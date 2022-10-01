ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Barry Schelling
3d ago

With these demons they are trying to overturn something that is so evil. Tells me we are living in the days the prophets of old warned us about. I say just keep looking up. As it's written, When you see these signs, look up your redemption draws near. I would just love to tell these Satanist how much Jesus loves them. By doing that and just keep speaking the name of Jesus. Either they will completely lose their mind, or run into traffic or turn from their evil demonic ways. ITS STILL WORTH A TRY. NO GREATER POWER, THAN IN THE NAME OF JESUS.

Craig Stockton
3d ago

Sadly we live in days where evil no longer remains in the closet. these people are embolden by extreme left to parade around, even high profile celebrities have admitted that they follow satan, basically if you want super stardom you are forced to follow this path, their words. It will become more clear that the problems we face are not so much political, but spiritual darkness vs God's light. As God says. you will be known by your fruits.

Gabrielle
3d ago

These evil 😈 Demonically driven devils don't even bother to hide their agenda anymore! More deaths and sacrifices to Baal is their goal. God the Father is still in charge 🙏

Idaho Capital Sun

‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling

The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday.  The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Arkoosh, Labrador clash in statewide Idaho attorney general’s debate

Idaho’s two candidates for attorney general accused each other of looking to politicize the office during a statewide televised debate Monday.  Democrat Tom Arkoosh opened the debate alleging his Republican opponent Raúl Labrador would turn the attorney general’s office into a political office that would deny women health care, defund the education system and ban […] The post Arkoosh, Labrador clash in statewide Idaho attorney general’s debate appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Babysitters

Look, I get it - as a father of three who is always on the go, I can certainly vouch for parents when they say they need a break. Ultimately, if I want to have a date night with my wife, Bailey, we will have to arrange to have a babysitter watch our children. We have three little ones, ranging in age from a month old to an almost-5-year-old.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

This ‘Gun Toting’ Democrat Has Idaho Republicans Turning on Party

Even though it isn't a "major" political season--with presidential candidates on the ballot--it' still "political season" and there's no hiding from it. Say what you want about the song and dance of it all, at the end of the day, voting is still important and everyone is encouraged to do so--no matter their beliefs or affiliations here in Idaho this fall.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?

One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

The Satanic Temple sues Idaho Governor Brad Little over abortion rights

BOISE, IDAHO - The Satanic Temple is suing Idaho Governor Brad Little, claiming he violated the religious freedom of its Idaho members, protected under the United States Constitution with Idaho's new abortion law. The complaint filed in the United States District Court of Idaho explains the abortion law violates their...
IDAHO STATE
Chronicle

After 7 years, Medicaid expansion in sight for North Carolina

North Carolina might see its own expansion of Medicaid as former Republican opponents indicate newfound support for the proposal. After being only one of 12 states in the U.S. not to expand Medicaid since the Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion in 2014, the North Carolina Healthcare Association has made a proposal that may finally get the ball rolling in the state.
POLITICS
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Matt Shea’s far-right recruit in Eastern WA promotes election conspiracies, QAnon and more

When Rob Chase vied for a seat in the Washington Legislature two years ago, voters knew he promoted far-right conspiracies. On social media and in interviews, Chase promoted QAnon, spread COVID-19 misinformation and questioned who carried out the 9/11 attacks. He was recruited to run by his friend and ideological ally, then-embattled former Rep. Matt Shea. In 2020, Shea declined to run for re-election shortly after an independent report accused him of participating in domestic terrorism by helping to plan the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WASHINGTON STATE

