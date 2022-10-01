Read full article on original website
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Holden sustaining work ethic throughout OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day, Schiano ‘defending their side’ during fourth quarter dust-up SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: McNeil poised to make immediate impact with new-look BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Dan Mullen includes Ohio State player in Week 5 top performers
Dan Mullen knows as well as anyone that quarterbacks get the most attention. As an ESPN analyst, Mullen likes to give the other players some love. On Tuesday, Mullen shared his top non-QB performers of Week 5. Ohio State RB Miyan Williams made the list. In his third-career start, Williams...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud dominating in 2022 as OSU QB climbs FBS leaderboard for touchdown passes
C.J. Stroud has landed his name at the top of the Heisman Trophy odds list for good reason. Ohio State’s quarterback continues to dominate on offense, and he is now third in the nation in passing touchdowns this season. Stroud is just one touchdown behind North Carolina’s Drake Maye...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles addresses poor sack production of DEs, highlights promising play of 1 DB
Jim Knowles’ defense has had some ups and downs through his first season at Ohio State. Chase Brown and Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his quotes on Twitter. One thing that has been a problem for Ohio State’s defensive ends is the sack production. Knowles understands that sacks are a key part of disrupting offensive drives, but has been pleased overall and put the blame on himself for not creating enough opportunities.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football reveals Offensive, Defensive Players of the Game from win over Rutgers in Week 5
Ohio State took care of business against another B1G East foe in Week 5. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 to remain as one of the three undefeated teams in the B1G. Following the win, the team announced its Offensive and Co-Defensive Players of the Game. Miyan Williams, Steele Chambers, and Zach Harrison were all highlighted after how they played.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit has 3 B1G stars in top performing players list following Week 5 action
Kirk Herbstreit was impressed with a number of B1G players in Week 5. He chose the three that stood out to him. Nebraska’s Trey Palmer, Ohio State’s Miyan Williams, and Michigan’s Mike Morris all made his list. Palmer helped Nebraska got Mickey Joseph his first win as...
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 5
Ohio State's 2022 season has gone mostly to plan. While many teams in the country have had some tight games, the Buckeyes have more or less handled their opponents so far this year. As conference play continues to ramp up, the games could get more interesting. The Scarlet and Gray...
Canfield standout picks new school after decommitting from Ohio State
Canfield baseball standout A.J. Havrilla has announced that he will continue his career in the college ranks at Marshall.
Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend
The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
Ohio State makes history; Two women crowned royalty at Homecoming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
614now.com
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
Video emerges of possible suspects after shots were fired during youth football game
You can see the released surveillance video in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers released a surveillance video showing possible suspects flee a youth football game in west Columbus after police say shots were fired into the air. On Sept. 18, officers went to Hiltonia Park just before 2:00 p.m. […]
Police: Man shot during dispute outside Meijer near Columbus
GROVE CITY — A man is injured after a dispute outside of a Meijer near Columbus led to a shooting on Saturday afternoon, Grove City Police tell our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. The shooting took place just before 4:00 p.m. at the Meijer on London Groveport Road...
Man dies after being pinned under lawnmower in Pataskala
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after he was pinned by his lawnmower in a creek bed Saturday evening, according to Pataskala police. Police officers, firefighters and medics were called to a home on Highland Hollow Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of an overturned lawnmower in a ravine.
