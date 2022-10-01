ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe's factory slump heightens recession risk as Asia mixed

The manufacturing industry deteriorated further across Europe last month because of the impact of the war in Ukraine, while factories in Asia painted a mixed picture. The purchasing managers index for the 19-nation euro zone, a gauge of private-sector activity, fell to 48.4 from 49.6 in August. That's slightly worse than S&P Global's initial reading and marks the third consecutive month below the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction.
ECONOMY
US vows to supply green-fuel-laggard Japan with bioethanol

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. officials are touting bioethanol in Japan, which trails other nations on using the green fuel made from corn and other crops. The U.S. is a top grower of corn, and an embassy official said the U.S. would be “a reliable supplier” of bioethanol.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

