mullen includes Ohio State player in Week 5 top performers

Dan Mullen knows as well as anyone that quarterbacks get the most attention. As an ESPN analyst, Mullen likes to give the other players some love. On Tuesday, Mullen shared his top non-QB performers of Week 5. Ohio State RB Miyan Williams made the list. In his third-career start, Williams...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Knowles addresses poor sack production of DEs, highlights promising play of 1 DB

Jim Knowles’ defense has had some ups and downs through his first season at Ohio State. Chase Brown and Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his quotes on Twitter. One thing that has been a problem for Ohio State’s defensive ends is the sack production. Knowles understands that sacks are a key part of disrupting offensive drives, but has been pleased overall and put the blame on himself for not creating enough opportunities.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football reveals Offensive, Defensive Players of the Game from win over Rutgers in Week 5

Ohio State took care of business against another B1G East foe in Week 5. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 to remain as one of the three undefeated teams in the B1G. Following the win, the team announced its Offensive and Co-Defensive Players of the Game. Miyan Williams, Steele Chambers, and Zach Harrison were all highlighted after how they played.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend

The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio State makes history; Two women crowned royalty at Homecoming

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man dies after being pinned under lawnmower in Pataskala

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after he was pinned by his lawnmower in a creek bed Saturday evening, according to Pataskala police. Police officers, firefighters and medics were called to a home on Highland Hollow Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of an overturned lawnmower in a ravine.
PATASKALA, OH

