With these demons they are trying to overturn something that is so evil. Tells me we are living in the days the prophets of old warned us about. I say just keep looking up. As it's written, When you see these signs, look up your redemption draws near. I would just love to tell these Satanist how much Jesus loves them. By doing that and just keep speaking the name of Jesus. Either they will completely lose their mind, or run into traffic or turn from their evil demonic ways. ITS STILL WORTH A TRY. NO GREATER POWER, THAN IN THE NAME OF JESUS.
Sadly we live in days where evil no longer remains in the closet. these people are embolden by extreme left to parade around, even high profile celebrities have admitted that they follow satan, basically if you want super stardom you are forced to follow this path, their words. It will become more clear that the problems we face are not so much political, but spiritual darkness vs God's light. As God says. you will be known by your fruits.
These evil 😈 Demonically driven devils don't even bother to hide their agenda anymore! More deaths and sacrifices to Baal is their goal. God the Father is still in charge 🙏
Comments / 243