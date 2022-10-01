Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin changes mobilisation rules as Kremlin defends retreat from occupied regions
Moscow says occupied Ukrainian regions ‘will be with Russia forever’ as Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance
UN officials: Energy crisis shouldn’t delay emissions slash
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A switch back to coal and other fossil fuels by several countries to weather an energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine shouldn’t compromise efforts to curb greenhouse emissions, United Nations officials said Wednesday. Sonja Leighton-Kone, a senior official with the United...
MySanAntonio
Europe's factory slump heightens recession risk as Asia mixed
The manufacturing industry deteriorated further across Europe last month because of the impact of the war in Ukraine, while factories in Asia painted a mixed picture. The purchasing managers index for the 19-nation euro zone, a gauge of private-sector activity, fell to 48.4 from 49.6 in August. That's slightly worse than S&P Global's initial reading and marks the third consecutive month below the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction.
MySanAntonio
US vows to supply green-fuel-laggard Japan with bioethanol
TOKYO (AP) — U.S. officials are touting bioethanol in Japan, which trails other nations on using the green fuel made from corn and other crops. The U.S. is a top grower of corn, and an embassy official said the U.S. would be “a reliable supplier” of bioethanol.
