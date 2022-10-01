The manufacturing industry deteriorated further across Europe last month because of the impact of the war in Ukraine, while factories in Asia painted a mixed picture. The purchasing managers index for the 19-nation euro zone, a gauge of private-sector activity, fell to 48.4 from 49.6 in August. That's slightly worse than S&P Global's initial reading and marks the third consecutive month below the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO