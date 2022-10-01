Read full article on original website
[Prepar3d v5] Alaska 169 - Anchorage to Kodiak
This is a recording from my stream. Check it out at https://twitch.tv/thefrozendev. You can help me grow my channel with the YouTube algorithm by liking, commenting and subscribing. Thank you!. Addons:. PMDG 737 NGXu. ORBX. Active Sky P3D. ENVTEX. RDShade. GSX Level 2. Navigraph Charts. Aerosoft Anchorage Professional. Sim: Prepar3d...
Coast Guard Aircrew Medevacs Man From Vessel South of Kodiak, Alaska
A Coast Guard aircrew medically evacuated a crewmember from the vessel Palona, approximately 450 miles south of Kodiak, Alaska, on Oct. 4, 2022. An Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 11:00 p.m. and safely hoisted and transported the patient to Kodiak, where they conducted a wing-to-wing transfer with a LifeMed crew.
Coho Salmon, Kodiak Alaska. Spawning time in the fall
Last chance to get Coho Salmon 10/15 pounder for the fridge. Fall season is here. I'm not fishing this season but I really enjoy watching people getting their fish.
Kodiak XC boys, girls qualify for state meet
Kodiak cross country is sending two teams to the state meet for a second straight season. Kodiak’s boys and girls solidified their spots at this weekend’s state championship meet by placing in the top three at Saturday’s Region III Championships in Soldotna. With six runners in the...
Frankie Barton / Katie Mae / Kodiak AK 10/2/2022 [Lightnin’ Hopkins]
“Katie Mae” by Lightnin’ Hopkins (1947) #lightninhopkins / Frankie Barton (acoustic guitar, vocals) Kodiak, Alaska 10/2/2022 #bearschoice #acousticblues.
Prep football playoffs set
The Alaska high school football playoffs are set. And once again Kodiak will be watching from afar.
Kodiak volleyball swept in home finale
With an energized home crowd, Kodiak fought off match point after match point. Six, to be exact. The Bears needed at least one more, though. Colony silenced the fans who showed up in force for Saturday’s Dig Pink match with a kill by Vanessa Schachle and a service ace by Charlee Clark to polish off the sweep with an intense 32-30 third-set victory.
Gara, Walker set different tones at Fisheries Debate
Gubernatorial candidates Les Gara and Bill Walker highlighted different issues during Monday night’s fisheries debate in Kodiak, while also taking aim at Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who chose not to attend the event. Gara took the hour-long fisheries debate opportunity, hosted by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce and broadcast live...
