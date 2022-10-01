Beer at Beaver Stadium: Penn State fans prepare for first-ever alcohol sales during Northwestern game

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
Related
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin says Penn State veteran DE will not be available for rest of season
James Franklin announced that one of Penn State’s veteran defensive linemen won’t be taking the field for the Nittany Lions in the 2022 season. Franklin shared the news when he met with reporters on Tuesday. In Franklin’s words, Vilbert will not be available to play for the remaining...
saturdaytradition.com
Kickoff time, channel announced for Penn State-Michigan Week 7 bout
FOX Big Noon Kickoff will be heading to Ann Arbor in Week 7 with Michigan taking on Penn State. The time for the game has been announced as well. Kickoff time at The Big House will be Oct. 15 at noon ET on FOX. Michigan and Penn State are two of three undefeated teams remaining in the B1G. Ohio State is the only other one after Minnesota lost to Purdue in Week 5.
State College
An Open Letter to Penn State AD Patrick Kraft
An open letter to Dr. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Welcome to Happy Valley. You’ve been in your job for three months now, and in the workforce I’m familiar with that would mean you’ve passed your 90-day probationary period and are here to stay. Congratulations!
saturdaytradition.com
Anthony Robinson, 2023 JUCO CB, announces commitment to B1G program
Anthony Robinson has picked the school he would like to play at. He committed to Penn State from his social account as a walk-on. Robinson attended Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas most recently. Robinson had interest from BYU, Indiana, Jackson State, Elon, and Marshall according to 247Sports. He comes in at 6-foot-3, 192 pounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Northwestern vs. Wisconsin football: Pat Fitzgerald 'shocked' by Paul Chryst's firing
Neither Wisconsin nor Northwestern likely expected to be playing this weekend's game in Evanston, Ill., without coach Paul Chryst on the Badgers' sideline. But that will be the case after Wisconsin fired Chryst on Sunday and elevated defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard into the role of interim head coach. After an embarrassing 34-10 loss at home against Illinois, the Badgers will try to get right with a road game against coach Pat Fitzgerald and the struggling Wildcats.
Eater
Restaurants Where Northwestern Students Should Eat in Evanston
Evanston’s restaurants are eager to welcome Northwestern University students, often providing discounts if they can show their school ID. The college town offers everything students need, from coffee shops where they can study to fast-casual options for a quick bite between classes. There are also plenty of nicer restaurants perfect for a date or dinner with parents who are going to pick up the check. The school’s excellent reputation brings students from around the world, and Evanston’s culinary scene is just as diverse. Follow this list to get a great education in what the city has to offer.
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Dom's Kitchen and Market's 2nd Chicago store to open next month
Dom’s Kitchen & Market, the upscale grocer helmed by Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano, former Dominick's executive Don Fitzgerald and Jay Owen, great-grandson of Dominick’s founder Dominick DiMatteo, will open its second location at 1233 N. Wells St. in Chicago on Nov. 1. Dom’s, which debuted its brand...
Chicago Journal
Weekend trips from Chicago to see fall color
Just like last year, our region had a pretty spectacular September. Following an incredibly mild August, we're not going to speculate on the October weather so we don't jinx anything for any of us. Still, just like last year, that beautiful weather tends to lull a person into a false...
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide
If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
earnthenecklace.com
Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?
Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
Chicago Favorite, Romantic Illinois Hot Spot Rank on Tripadvisor's ‘Best of the Best' Restaurant Lists
A suburban Chicago favorite and a swanky fine dining hot spot in northwestern Illinois have landed on two new "Traveler's Choice" lists from Tripadvisor that ranks the top rated restaurants across the country and around the world. As part of Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Award Series, the travel guidance platform recently...
The Walnut Room is now taking reservations for the holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Walnut Room inside Macy's on State Street is now taking reservations for the holiday season.Starting Nov. 5, the popular restaurant on the 7th floor of Macy's will be available through reservation only. Reservations can be made at opentable.com.The Walnut Room is also hiring.
Driver never hit brakes after killing central Pa. woman at N.J. car show, boyfriend says
A Carlisle woman killed by a speeding driver while on vacation in New Jersey will be laid to rest Monday. Lindsay “Linz” Kay Weakland had just graduated from Cumberland Valley High School and was vacationing in Wildwood, New Jersey with boyfriend Alper Balken, 20, on Sept. 24 when a car struck and killed her as she crossed a street.
abc27.com
Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events
CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city. And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
Here's the Early Sign That Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried About Upcoming Flu Season
As temperatures continue to drop, health experts are expecting COVID-19 and influenza cases to increase in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of both diseases.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Suburb, Neighborhood Land on List of 50 Best Places to Live in US
You may not know it -- but if you reside in a certain western suburb or a certain northern Chicago neighborhood, you're living in one of the top places to put down roots, a new list says. According to a recently released report from Money.com, 50 places in the country...
Comments / 1